When it comes to her on-screen projects, Sydney Sweeney embraces tough and divisive roles. (A recap: Euphoria, Nocturne, and her unsettling arc on The Handmaid’s Tale, among countless others.) In recent months, it’s become obvious that her risk-taking attitude has seeped into her fashion game.

Sweeney has rocked controversial trends including, but not limited to, exposed bras, no pants, and spicy sheer. Most recently, however, she took on another contentious trend, this time of the cheugy variety.

After fronting Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue last week as one of the industry’s bright stars, she attended its dedicated launch party on Thursday. On the red carpet, the Euphoria star pulled out all the stops. Sweeney went the edgy route in a leather-on-leather ensemble. Her top was a spicy bustier number that featured thin straps and a low sweetheart neckline.

Instead of completely hugging her bodice, however, a single leather ruffle jutted out at her waist, flaring into the beloved and hated peplum. Millennials are all too familiar with the silhouette. The trend, after all, is straight from the 2010s. Despite its “cheugy” label, peplum has been making a comeback in recent months, worn by the likes of Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her bottoms, Sweeney slipped into a matching maxi leather skirt with an asymmetrical zipper detail. It also featured a center slit that offered the slightest sliver of skin. The entire look, including the pointed pumps she paired it with, is by Alexander McQueen.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the help of stylist Molly Dickinson, Sweeney further merchandised her look with diamond-encrusted oversized hoop earrings, as well as rings from Mara Paris and Ralph Masri. It’s safe to say she utterly dazzled.