Sydney Sweeney is an acting chameleon. It’s why she’s currently one of Hollywood’s brightest. A quick scroll through her IMDb credits proves her onscreen agility, slipping in and out of roles like a love-drunk high school student in Euphoria, a frightened-yet-eerie nun in Immaculate, and a reluctant Marvel superhero in Madame Web, among others.

Naturally, she leans into the same sensibilities for her projects outside of entertainment, especially fashion. As an endorser to some of the most coveted brands, such as Miu Miu and Jimmy Choo, Sweeney slips in and out of personas that complement the clothes she wears. She did just that in her latest materials for Jimmy Choo, where she captured the transformative power of a chic accessory by using her bags and shoes as jumping off points to portray different roles.

Sydney’s Zebra Moment

The Anyone But You star was first announced as a brand ambassador in May 2024 via a jaw-dropping no-pants campaign. On Tuesday, Sept. 2, Sweeney slipped right back into her Jimmy Choos for the label’s Fall 2025 campaign, in which she wore several outfits that spotlighted a statement accessory and the corresponding qualities it evokes in its wearers.

The first, for example, was a striking animal print shoe. Named the Isa, the pointed-toe slingback ($1,295) featured brown-and-cream zebra stripes.

Like the maximalist shoe, Sweeney went the bold route by rocking a skirt suit crafted in black croc leather. As if that wasn’t adventurous enough, she added two more zebra-clad pieces to her look, including a belt and a shoulder bag ($1,395).

More Accessories, More Characters

In another layout, Sweeney wore a yassified office staple: black pointed-toe pumps ($1,075) with lace-up corsetry. To match her shoe’s daring sensibilities, she plopped down on a desk, feet up in the air.

Jimmy Choo

Another No-Pants Look

In her first campaign for the brand last year, Sweeney embraced the no-pants trend and wore several booty-baring outfits. She recreated the same pantsless vibe in this campaign when she slipped into nothing but a cheeky bodysuit. She paired the eye-catching onesie with slouchy knee-high boots ($1,695) in cream.

Sweeney’s accessories are already available to purchase. So if you, too, have been eyeing a zebra-print piece, here’s your sign to take the plunge.