For all of the emphasis the beauty industry puts on exfoliating your face, there's not a whole lot of discussion about the importance of exfoliating the rest of your body. If you don’t love messy scrubs, the best body scrubbers are a great alternative for all-over exfoliation. The ideal body scrubber for you will come in a type that you find is simplest to use and control (whether that be a sponge, brush, towel, or glove) and in a material that you like best, too. Also, consider whether you’d like to use the scrubber on wet skin in the shower or on dry skin, and choose a product that is suitable for that.

What To Look For When Shopping For Body Scrubbers

Here are some criteria to consider when you’re deciding on the best body scrubber for you:

Type: Loofah sponges and brushes are the most common types of body scrubbers — they’re straightforward to use and often have a handle or loop for you to hold on to. Exfoliating towels are a great option if you need more heavy-duty exfoliation. It can be a bit tougher to reach certain areas of your body with these products (like your back, for example), but picking one that’s long will give you better reach. Exfoliating gloves slip on your hands like regular gloves, allowing you to exfoliate without worry of dropping the tool. Depending on your reach, it can be tough to exfoliate certain spots on your body.

After exfoliating your body with the tool of your choice, apply a lotion for maximum skin-softness. If you're dealing with body acne or bumpy skin, like keratosis pilaris, consider snagging an exfoliating lotion that contains salicylic, lactic, and/or glycolic acids to help increase skin cell turnover and unclog pores.

Shop The Best Body Scrubbers

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best body scrubbers:

Just like on your face, the pores on your body can become clogged and inflamed, and exfoliation can help you get smoother, softer skin, should that be a desire of yours. According to Amazon reviewers, these are the best of the best scrubbers for the body, available in a range of options so you can surely find the perfect one.

1 A Cult-Favorite Exfoliating Cloth From Japan Salux Nylon Japanese Beauty Skin Bath Wash Cloth/Towel Amazon $8 See On Amazon The Salux cloth has made its way into households across the globe, thanks to its super convenient approach to heavy-duty exfoliating. The cloth is extra long, so you can hold it with both hands to scrub the harder to reach areas of your back. This also makes it handy for using on the bottoms of your feet. And, because it’s machine washable, you can reuse it over and over again — one reviewer commented that they’ve been using theirs for three years. Its thin, small size also makes it easy to pack if you plan on traveling with it. One reviewer wrote: “I have been using these for years. They last for years! So, yes, very durable. Soft? Are they supposed to be? A little rough when you first get them, but they do soften up some over time. I mean, after all, they are used to scrub yourself! They do a great job. You can use them all over! (May have to be gentle in sensitive areas) Great for getting your back!” Type: Towel | Made from: Nylon | Machine washable: Yes | Best used: Wet Also available on: Walmart, $8

2 A Wildly Popular Body Brush You Can Use On Wet Or Dry Skin C.S.M. Dry Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon The beauty of this body brush is that it can be used as both a wet or a dry brush. In addition to exfoliating skin, dry brushing improves blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. The brush accomplishes much of the same while it's wet, which is why this tool is so versatile. Aside from the natural bristles, which do a lot of the scrubbing, the small, silicone nubs give your skin a delightful little massage to help get your blood flowing. The brush is tricked out with a canvas strap, too, so it doesn't slip out of your palm. Plus, it has racked up over 25,000 ratings on Amazon, so you can be assured it’s been put to the test by shoppers. One reviewer wrote: “Works well dry/wet but I prefer using it in the shower. Have tried various scrubbers but this one is smoother on my skin and easy to use in the shower.” Type: Brush | Made from: Wood, boar hair, silicone, canvas | Machine washable: No | Best used: Wet or dry

3 An Easy-To-Hold Silicone Body Scrubber INNERNEED Soft Silicone Body Brush Amazon $5 See On Amazon The most gentle scrubber on this list, this soft body brush is made of silicone. But just because it's gentle, that doesn't mean it won't get you nice and clean. The flexible bristles deftly wick away dead skin and dirt, leaving your skin smooth and soft. And since it slips on to your hand like a glove, you don't have to worry about it sliding off your hand mid-scrub. One reviewer wrote: “I love this body scrubber. It’s a lot easier to hold than I thought it would be. It lathers up soap really well and it feels nice. [...] Wish I found this sooner. So nice.” Type: Brush | Made from: Silicone | Machine washable: No | Best used: Wet Also available on: Walmart, $11

4 A Set Of Natural Loofahs Made From The Luffa Plant CraftsOfEgypt Egyptian Natural Loofah Sponges (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re a loofah traditionalist, pick up this three-pack of loofah sponges made from natural materials. A lot of loofahs are actually made with plastic, but these are actually constructed from luffa, a type of plant. They ship flat, so they’ll need to be soaked in water for 15 minutes in order for them to attain their natural shape. One reviewer wrote: “These Egyptian loofah are literally a game changer. I love that the size is bigger than others I used yet it is soft and gentle on my skin. It exfoliates my skin so well without being abrasive. My skin feels so soft and smooth. I know every time I get out of the shower that I’ve given myself a good cleaning with this loofah.” Type: Loofah | Made from: Luffa, cotton | Machine washable: No (but it’s dishwasher safe) | Best used: Wet

5 A Pair Of Machine-Washable Exfoliating Gloves EvridWear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not all scrubbers look like brushes — just check out these exfoliating bath gloves. Though it might be hard to reach areas like your lower and mid-back with these, they’re still quite convenient. Plus, they’re machine washable. Other gloves are available in less exfoliating “light” or “moderate” versions, should those better appeal to you. One reviewer wrote: “I use the exfoliating gloves a couple times a week and they work well! As you can see they hold up excellently. No balling, no snagging. [...] I wash them in the washing machine with warm water and gentle cycle. This is an excellent product. I like to really exfoliate, not lightly and this was one of my favorite purchases.” Type: Gloves | Made from: Nylon | Machine washable: Yes | Best used: Wet Also available on: Walmart, $8