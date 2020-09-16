You Can Now Shop A Giant Tarte Shape Tape

No one wants to live through the horror of reaching for your favorite foundation or lipstick only to find it depleted. But with Tarte's new giant Shape Tape, that'll never be a problem with your concealer.

Tarte's iconic concealer is getting a jumbo size that contains twice the product of the original. The new larger option is set to launch on Sep. 17 exclusively on QVC. The new Shape Tape size will be featured in the brand's Light & Lifted Super-Size Shape Tape 3-piece collection. Shoppers who purchase the set will get the doubled Shape Tape as well as its sister product, the Shape Tape Glow Wand, and a blending sponge. The bundle costs just $39 — less than the cost of purchasing two Shape Tapes.

Shape Tape's crease-resisting, full-coverage formula is familiar to fans, but the second product in the set, Shape Tape Glow Wand may not be as well-known. The Glow Wand — which can be used in tandem with Shape Tape — is less a concealer and more a brightening product. The wand does offer a bit of sheer coverage, but its main design is to give a glow to the high points of the face or add extra to the under-eye when concealing which makes its pairing with the new jumbo Shape Tape ideal.