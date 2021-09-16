The 34 Best Cheap Korean Beauty Products On Amazon

Once upon a time, Korean beauty products were hard to come by (if you lived in the United States, that is). Fast forward to today, and you can buy everything from sheet masks to essences at places like Sephora and CVS. Still, these stores’ selections tend to be limited, and the best destination to shop for Korean beauty products (outside of Asia) remains Amazon.com. That said, Amazon’s near-endless selection can also make it feel impossible to know where to start — so, I present you with this guide to the best cheap Korean beauty products on Amazon, from one K-beauty obsessive to another.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new cleanser, toner, moisturizer, or essence, or you’re not looking for anything in particular at all, ahead, you’ll find 35 innovative, effective, and, as is always the case with K-beauty, intricately packaged products from some of Korea’s most popular brands. Some are super smart, some are super cute, and some are quite simple — but the one thing they all have in common is that they ring in at $20 or less. That goes for high-performing serums and rich, decadent creams, too; after all, one of the things that makes K-beauty so appealing is that it’s generally very affordable.

Interest piqued? Then keep scrolling to shop the best Korean beauty products you can buy on Amazon right now.

1 A Thirst-Quenching Mask To Refresh & Hydrate Tired Skin TONYMOLY I'm Green Tea Hydro-Burst Morning Mask Amazon $15 See on Amazon If anything is worth waking up a few minutes early for, it’s this TONYMOLY I’m Green Tea Hydro-Burst Morning Mask. This cooling green elixir is infused with brightening and rejuvenating green tea, bamboo, and centella asiatica extract, a popular ingredient in Korean skin care for boosting collagen production and calming inflammation. Slather it on your morning-after skin, let it sit for 10-15 minutes while you drink your coffee, then rinse it off and start your day. Since it absorbs so quickly, you can also leave it on overnight.

2 The Best Pimple Patches On The Market COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch Amazon $10 See on Amazon Considered by many to be the best pimple patches on the market, these CosRx blemish stickers cost just $10 for a pack o three — that means you're paying just over $3 per pack. They work to expedite the healing time of blemishes and prevent bacteria from getting in so they don't become further inflamed or infected. Plus, they also keep you from picking at your zits — another thing that'll help them heal faster. Each pack contains 24 stickers in various sizes, and they're even durable enough to stay on through a shower.

3 An Angled Eyebrow Pencil That People Call "The Best Ever" Etude House Drawing Eye Brow Amazon $5 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative to the Anastasia Brow Definer (which I love, but don’t always want to shell out $23 for), consider this Etude House eyebrow pencil instead. Like Brow Definer, its angled tip mimics natural brow strokes for easy application, and you can use the handy spoolie on the other end to perfect your work. One reviewer called it “dummy proof,” so any of its seven shades would be a great starter pencil if you’re new to the eyebrow makeup game. Whether you’re a pro or a novice, you cannot deny the miracle that is this pencil’s $5 price tag.

4 These Cult-Favorite Washcloths For Your Body Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth Amazon $5 See on Amazon The best way to exfoliate your skin (on your body, that is) is undoubtedly with these Korean exfoliating cloths. They're a staple in many a Korean household and are similar to the types of cloths that are used for body-scrubdowns in traditional Korean jimjilbangs (spas). Get your skin nice and wet in the bath or shower, then give yourself an all-over scrubdown and watch as all the dead, gray skin comes off. It's an oddly satisfying experience, and your skin will be left as soft and clean as a baby's. But please, don't use them on your face!

5 A Skin-Plumping Mask Made Of Hydrolyzed Collagen Elizavecca Green Piggy Collagen Jella Pack Pig Mask Amazon $8 See on Amazon As you can tell from the name, this Elizavecca Green Piggy Collagen Jella Pack is basically a jiggly pot of collagen (plus other ingredients, like soothing allantoin and brightening vitamin E). Massage a small amount into your skin, go to sleep, and, according to one reviewer, you’ll wake up looking like you “sucked the youth out of a thousand children.” Yes, the texture is a little weird — one reviewer called it a pudding, another called it half-set Jello, but what comes to mind for me is that cup of Slime that passed for a toy in the ’90s — but in this case, as in most, weird is good.

