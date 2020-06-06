When it comes to volume, I've literally tried it all: hot rollers, Velcro curlers, combing, you name it. No amount of teasing or curling can give my ultra-fine hair a boost without a ton of help from the best root lifters.

To get the lift you want, though, it's important to choose a product that works well with your hair texture. For example, if you have thin hair, a volumizing mousse may be a bit too heavy. Instead, you could opt for a light spray to get the volume you're after. On the other hand, if your hair is thick and curly, you may want to try a volumizing powder that’s applied like a dry shampoo.

You'll also want to consider whether you prefer to use it on dry or wet hair. Most sprays and mousses tend to go on best on damp hair, while powders are often best applied to dry hair.

Not sure which product to go for? Here's a roundup of a few high-quality root lifters to help you narrow down your options.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered John Frieda Volume Lift Thickening Spray, 6 Oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this root-boosting spray give you a lift and texture at the crown, but the formula is made with "air silk technology," which gives this spray its lightweight, silky texture that feels like there's nothing in your hair at all. It helps leave hair feeling soft and bouncy, and all you have to do is spray it onto towel-dried roots before styling. According to one reviewer: “This works great! Spritz it on each section at the root as you blow dry your hair to avoid the spray sitting on any section too long and getting sticky. It lifted my roots and gave my bangs nice volume.” Hair Type: All | Size: 6 oz.

2 The Best Splurge BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray, 4 Oz. Amazon $22 See On Amazon It may be a bit pricier, but this root-lifting spray features a super lightweight formula that doubles as a hair texturizer for thin, straight hair. To use, just mist directly onto damp roots and allow to air dry or blow dry. This spray leaves your hair feeling soft and pliable without the hard "shell" that other products can leave behind. Its formula is also paraben- and sulfate-free, so you can feel good about spraying it on your hair. According to one reviewer: “Boldify Hair Thickening Spray works wonders to lift my hair at the root level and to add great body to sections that tend to lay flat and look lifeless. I just spray a few spritzes in the right places while blow drying my hair, and I can finally get similar results to those of the hairdresser's!! If I wake up with bed-head the next day, I just lightly spray some water to revive the Boldify, and restyle for a quick fix and long-lasting style with body. I have a blond angular bob and like the top of my hair and crown to have some lift and body without looking too puffy, stiff, or "old-lady-like". This spray is somewhat costly but definitely worth the price, especially since you only need a little for it to do its magic!!” Hair Type: Fine | Size: 4 oz., 8 oz.

3 The Best Powder SEXYHAIR Big Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder, 0.53 Oz. Amazon $19 See On Amazon This powder root lifter packs a powerful punch with very little maintenance. For one, it works wonders on dry hair, so you can use it between shampoos for added volume and to absorb oil (sort of like a dry shampoo). And although it comes out as a light white color, this powder instantly becomes translucent when you blend it into your roots, making it suitable for any hair color. According to one reviewer: “Just a few pumps around roots & here & there in my hair are needed. Light touch in applying, scrunch up into your hair & get noticeable volume, thickness & lift that lasts.” Hair Type: Medium to coarse | Size: 0.53 oz.

4 The Best Mousse Moroccanoil Root Boost, 2.55 Oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon Though it’s described as a spray, this volumizer has a mousse-like texture and is a miracle worker for any and all types of hair. To use, just place a small dollop on towel-dried hair and rub directly into your roots. Then, blow dry your hair for tons of added volume in a snap. Unlike other mousses out there, this product won't leave a filmy residue behind, so your locks feel soft and fresh all day. According to one reviewer: “This product actually works and gave me great volume. Roots stay lifted even after I slept on it!” Hair Type: All | Size: 2.55 oz., 8.5 oz.