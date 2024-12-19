It’s such a treat when Sydney Sweeney steps out in Miu Miu. As one of the label’s ambassadors, the Anyone But You actor regularly rocks the brand’s most viral wares, partly contributing to the items’ cult statuses. Thus far, she’s worn iterations of the bandana top (which also counts Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian among its fans), the buzzy micro miniskirt, and she was one of the first to yassify the no-pants trend wearing $6K sequin underwear as pants.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, she proved exactly why she’s the label’s perfect endorser. She built her wardrobe with items that, on their own, could make any outfit look chic. But her styling was totally unexpected. Two words: no bra.

Sydney’s Braless Look

Like any fashion lover, Sweeney gets excited about accessories. On her Instagram Stories, she unboxed her latest: a micro bag from the Italian label (but more on that later). And what the Euphoria star did next is familiar to any fashion girl: immediately model her collection’s latest addition.

On a rooftop, Sweeney posed in a brown and cream knit cardigan. So far, so relatable. Her styling, however, was not. Instead of wearing the cardigan with clothes underneath, she ditched both a top and bra and left her jacket completely open, putting her bare torso on display.

For the bottom half of her look, she went a more low-key, casual route. The actor wore mid-rise jeans and chunky white sneakers.

She Rocked The Biggest Trend Of 2024

The highlight of her ’fit, of course, was her new purse. She carried Miu Miu’s Aventure mini bag in a deep chocolate brown hue. Despite its small size, the item cost a tall price of $3,050.

It also came blinged out. This year, the biggest stylistas started accessorizing their accessories with all sorts of bag charms (see: New York Fashion Week’s street style stars). Naturally, it became one of the biggest bag trends of 2024, with aficionados personalizing their designer wares with all sorts of kitsch items from keychains, travel mementos, and even stuffed toys.

Sweeney’s take on the trend was utterly chic. Her bag featured two charms: one was a lone flower crafted in leather, and the other was a trail of crocheted white flowers that dangled low against the bag. She may have skipped both a bra and top, but she definitely didn’t forget to accessorize her accessories. It's called *balance*.

Instagram/sydney_sweeney

While the knitted charm isn’t available yet, you can shop both the bag and charm separately on Miu Miu’s site for $3,050 and $440, respectively.

Sydney Sweeney and Miu Miu? A match made in fashion heaven.