Sydney Sweeney’s Boudoir ’Fit Was So Country At Stagecoach

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t mind going country. The actor has made a name for herself as a certified fashion darling, thanks to her partnership with Miu Miu and her growing array of daring yet sleek ensembles. But every now and then, Sweeney loves to get a little down to earth and show off her country side (she does fix cars after all).

Naturally, Sweeney took a weekend off from filming Euphoria to attend the Stagecoach Festival, the country counterpart to Coachella that takes place just a week later. As seen in images posted by her friend Paris Hilton, the actor’s look was a mix of country and spicy.

Sydney’s Stagecoach ’Fit

Sweeney brought boudoir dressing to the desert, without sacrificing the country theme. She wore a frilly, white minidress, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with lace trim and an ultra-short hem with layers of ruffles. She cinched in her dress with a tan-colored corset, featuring asymmetrical buttons and a curved frame.

She completed her look with sleek cowboy boots, made of tan leather that perfectly matched her corset. She kept her accessories minimal, donning just a single gold ring and a pair of matching cat-eye sunglasses (plus her Stagecoach wristband, of course).

Paris Hilton / Instagram

Honorable Mention: Paris’ Chaps

Much like Sweeney, Hilton embraced the country aesthetic, but made it her own. She paired a plunging halter-neck bodysuit with pink ombré chaps and Paris-fied them with oodles of metallic rhinestones, iridescent star appliques, and a matching circular “P” belt buckle. She completed her look with matching studded opera gloves and futuristic shades.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney’s Country Looks

This is not the first time that Sweeney has proven to be a huge country fan. In October, she saw Eric Church and Luke Combs, who were also headlining Stagecoach, with friends in North Carolina, wearing the ultimate country ensemble: denim on denim.

Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney wore a cozy denim jacket that was so oversized it nearly obscured her matching jean shorts and crisp white tee underneath. She completed her ’fit with a simple chain necklace and black leather cowboy boots with a Western print.