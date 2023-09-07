Taylor Swift has become synonymous with the MTV Video Music Awards. She’s been a part of some of the show’s most talked-about historic moments (though not always by choice), and is now the only artist to win Video of the Year three times, most recently in 2022 for her “All Too Well” short film. Her reign may continue this year as Swift is the most-nominated artist at the 2023 VMAs with 11 nods, including another nom for the show’s top prize for “Anti-Hero.” However, this doesn’t mean her presence at the main event is a done deal.

So far, Swift is not confirmed to attend or perform at the 2023 VMAs. However, she hasn’t been ruled out either. In fact, signs are indicating that she might at least appear at the show. Aside from having the most noms of the night, Swift was spotted in New York on Sept. 6, which would be very convenient if she was planning to go to the ceremony in nearby New Jersey.

However, if she does show up, Swifties may not know until it happens. Swift attended the 2022 VMAs but fans didn’t know she would until she walked the red carpet. She proceeded to jam out to BLACKPINK’s performance, drink champagne, and accept three Moon Person statues, the last of which prompted her to make a major announcement. Given this pattern, it seems that another fun night in the audience may be in the cards for Swift, without the pressure of putting on a performance.

Another big reveal could be in store if she winds up attending. After winning Video of the Year last year, Swift announced the release of her tenth album Midnights. “I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st,” she said. “And I will tell you more at midnight.”

That said, any potential announcement likely wouldn’t be as momentous given how Swifties already know what she’s doing next. Swift just announced that her Eras Tour movie will premiere exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13 (matching her lucky number), only two weeks before the release of her next re-recording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which arrives on the original album’s nine-year anniversary. If she announces yet another project soon, fans won’t be able to keep track.