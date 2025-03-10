As a fashion maven, Sydney Sweeney can teach a masterclass on buzzy aesthetics and how to style them. With her sartorial Midas touch, she’s turned even the most controversial trends chic, from the cheugiest (peplums) to the nakedest (no-pants). On Thursday, March 6, Sweeney put her expertise to the test in HEYDUDE’s newest launch.

Since September, Sweeney has been serving as the brand’s global ambassador, starring in its campaigns. And her latest was so on brand for the style star. In the video, she was taking calls for the “Fashion Crisis Hotline,” helping callers out with questions on styling (e.g. how much denim is too much?). Naturally, she showed off her wardrobe magic in the video as well, effortlessly rocking leather on leather.

Sydney’s Itty-Bitty Shorts

If her advice to one caller was that triple denim was fashion overkill, apparently, leather is a whole different story. One of her outfits in the campaign included three different pieces made from the same material. She wore a cropped button-down in a semi-shiny black leather. Though her top could pass as office-appropriate, her bottoms were basically nonexistent. Her choice were inky drawstring shorts so teeny, the white pockets were much longer than the hem.

Leaning into the edgy style, she completed her ’fit with the real star of the campaign: leather Austin Lifts from HEYDUDE. Her choice featured a black top with a chunky white sole.

HEYDUDE

Her Bridal Minidress

Her other look was the opposite of edgy; it was utterly bridal. She wore an ivory number with a draped asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline. It was also completely fitted until the very end of the micro mini hem. Even her hair was styled in a softer, more romantic ’do: a half-up, half-down ponytail with her bangs sweeping her face.

To tone the romance down and keep it low-key, she threw on a different pair of slip-ons. This time, she wore camel suede Austin Lifts with bright white soles.

HEYDUDE

Shop Her Style

The easy-to-wear Austin Lifts come in several colorways and fabric options, including suedes, leather, and funky animal print ones, among others. Both iterations retail for $80.