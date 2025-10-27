Much like a pop star in the thick of a new album, Sydney Sweeney’s new film has ushered in an accompanying style era for the actor — one marked by a baby pink color palette not unlike Ariana Grande’s Glinda-fied press tour run for Wicked Part 1.

In this case, the pastel hue is a nod to Christy Martin, the celebrated boxer Sweeney portrays in the namesake biopic. The athlete made the shade her signature color during her boxing matches. And so the actor has been subtly method dressing in pink for her project’s film festival run.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, after attending movie fêtes in Toronto, New York, and London, she flew to Los Angeles to attend the American Film Institute Festival (or AFI Fest). Like the rest of her press run outfits, she wore a look in baby pink infused with her signature daring ethos.

Sydney’s Plunging Pink Dress

As a Miu Miu endorser, Sweeney looked to the brand for a show-stopping ensemble to wear to the red carpet. As per usual, their combo delivered. Styled by Molly Dickson, the Euphoria star chose a halter gown from the Italian label with a deep, cleavage-baring plunge with a dropped waist detail. It was also cinched tight around the waist, further accentuated by a belt accent that looped around her stomach. The entire garment featured a lace overlay for an added romantic touch.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The lower half of the dress was a big, voluminous balloon skirt that completely covered her feet.

Since the number was already a looker, she kept her jewelry on the minimal side, only opting for two rings with pink-tinted diamonds and teardrop-shaped earrings. It’s hardly her first pink look on this press circuit, but this is definitely the most spacious.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her New ’Do

She also debuted a whole new look and traded her long, wavy locks for a blunt bob styled by celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza with a “bleached suede blonde.” She paired her icy hair with pink makeup touches, including on her lips, cheeks, and eyelids.

Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach / Stringer

Just another slay for Sydney.