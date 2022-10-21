Hours after dropping Midnights, Taylor Swift released a music video for the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero.” The Swift-directed video, set in a '70s-style house, highlights the 11-time Grammy winner's biggest insecurities and fears. It’s an intense, yet funny video, and naturally features some incredible fashion. Allow me to break down the looks.

As the video opens, we see Swift confronting ghosts and acting very Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (IYKYK). She’s sporting a multicolored short sleeve polo sweater featuring a pattern of stripes and houndstooth. The top is tucked into burnt sienna pants and styled with retro sneakers. The fall hues and vintage aesthetic are utterly dreamy.

Then, Swift confronts another version of herself — her inner saboteur, who’s dressed in a glittery, colorful striped leotard, crystal-studded hot pants, and shimmery green and snake print knee-high boots (seemingly a nod to her Reputation era). It’s a fierce look that she rocks while smashing a guitar and pointing to a chalkboard that reads Everyone Will Betray You (eek).

This is followed by a larger-than-life Swift crawling into a room of people having dinner. We see her in another striped polo top in an autumnal color palette, this time with long sleeves and paired with mustard yellow trousers. Boots and a few dainty rings complete this outfit.

From there, in an eerie, albeit humorous scene. She wears a blue and green striped turtleneck tee with brown pants as she steps out of a coffin at her own funeral.

With that, check out the video for yourself below, if you haven’t already.