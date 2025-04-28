Celebrity Style
Sydney Sweeney’s Boudoir ’Fit Was So Country At Stagecoach
She hung out with Paris Hilton, who wore bedazzled chaps.
Sydney Sweeney doesn’t mind going country. The actor has made a name for herself as a certified fashion darling, thanks to her partnership with Miu Miu and her growing array of daring yet sleek ensembles. But every now and then, Sweeney loves to get a little down to earth and show off her country side (she does fix cars after all).
Naturally, Sweeney took a weekend off from filming Euphoria to attend the Stagecoach Festival, the country counterpart to Coachella that takes place just a week later. As seen in images posted by her friend Paris Hilton, the actor’s look was a mix of country and spicy.
Sydney’s Stagecoach ’Fit
Sweeney brought boudoir dressing to the desert, without sacrificing the country theme. She wore a frilly, white minidress, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with lace trim and an ultra-short hem with layers of ruffles. She cinched in her dress with a tan-colored corset, featuring asymmetrical buttons and a curved frame.
She completed her look with sleek cowboy boots, made of tan leather that perfectly matched her corset. She kept her accessories minimal, donning just a single gold ring and a pair of matching cat-eye sunglasses (plus her Stagecoach wristband, of course).
Honorable Mention: Paris’ Chaps
Much like Sweeney, Hilton embraced the country aesthetic, but made it her own. She paired a plunging halter-neck bodysuit with pink ombré chaps and Paris-fied them with oodles of metallic rhinestones, iridescent star appliques, and a matching circular “P” belt buckle. She completed her look with matching studded opera gloves and futuristic shades.
Sydney’s Country Looks
This is not the first time that Sweeney has proven to be a huge country fan. In October, she saw Eric Church and Luke Combs, who were also headlining Stagecoach, with friends in North Carolina, wearing the ultimate country ensemble: denim on denim.
Sweeney wore a cozy denim jacket that was so oversized it nearly obscured her matching jean shorts and crisp white tee underneath. She completed her ’fit with a simple chain necklace and black leather cowboy boots with a Western print.