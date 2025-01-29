Taylor Swift is looking to extend her record-breaking streak at the 2025 Grammys. Last year, the singer earned six nominations for Midnights and made history when she took home Album of the Year, becoming the first artist ever to win the award four times. On top of that, she shocked fans by announcing an entirely new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

History is repeating itself a year later, as Tortured Poets also garnered six noms, including yet another nod for Album of the Year. If the 14-time Grammy winner happens to pick up AOTY again, she will become the first person in over 50 years to win the top prize consecutively and extend her record with five wins.

Naturally, this begs the question of whether Swift will attend the 2025 Grammys or choose to relax at home. After all, she did just complete a whirlwind world tour.

Is Taylor Going To The Grammys?

In recent years, Swift has not announced whether she’ll be attending award shows in advance, instead just showing up on the red carpet. However, CBS aired a Grammys commercial on Jan. 26 that suggested she will indeed be going to the ceremony.

The ad listed Swift as one of the celebrities who will be at the Grammys, alongside Beyoncé, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, and a “very special guest” that has yet to be revealed.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Boone, Eilish, Roan, Charli, and Carpenter have already been confirmed as performers by the Recording Academy, while no official announcement has yet to be made regarding Swift or Beyoncé.

The chances of Swift performing are less likely. She last graced the Grammys stage in 2021, singing a medley from her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore. Although she won two awards last year, including her historic AOTY victory, Swift still hasn’t performed at the past few Grammy ceremonies, and there’s no sign that this year will be any different.

Will Travis Kelce Make It?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Although Swift’s attendance is very likely, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is another story. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs player couldn’t accompany Swift at the Grammys as he was busy preparing to compete in the Super Bowl just a week later. And once again, the Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year.

While Kelce has not yet confirmed whether he’ll attend the 2025 Grammys, he may have to skip again for scheduled team practices, which he confirmed he was forced to do in 2024, despite his wish to support Swift’s wins. The Super Bowl takes place in New Orleans on Feb. 9, a week after the award show.