It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are dropping, holiday movies are playing on repeat, and celebrities are serving up endless holiday outfit inspo — the latter of which is no doubt the best part of the season for fashion enthusiasts.

No matter what’s on your social calendar this month, there’s an A-lister for you to take style cues from. However, there’s one celeb who seems to have a look suitable for every occasion: Sydney Sweeney.

This week alone the actor has delivered an assortment of top-notch designer looks, but it’s her red-hot custom Balmain ensemble that I can’t stop thinking about.

Sydney’s Holiday-Ready ‘Fit

ICYMI, Sweeney is currently on a press tour for her new rom-com Anyone But You, which hits theaters everywhere on Dec. 22. The star closed out the New York leg of the tour on Dec. 12 with an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She checked into 30 Rockefeller Center on Tuesday evening in the aforementioned Balmain number. Complete with a rosette hip embellishment, corset detailing, and a shrug with puffy sleeves, the crimson mini dress was the holiday dress of my dreams.

The monochromatic moment continued onto her accents. The Euphoria actor rounded out her talk show attire with coordinating pointy pumps and a croc-embossed leather mini handbag from Balmain — both in a matching fiery red hue. She also continued the festive vibes with her beauty look with her bold red lip and ombré black to red manicure.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

To let her eye-catching all-red separates have their moment, she opted for minimalist jewelry, sporting only chunky silver earrings to add a little bling to her final ‘fit.

A Moment For Her Press Tour Style

For those who prefer a more understated approach to seasonal styling, there are plenty of other Sweeney looks to draw inspiration from — five to be exact, all of which she wore within less than 24 hours.

On Dec. 12, Sweeney packed a slew of en vogue ensembles into her promotional schedule, jumping from The TODAY Show to The Drew Barrymore Show and more, all before 5 p.m.

Just a few hours before her Balmain beauty flooded your Instagram feed, the actor was spotted leaving her Midtown hotel in an asymmetrical turquoise mini dress layered under a black trench coat.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Less than an hour earlier, she stunned in a bedazzled workwear-esque set from Brunello Cucinelli. On top, Sweeney wore a plunging halterneck vest with a subtle peplum flair, and on bottom, wide-leg trousers in the same sparkly silver finish.

The Miu Miu brand ambassador sourced a white handbag and sleek black sunglasses from the Italian label. I’m taking notes for New Year’s Eve.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In between her countless interviews and promo chats, Sweeney was snapped by the paparazzi in another businesswear-inspired ensemble earlier on Tuesday morning. This time, Sweeney styled a blazer-esque top with high-waisted trousers, both from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Bright and early on Tuesday, Sweeney kicked off the second day of her NYC promo stop on a high note. This time, she went full Barbiecore in an assortment of baby pink selections.

For starters, Sweeney slipped on a pink Versace mini dress adorned with the label’s signature Medusa emblem around the waist, which perfectly matched her peacoat from Kate Spade.

Leaning even further into the Barbie theme, Sweeney once again topped off her look with Miu Miu sunglasses, satin pumps from Aquazzura, and finally, a mini shoulder bag, also from Versace.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Stay tuned for more incredible sartorial moments once she lands back in L.A.