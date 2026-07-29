If your current budget doesn't exactly allow for a plane ticket to the Amalfi Coast, that shouldn't stop you from channeling that highly coveted Euro summer energy. Even when you’re nowhere near a body of water, all it takes is one accessory to convince yourself (and everyone else) that you’re living that slow, relaxed island life. Think of it as wardrobe manifestation, where carrying a beachy texture serves up an instant hit of vitamin D, whether you're on vacation or just staring at a spreadsheet — and it all starts with the woven bag.

From Ibiza...

Every summer, like clockwork, fashion girls trade their regular leather goods for basket-style bags whenever temperatures rise. Raffia totes sub in for trusty daily work options, while delicately woven rattan styles enjoy their time in the sun.

Take Victoria Beckham, whose collection of Hermès Birkins could rival the store’s inventory. She recently stashed her signature leather go-tos for a chocolate brown $6,900 Loro Piana Lotus Flower Basket bag on a trip to Ibiza with her family. The former Spice Girl has been spotted pairing the woven accessory with her resort looks, including a billowy LBD and a romantic floral maxi.

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...To The City

You don’t need to max out your PTO to embrace your vacation-ready staples. Much like the “coastal city girl” trend beloved by Anne Hathaway, which channels the breezy resort aesthetic in the city, you can trick your brain into vacay mode by taking the beachside staple to the concrete jungle and beyond. The magic is all in the contrast, since slouchy straw instantly softens crisp city tailoring, making you look like you're casually strolling a boardwalk rather than rushing to a mid-day meeting.

Taylor Swift made a major case for the look while out in New York with Travis Kelce. She paired a dreamy, buttery yellow floral Dôen midi dress with matching raffia Aquazzura sandals and a woven Gerard Darel shoulder bag. The entire ensemble looked like it belonged on the French Riviera rather than Manhattan.

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Elsa Hosk also tapped into the style last month with a more laid-back feel on a “lemonade run” by pairing a massive raffia tote with a babydoll dress that could’ve doubled as a nightie and turquoise ballet flats.

Vacay Mode: On

Even if your destination is just the office, brunch, or an overpriced iced latte run, channel vacay energy with your choice of a woven bag. An oversized striped straw tote is a lifesaver for days you need to stash your laptop, while a structured basket shoulder bag effortlessly transitions your look for a night out. If you really want to feel especially transported to the beach, grab a crochet bag with seashell accents. Plane ticket? Totally optional.