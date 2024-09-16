Taylor Swift is in her “anything goes” era. While on break from the Eras Tour, the singer hasn’t stuck to a single aesthetic, and instead, she’s just been wearing whatever she wants, from plaid and thigh-high boots at the 2024 VMAs to a spicy sheer date night look.

Swift brought that attitude to the second Kansas City Chiefs game of the NFL season on Sept. 15, bringing along her mother Andrea, brother Austin, and longtime friends Danielle and Este Haim. Unlike last week’s look, Swift really brought the team spirit to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce — and even forgot to wear pants.

Taylor’s Game Day Look

Arriving at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Swift wore a vintage, oversized Chiefs shirt, complete with the team’s logo and black-and-red color scheme.

Given that her top was big enough to be a dress, Swift embraced the pantsless trend, only covering her legs with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high black leather boots.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While she may have forgotten pants, Swift made up for it with accessories. She sported two chains around her neck — a faux diamond and gold necklace from Melinda Maria and a silver chainlink necklace — plus gold hoop earrings and multiple rings. She completed her look by carrying her monogrammed Louis Vuitton Coussin bag once again.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Taylor’s Vintage Chiefs Gear

Since she started dating Kelce, Swift has built up quite the game-day wardrobe, and she’s especially become a fan of vintage Chiefs garb. Last December, the star cozied up in a ’90s-era red-and-black Chiefs sweatshirt from Kansas City retailer Westside Storey, complete with KC logos on both sleeves.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to cheering on her beau, Swift will put maximum effort into the best vintage finds.