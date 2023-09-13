As you may have expected, Taylor Swift broke records at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, held Tuesday, Sept. 12. She bagged nine out of her 11 nominations, including Album of the Year for Midnights and Artist of the Year. This year’s wins brought her total to 23, making her the second most awarded artist in VMA history after Beyoncé. She’s also the only artist to win Video of the Year four times. A feat.

While all that is undeniably impressive, I can’t stop thinking about how she also won last night’s fashion game. At the actual ceremony, she rocked a spicy Versace LBD with a thigh-high slit utterly reminiscent of her Reputation era. But her after-party ‘fit was equally as alluring.

To attend Diddy’s post-VMAs shindig, the “Anti-Hero” singer slipped into a denim mini that had a fitted corset bodice. The dress, from EB Denim, featured a low scoop neckline and laced up at the back. Meanwhile, the uber short skirt was thickly pleated — a playful change from her LBD. The entire number was completely upcycled from vintage denim and, thus, included a patchwork of different denim washes.

As for her accessories, Swift completely leaned into her hit “Bejeweled” and donned all-sparkly items. Both her handbag and her platform heels were blindingly blanketed in crystals. Meanwhile, she expertly mixed metals and layered both gold and silver jewelry, including a chain necklace with a massive gemstone pendant. She topped off the look with her signature red lip.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She definitely made the whole place shimmer.