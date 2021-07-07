You Can Score Tarte's Shape Tape For Just $10 Right Now

There are times when a blast from the past is a great thing (and times when it’s not — i.e. a text from your ex). This is especially the case in the beauty world. Remember when the beloved Juicy Tubes shot back to the shelves from the early 2000s? Swoon. Well, thanks to the Tarte Throwback Sale, you can now score old-school faves from the brand for your makeup bag.

From July 7 through Friday, July 9, beauty shoppers can snag cult faves, exclusive bundles, and value sets for an additional 20% off — and the sale includes Tarte products that have been discontinued. That means gems like the Be A Mermaid & Make Waves Eyeshadow Palette, Love Trust & Fairy Dust Eye Palette, Lil’ Tartelette Palettes, and more. It doesn’t stop there: Tarte’s offering up to 65% off with its additional “Sale on Sale,” where you can get skin care and makeup essentials for just $5. All you need to do is use the code MINE at checkout to watch that total sum shrink.

If you’re looking to stock up, you can get bundles like the Blush Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe (aka three cheek palettes for $25), Fierce & Feisty Faves Color Collection (three eye products plus one matte lip paint for $15), and Jet Set Wonders Discovery Set (seven mini skin care products perfect for your carry-on, all for $18). Oh, and yes: Shape Tape, one of Tarte’s most popular makeup essentials of all time, is included in the sale.

Whether you’re looking to spice up your beauty cabinet or have been scouring eBay for these old-school Tarte products, the Throwback Sale is here for you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.