6 A Foaming Cleanser That Legitimately Brightens Your Skin The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser Amazon $9 See on Amazon A personal favorite, The Face Shop's Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser is definitely on my list of the top five cleansers of all time. First thing's first: it is fragranced — but the fresh, clean scent is absolutely heavenly, and it's never irritated my dry, sometimes-sensitive skin. But what I really love about this cleanser is how much brighter it makes your skin look, which is something a lot of products claim to do, but rarely actually pull off. It also leaves your face feeling deeply cleansed, but not tight, and the whipped, cream-to-foam texture feels decadent and delicious.

7 The Best Korean Clay Mask For Congested Pores Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask Amazon $17 See on Amazon One reviewer said this Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask was more effective for clearing up pores than the Aztec Secret Indian Clay Healing Mask, which might be the best-rated beauty product on Amazon of all time, so I can’t imagine a much better endorsement than that. In addition to volcanic ash harvested from Jeju Island, the formula contains gently resurfacing lactic acid, while glycerin provides a hit of much-needed moisture. I also like its creamy texture, which both feels soothing and won’t make a mess in your sink like powdered clay masks will.

8 A Cute Little Jellyfish To Deep-Clean Your Face Etude House My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush Amazon $5 See on Amazon This is a cute little silicone tool that can be used to amp-up your cleansing routine. Use it with your go-to cleanser (keep in mind it will work best with foam cleansers, like The Face Shop's Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser) to give your skin a deep, exfoliating clean. Pro tip: it can also be used to clean your makeup sponges!

9 The Best Korean Sheet Masks TONYMOLY I'm Real Hydrating Mask Sheet Amazon $3 See on Amazon For $3 a pop, it doesn't get much better than these I'm Real sheet masks from TonyMoly. The line comprises 22 different "flavors" of masks, including avocado, honey, charcoal, cherry blossom, and red wine, which all work to nourish and treat your skin in slightly different ways. They're all going to be moisturizing, but while pearl is focused on illuminating, for example, charcoal is better-suited for those dealing with congested pores.

10 A Salon-Worthy Treatment For Soft, Shiny Hair Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers are absolutely obsessed with this $8 hair treatment from Elizavecca. "Caution: results in impossibly silky hair," wrote one fan, while multiple others have called it a dupe for the much more expensive Olaplex treatment. Its claim to fame is that it makes hair softer, shinier, and more manageable, without making it feel greasy. It works for every hair type — from super fine to curl type 4C — and can be used as a once-weekly treatment, or in place of conditioner, depending on how much nourishment your hair needs.

11 This Beautiful Korean Compact For Smooth, Dewy Skin Neogen Agecure Moist-Fit Conceal Pact Amazon $20 See on Amazon Infused with antioxidants and hydrating phyto vaseline, this Neogen Agecure Moist-Fit Conceal Pact is a compact concealer/foundation that almost doubles as skin care (at the very least, it has more skin-care benefits than your typical foundation does). The creamy formula goes on buttery-smooth, and it works equally well on oily, dry, and very dry skin. Try this if you like medium-to-full coverage and a slightly dewy finish.

12 The Best Toning Pads For Irritated, Inflamed, Or Generally Sensitive Skin COSRX One Step Green Hero Calming Pad Amazon $16 See on Amazon There are so many uses for these toning pads by COSRX, which are soaked in a formula containing centella asiatica, witch hazel, tea tree, allantoin, and other redness-calming, bacteria-killing ingredients. Swipe them on in place of your regular toner, use them as makeup remover wipes, use the textured side of the pad as a gentle exfoliator, or stick them on your face for a few minutes as an ersatz sheet mask, for just a few ideas. You can also use them on your chest or back to help treat body breakouts, too.

