No one can keep Taylor Swift from making music... and wearing bustier tops. From red carpets to date nights with Travis Kelce, Swift has been rocking the lingerie item nonstop. Just a day after she wore a logo-clad Gucci option on a night out with Kelce, she slipped into another one: a velvet piece that came in a matching set.

Taylor’s Spicy Gold Co-Ords

Swift has been taking her Kansas City Chiefs beau to all the New York hotspots. On Friday, the power couple went to The Corner Store in SoHo with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The following night, they hit up Torrisi, another high-profile joint. Naturally, the “Down Bad” singer showed out in a ’fit.

Never one to shy away from a co-ord moment, she wore a shimmery gold bustier top with a square neckline from Annie’s Ibiza paired with a matching ruffly micro mini in the same gilded fabric. (ICYWW, both the bustier top and the skirt retail for $794 each and are available for pre-order.)

JosiahW / BACKGRID

She accessorized the combo with all-black pieces, including platform mules from Versace and a black crossbody bag with a chain strap from Roberto Cavalli. Both pieces had gilded hardware (but more on that later). Meanwhile, she topped it off with layered necklaces, earrings, and her signature red lip.

Fans Think The ’Fit Is An Easter Egg

For months, fans have been waiting for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) to drop, reading into the minutiae of Swift’s every move, from her Instagram posts to outfits. The songstress has been known to drop album clues via her ensembles so anything remotely green, black, or with a hint of snakes (her Reputation-era iconography) has been taken as clues that the album is imminent. After theories were consecutively debunked, the hypothesizing slowed... until this weekend, that is.

Eagle-eyed Swifties immediately clocked that her accessories could be major Rep (TV) Easter eggs. The hardware on the bag bore the brand’s initials: an R with mirrored Cs. The Cs, however, were in the shape of serpents.

It wasn’t just her bag that haunted Swifties with Rep vibes. Her Versace mules featured the label’s signature emblem: Medusa. Greek mythology fans know that the Gorgon was infamous for her head of snakes that could turn men to stone. And her entire serpent-clad look was on Swift’s feet.

Multiple snakes in one look? One can only hope it means what Swifties think it means.