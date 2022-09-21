If Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore aesthetic was all about cozy cardigans, plaid, and breezy frocks, her Midnights style era couldn’t be more different. This was especially evident last night when she attended the Nashville Songwriter Awards to be honored as Songwriter-Artist of the Decade.

Giving us more of the same glitzy vibe she served this year’s VMAs to announce her upcoming 10th studio album (Swifties already know Oct. 21 is the day), the 32-year-old pop star went full glam for the special occasion. She donned a sultry black sequined dress featuring a single sleeve and an asymmetrical cut-out design. She paired the already-glitzy look with strappy Aquazzura sandals covered in crystal studs.

The show-stopping number first debuted at Michael Kors Collection’s fall 2022 show. It served as the perfect, high-octane dress to accept the prestigious award and a performance of “All Too Well.”

Midnights is an album comprised of songs inspired by 13 (naturally) sleepless nights throughout her life. So, it only makes sense that her fashion choices would align with that concept. 2020 Swift was about staying in and writing by the fire in a chunky knit, but these shimmering looks give the feeling that she’s ready to see and be seen once again — in dazzling garb, no less.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I’m officially counting down the days until October 21st.