13 This Cult-Classic Korean Exfoliating Mask SKINFOOD Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator Amazon $10 See on Amazon As both a physical and a chemical exfoliant, the vitamin-rich black sugar in this best-selling SKINFOOD mask is doubly effective for unclogging pores, purging blackheads, and sloughing away dead skin cells that dull your skin’s innate glow. It makes your skin super-soft, too. Scrubs of any type can be a little harsh for people with very sensitive skin, so you can dilute this mask with water or a soothing toner (I like rose- or lavender-based toners) if you’re intimidated by its grainy texture.

14 These Adorable Little Bunnies That Combine The Best Of Lip Balm & Gloss TONYMOLY Petit Bunny Gloss Bar Amazon $8 See on Amazon More pigmented than a gloss, juicier than a lipstick, and glossier than a stain, TONYMOLY's Petit Bunny Gloss Bars take the best of so many lip products and stuff it all into this super-cute packaging. These vitamin E-enriched lip crayons come in six fruity shades, scents, and facial expressions on their respective bunny caps, which is reason enough alone to collect them all.

15 A Gentle, Sulfate-Free Cleanser For Sensitive Skin Too Cool For School Rules Of Mastic Mild Cleanser Amazon $10 See on Amazon This hypoallergenic cleanser from Too Cool For School is powered by mastic oil, an ingredient harvested from Greek mastic trees that strengthens the skin's natural protective barrier for better moisture retention and less damage. It lathers up to a nice foamy texture, but it doesn’t contain oil-stripping sulfates or other irritating ingredients, making it an ideal choice dry, sensitive skin.

16 One Of The Best Korean Sunscreens On The Market Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+ Amazon $8 See on Amazon You know how important it is to wear sunscreen every day, but you also know that sunscreen doesn’t always work nicely with your makeup. But reviewers swear by this Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+. Its smooth, light texture doesn’t make any foundation you layer over the top pill or clump, and its slightly powdery, mattifying finish works especially well for people with oily skin.

17 A Lightweight Priming Water That Smells Like Roses Touch In Sol No Pore Blem Priming Water Amazon $19 See on Amazon This Touch In Sol No Pore Blem Priming Water is ideal if you have dry, sensitive skin, and typically shy away from heavy primers that can exacerbate your dryness and sensitivity. But as a true skin care/makeup hybrid, this unique, rosewater-based formula can work either on its own for an airy-light hit of hydration (either on your face, or any other dry patches on your body), or as a primer to enhance your makeup’s performance. For a wildcard option, you can also work it through your dry hair for some hydration and shine.

18 The Best Korean Lip Stain — & It Costs Just $6 TONYMOLY Delight Tony Tint Amazon $6 See on Amazon One of my favorite K-beauty makeup aesthetics is that diffused wash of lip color that makes you look like you just ate a popsicle. So cute, kinda E-girl, and so low maintenance. There are lots of juicy, fruity lip tints around for that look, but I’m into this TONYMOLY Delight Tony Tint for its comfortable gel formula, just-bitten color, and sheer, matte finish that doesn’t slide off thirty seconds after you apply it. Use a lip scrub before application if your lips are feeling extra dry, since the tint’s gel formula can clump into flakes and dry patches.

19 This Moisturizer-Primer Hybrid Formulated For Sensitive Skin Atopalm Daytime Undermakeup Moisture Cream Amazon $18 See on Amazon Like Touch In Sol's Priming Water, this Atopalm Daytime Undermakeup Moisture Cream is an amazing primer for people with very dry, very sensitive skin. But this one packs more of a moisturizing punch — think more cream, less serum. Some of the best moisturizing ingredients make appearances here, like glycerin, caprylic/capric triglyceride (a coconut oil derivative), hyaluronic acid, squalane, and botanical oils. Again, you can use this as a primer to prep your skin for makeup, or as your everyday moisturizer.

20 The Best Soothing Toner For Dry, Sensitive, Or Breakout-Prone Skin Holika Holika Aloe Essential 98% Soothing Toner Amazon $17 See on Amazon Aloe vera is one of the best (if not the best) botanical ingredients for curbing inflammation, calming redness, and soothing dry, itchy skin anywhere on your body (hello, accidental sunburns). But this Holika Holika Aloe Essential 98% Soothing Toner harnesses that hero ingredient in a gentle formula designed especially for your extra-sensitive face. Anyone who’s prone to redness and irritation can use this moisturizing toner, but it can be a really good choice if you're experiencing rosacea or breakouts, too.

