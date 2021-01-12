Fans of Tarte's iconic concealer are about to have a very good day. The brand's International Shape Tape Day 2021 sale is here, and offers its first ever Custom Kit of three full-size Shape Tape items. Talk about swag.

The sale only lasts for one day, Jan. 12, and celebrates the Shape Tape concealer — a cover-up that's sold every 12 seconds in the United States, according to the brand. Within the deal, you can score three full-size Shape Tape products — including the famous concealer, Shape Tape Glow Wand, and Shape Tape Setting Powder — for just $49 using code SHAPETAPE. Though Tarte's celebratory sale day has offered custom kits before, this is the first year it's offering the deal on the cult-favorite Shape Tape product collection. All you need to do is head to the brand's website, add your products, and use the code at checkout to take advantage. You'll also score a limited edition makeup bag for free with your purchase.

Because this is a sale focused on the entire Shape Tape family of products, shoppers can truly opt for any item with the moniker. You can also mix and match them with other Tarte lip products like The Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss or eye products like the Spicy Betch Press Pigment Palette. Basically, the sale brings you plenty of dreamy makeup options... all for a slashed price tag.

If you need to restock your Shape Tape concealer, or haven't yet experienced the bestseller, this one-day event is your perfect chance.