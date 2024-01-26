Fashion week just keeps getting nipplier by the season. The evidence is in Paris Couture Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 shows.

Couture Week is typically the most conservative leg of the fashion season and, therefore, tends to be the least nip-forward (regular Paris Fashion Week, however, is a different story). The lineup is stacked with heritage labels, like Chanel and Fendi, that typically steer clear of revealing looks. This season, however, they broke from tradition, showing decidedly nip-centric designs.

Of course, the usual offenders sent their very best diaphanous looks down the runway, as well. Valentino, for example, has always been comfortable crafting barely-there ensembles — especially, since Pierpaolo Piccioli took over.

Fashion provocateur, Schiaparelli is also renowned for their boundary-pushing styles. For the SS24 season, many of their sculptural artworks were see-through.

Read up on these and more breast-bearing brands, ahead.

Valentino’s Delicate Mesh

Valentino is a key player in the modern free the nipple movement. This Spring 2024 couture season, the brand used fabrics with barely any opacity, tucking various sheer tops into pants of all rises.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Schiaparelli’s Revealing Masterpieces

Meanwhile, Schiaparelli showed the most ornate pieces in the nippled fashion category. Models went stylishly unclothed beneath intricately embellished gowns and architectural masterpieces.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Maison Margiela, Chanel, & More...

The likes of Chanel and Giorgio Armani Privé kept the revealing outfits to a minimum. That said, they still managed to sprinkle a few nip moments into their luxe looks.

Chanel, for example, rendered a subtle take with their heavily embellished, clear jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Giorgio Armani Privé played with contrasts: voluminous, fabric-heavy skirts were paired with the most delicate translucent tops.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

The same ethos of undress was at play on the runways of both Fendi and Maison Margiela. Fendi chose to dress a model in a metallic net dress with no lining whatsoever.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Margiela’s show, meanwhile, had fashion girls abuzz. The theatrical event, mounted by creative director John Galliano, focussed heavily on the form. Models wore half corsets under sheer dresses, with no visible undergarments.

Several looks, like the lacy one below, even highlighted public hair through trompe l'oeil graphics and well-placed mesh pleats.

Courtesy of Maison Martin Margiela

At Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture show, breasts were highlighted in a more avant-garde manner. Guest couturier Simone Rocha dug into Gaultier’s archives and revived the label’s iconic cone bra. Gaultier introduced the item in 1990 and it immediately became Madonna’s signature look.

For their SS24 collection, Rocha added structured brasiers to several dresses, including this ruched design. The conical revival, done in the most elegant way, was a touch of genius.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Another successfully nipply fashion week.