21 These Exfoliating Pads That Also Soothe & Hydrate Skin Neogen Dermaology Real Cica Pads Amazon $20 See on Amazon The “cica” in these Neogen Dermaology Real Cica Pads refers to centella asiatica, an Asian plant extract that can bolster your skin’s natural moisture barrier and help with all sorts of other things. Although cica is the main ingredient here, these pre-soaked toning pads are also laced with PHA, a gentle chemical exfoliant, plus soothing allantoin and hydrating hyaluronic acid — so with just one swipe, you basically have all your glowing-skin bases covered.

22 A Rice Mask That Exfoliates, Brightens, & Softens Your Skin SKINFOOD Facial Mask Rice Wash Off Amazon $10 See on Amazon SKINFOOD is all about leveraging the nutrients in food for their skin care benefits, and their Facial Mask Rice Wash Off proves that rice is just as nourishing for your skin as it is for your belly. Applied topically, nutrient-rich milled rice can significantly brighten, hydrate, smooth, and soften your skin. The enzymes in rice act as a natural exfoliant to break down dead skin cells, while the product's finely gritty texture works as a gentle physical exfoliant without stripping your skin of moisture. Massage a thick layer onto your face, leave it on for at least five minutes (or up to 15), then rinse it off for glowy, comforted skin.

23 This Adorable Little Sheet Mask Made With Pumpkin & Gold Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24k Gold Mask Amazon $8 See on Amazon Another achingly cute, food-inspired sheet mask for your consideration: this Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24k Gold Mask. It might seem a little gimmicky, but it works. The pumpkin’s fruit enzymes gently slough away dead skin cells for brighter, softer skin; and as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, 24-karat gold boosts your skin’s evenness and radiance even more. Stock up on these cute masks for yourself, or hand them out to trick-or-treaters’ parents on Halloween.

24 A Best-Selling Korean Primer That Blurs & Softens Your Skin Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer Amazon $15 See on Amazon One of the the best Korean primers out there, this Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer contains soluble collagen and green tea extract to tighten skin and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. But unlike other pore-filling primers, which can form a heavy seal over your skin, this primer’s gel texture absorbs right in for a lighter, more comfortable feel. It also enhances your skin’s natural glow, so this is a great choice if you’re not into the matte, chalky look that more intense primers can give you.

25 This Mayonnaise-Inspired Hair Mask That Actually Smells Like Vanilla Tonymoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack Amazon $16 See on Amazon This TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack doesn’t contain actual mayonnaise. But it does contain egg yolks and oil (of the macadamia seed variety), so… maybe it is mayonnaise? Either way, those edible ingredients are genuinely effective at taming frizz, enhancing shine, and strengthening and nourishing dry or damaged hair. Importantly, this hair mask smells like sweet vanilla, not sandwich spread.

26 A Powder Cleanser Made From Rice Bran That Gently Exfoliates Skin Stabilized Rice Bran Korean Beauty Rice Bran Enzyme Powder Face Wash and Scrub Amazon $19 See on Amazon Consider this Stabilized Rice Bran Korean Beauty Rice Bran Enzyme Powder a step up from the no-frills rice water face wash that Koreans have used for generations for brightening, exfoliating, and firming their skin (some fans also call it a dupe for The Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder). According to the brand, this supercharged formula contains 10 times the amount of rice extract found in standard rice water, while allantoin, pure collagen, and aloe contribute to rice’s natural soothing and plumping effects. To use it as a cleanser, mix a small palmful of the powder with water until it lathers into a gentle foam. To use it as an exfoliator, you can work the dry powder directly into your wet face, then rinse.

27 These Matte Lipsticks That Produce A Velvet-Like Finish Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Stick Amazon $12 See on Amazon This Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Stick takes everything that K-beauty fans and influencers love about Peripera’s super-popular liquid lip stains — the saturated pigment, the staying power, the wearable shades — and repackages them into a creamy lipstick. Even though it’s a bullet lipstick, you can still easily achieve the gradient effect you get from a lip stain formula if you, like me, are into the popsicle thing. Otherwise, go full-on for a soft and velvety (but not chalky) matte finish.

