Those who go home for Thanksgiving weekend are all too familiar with the feeling of regressing into their younger selves. Something about sleeping in your preserved childhood bedroom and fielding questions from your nosy family members can unleash anyone’s inner teen, no matter how mature you may be. Sydney Sweeney is one such person who appears to have embraced her inner child amid her Turkey Day festivities, albeit in a much more fun, nostalgic way.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the Euphoria star shared snaps from a recent themed Friendsgiving celebration. And the motif? Shrek. Everyone got the memo and showed up dressed as a character from the franchise, repping everyone from Fiona to the Gingerbread Man.

Sweeney, however, gifted with the magic touch of making anything — including a fictional, swampy ogre-led crew — look spicy, used her Midas touch on her chosen character in a teeny, tiny bodysuit.

Sydney’s Risqué Dragon Costume

While many typically dress up as Fiona or the Fairy Godmother, Sweeney went the unconventional route and harkened to the Dragon, aka Elizabeth. Though she is, IMHO, the unsung hero of the story, eating Lord Farquaad whole, the Dragon is more known for being a vixen, trying to seduce Donkey. That’s the quality Sweeney brought out in her costume: a bodysuit crafted from shiny red, almost reptilian skin. It featured a deep neckline, faux abs, and ruffle trim.

The onesie also featured a short dragon tail. triangular spikes along the back, and micro wings, giving the entire look the air of a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

To complete the ’fit, she wore matching spiky opera gloves, knee-high socks, a horned headband, sheer black tights, and pointed-toe pumps.

She’s A Disney Adult

From Shrek’s swamp, the Anyone But You actor went to the Happiest Place on Earth and embraced the Disney adult life. She wore a navy-gray sweatshirt with a not-so-hidden-Mickey and paired it with red-and-green plaid Mickey Mouse ears. (She apparently loves the headband look. In the same photo dump, she wore a light-up kitty ear headband with jorts and a plunging top.)

Despite her outfit’s overall vibe of cozy nostalgia, she accessorized with a brown Miu Miu Beau bag with white straps. Once a Miu Miu girl, always a Miu Miu girl.