Taylor Swift has served an endless array of glittering costumes and dresses for the past two years on her record-breaking Eras Tour — and apparently, that was just the beginning. Last week, the singer announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, unveiling four different covers that show her in full-on showgirl couture, including her most naked dresses to date.

On Aug. 18, Swift posted another four-hour countdown on her website, which led to the reveal of two limited-edition Showgirl vinyl records with alternative album art. For this cover, Swift went for a grittier vibe to show the behind-the-scenes life of a showgirl, and happened to wear a very booty-forward look.

Taylor’s Glittery Bodysuit

For the “Shiny Bug” edition album cover, Swift wore one of her spiciest showgirl costumes yet, a sparkling bodysuit covered in red and black rhinestones.

From The Blonds’ Fall 2024 collection, the piece featured a curved collar with pointed devil horns, a corseted bodice, and a high-cut hem with triangle-shaped fringe that provided maximum booty exposure.

Taylor Swift / Mert & Marcus

In true showgirl fashion, she paired her bodysuit with sheer netted tights and dramatic opera gloves that almost reach her shoulders. As seen from a separate angle, she completed her look with matching knee-high cowboy boots, ensuring that Swift will never lose her country roots no matter how glitzy she gets.

Taylor’s Feathered Costumes

When it comes to her showgirl looks, Swift isn’t only sticking to sparkle. In another promo image, she put on her best feathers and jewels, donning an extravagant bodysuit designed by The Blonds. The over-the-top garment featured an encrusted bodice with a cape of large pink feathers jutting out from all angles.

Rather than make her accessories simple, she paired her costume with an elaborate Cleopatra-esque headpiece over a black bob wig, made with strings of gold and silver gems leading to dangly pendant earrings. She completed her look with wrap-around sandals from Rene Caovilla, made with beaded fringe, and a pink diamond ring and bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz.

If Swift ever chooses to head to Las Vegas, she’s already prepared when it comes to wardrobe.