28 The Best Under-Eye Patches For Dry, Tired Eyes Mizon Collagen Under Eye Gel Patches Amazon $16 See on Amazon Snail secretion, 24k gold, and hydrolyzed collagen: weird but good on their own, weird but better together. Stick these cooling Mizon Collagen Under Eye Gel Patches under your eyes whenever they need a lift and a boost, leave them on for 15-20 minutes (along with your Tonymoly Green Tea Hydro-Burst mask, perhaps?), then pat any excess serum into your skin after you peel them off. To make things easier, the pot comes with a teeny spatula to scoop these fragile patches out of their viscous serum-bed. Pro tip: store them in the fridge, and they'll feel even more refreshing on dry, tired eyes.

29 This Oil-Controlling Toner Made Of Sake SKINFOOD Peach Sake Toner Amazon $15 See on Amazon You already know that rice has amazing skin care benefits, but sake imparts rice with a whole new set of uses for your skin: During the fermentation process, rice produces kojic acid, an antioxidant that evens out discoloration in your skin tone, as well as amino acids that firm up sagging skin and provide hydration at a cellular level. All together, the sake in this invigorating SKINFOOD Peach Sake Toner can reduce the appearance of congested pores, wick away excess sebum, and reinvigorate tired skin, while vitamin-rich peach extract gives your skin some extra glow. This is a beautiful toner if you want to control oily skin, though you can also use it to brighten up your face if you overdid it on the bellinis at brunch today.

30 The Cat-Ear Headband You Never Knew You Needed Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band Amazon $5 See on Amazon Ask yourself this: Why would you wear a plain headband when you could just as easily be wearing a headband with cat ears on it? Once you’ve made the latter decision (i.e., the right one), get yourself this $5 Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band. It’s soft, snug, and keeps your hair out of your face without pulling on it. Pop it on before you wash your face, let your mask sink in, do your makeup, or, as one reviewer sometimes does, “just lay on the ground hoping my cats will confuse me for one of their tribe.”

31 A Hydrating Cleanser Infused With Hyaluronic Acid AHC Aqualuronic Facial Cleanser Amazon $20 See on Amazon Hyaluronic acid typically shows up in hydrating serums and moisturizers, so its presence in this AHC Aqualuronic Facial Cleanser makes this face wash really unique — especially at this price point. It'll also be a godsend if you like a foaming cleanser, but find that most of the formulas out there leave your skin feel dry, stripped, and tight. Along with three weights of hyaluronic acid, this mild but deep-cleansing face wash contains mineral-rich French seawater and strengthening ceramides, which lock moisture into your skin. This is obviously a great choice for people with dry skin, but it’s suitable for cleansing all other skin types, too. One reviewer with oily skin said this cleanser helped clear up their acne, and another said this cleanser is more effective than retinol for achieving even, radiant skin.

32 A $10 Gift Set That Comes In Three Delicious Scents TONYMOLY Hand Cream Set Amazon $10 See on Amazon TONYMOLY makes more than adorable masks and lip stains — they also make adorable mask-and-cream combo packs. Available in rose, lavender, or honey scents, each Christmas cracker-shaped box contains a classic sheet mask, a rich cream mask, and a tube of scented hand cream. Buy it for your K-beauty-obsessed friend, parent, child, partner, coworker, self, or all of the above — they’re less than $10 a pop on Amazon.

33 This Adorable, Fuss-Free Mask For Your Hair TONYMOLY Minibling Pocket Hair Pack Amazon $5 See on Amazon Buy this TONYMOLY Minibling Pocket Hair Pack for the ridiculously cute packaging, stay for the shiny hair. This pocket-sized hair mask is infused with nourishing argan oil, shea butter, and hydrolyzed silk protein to repair split ends and give dull hair some sleekness and luster. Heads up: It's designed to solely treat your ends, so don’t be confused when the mask doesn’t fit over your whole head.