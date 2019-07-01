If your goal is to create texture, smooth edges, or maximize hold, the best pomades for women's hair can assist in creating and maintaining your preferred look. Throughout the years, pomade has had a long-standing reputation as a product that works best on shorter hair. While that may be somewhat true when it comes to certain products, you might be surprised to know that pomade provides a lot of great benefits for many different hair lengths and types.

What To Look For When Shopping For Pomades For Women’s Hair

Whether you have long, short, curly, or straight hair, there's a pomade to help fulfill your need for more manageable styling. With that said, it's important to know that there’s no one-size-fits-all formula, so it's best to do your homework on the best options for your hair type. Someone with long hair will likely prefer a product with less hold to prevent that crunchy, stiff feeling — while someone with fine, thin hair may want to reach for something with thickening benefits to give them a fuller look. Others looking to tame edges, flyways, and frizz should opt for something moisturizing to keep unruly hairs under control throughout the day. As always, scan ingredient lists to ensure that they're compatible with your skin and hair type.

Shop The Best Pomades For Women’s Hair

In a hurry? These are the best pomades for women’s hair on Amazon:

With this information, it's time to find out which pomades will ultimately work best for you. No matter your hair type or length, this list has something for just about everyone.

1 The Best Pomade For Long Hair Redken Pliable Paste, 5 Oz. Amazon $22 See On Amazon Redken's Pliable Paste offers styling benefits for all lengths but is especially great for long hair — whether it's straight, curly, or wavy. As a medium-control pomade, it does a great job of defining texture, reducing static, and disguising split ends. It has a lightweight, flexible hold and adds shine without leaving behind a residue. One reviewer wrote: “I used this product on my long curly hair for years! I have tried every kind of jel and product you can think of, this product is by far the best! Always keeps my hair in place and reduces the frizzyness." Hold: Medium | Scent: Light, natural

2 The Best Pomade For Short Hair SexyHair Style Control Maniac Styling Wax, 1.8 Ounces Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have a shorter haircut, SexyHair's Control Maniac styling wax may be just the product you need. Not only will it provide you with maximum definition, but it also creates strong, long-lasting texture and hold for shorter styles. Its wax-based formula offers a high-shine finish, and it's easy to work between strands using your fingers. One reviewer wrote: “This stuff is absolutely fantastic. [...] It keeps my hair soft and moving but somehow still shapes it for the day or more. You can literally fall asleep, and wake up the next day with your hair needing minor run throughs with your fingers or a comb and it looks as good as you did it the first day.” Hold: Firm | Scent: Light and clean, according to reviewers

3 An Affordable Pomade For Frizzy Hair Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade, 8 Oz. Amazon $11 See On Amazon No matter the length or texture of your hair, if you struggle with frizz, Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey shine pomade pulls double-duty as a styling product and moisturizer. Packed full of nourishing ingredients like nettle and sage leaf, this pomade helps to soften and strengthen hair while at the same time smoothing and controlling frizz. As an added bonus, it is free of parabens, petroleum, and artificial colors, which helps keep hair healthier long-term. (At $11 for 8 fluid ounces, it's also by far the most affordable option.) One reviewer wrote: “I’m in love with this product. My hair was very dry and brittle! I apply this three times a week to scalp and hair and the results are amazing. No more dull, dry hair. 10 out of 10." Hold: Light, according to reviewers | Scent: Citrus

4 The Best Option For Curly Hair Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade, 2.6 Oz. Amazon $26 See On Amazon Curls often need extra moisture to remain bouncy and frizz-free, and some pomades are, unfortunately, much too drying. Thanks to ingredients like botanical seed extracts and bladderwrack, Aveda's Brilliant humectant pomade will help to keep your curls soft and manageable throughout the day. It does an amazing job at preventing unruly flyaways and helps keep strands moisturized while offering a light hold. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this product. I have very thick hair that has some natural curl that turns to frizz when it rains, or humidity is high, and this products works wonders in preventing the frizz. It only take a small pea size amount to do the job, so use sparingly; then work up to the amount for your hair." Hold: Light, according to reviewers | Scent: Jasmine, rose, clove, and other flower and plant essences

5 The Best Pomade For Fine, Thin Hair Living Proof Amp Texture Volumizer, 2 Oz. Amazon $27 See On Amazon Living Proof Style Amp Texture Volumizer is the ideal product for those with fine, thin hair. The silicone-free formula helps to boost the volume of strands while simultaneously shaping and keeping them in place. It works on either dry or damp hair for maximum pliability and can be used to create both textured and smooth looks. This buildable pomade allows you to use as much or as little as you'd like, and it is also paraben-, silicone-, phthalate-, and cruelty-free. One reviewer wrote: “It's so incredible. Lightweight yet moldable, holds but isn't stiff or sticky (once dried). [...] If you're looking for a styling medium that will give you volume, texture and re-workable hold? Look no farther. This is the product you're looking for." Hold: Light | Scent: Citrus

6 The Best Natural Wax For Those With Sensitivities Chronos And Creed Organic Hair Pomade, 2 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those who often experience sensitivities to additives or potentially irritating ingredients, Chronos And Creed's organic hair pomade may be just the thing you need. Made with organic ingredients that have been certified by both the USDA and FDA, this hair-styling pomade holds and texturizes while promoting the growth of thicker, stronger hair. With natural ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil as its base, it's easy to see why fans continue to rave over its nourishing, moisturizing abilities. One reviewer wrote: “The very first time I used it I thought: THIS, This is the thing I've been waiting for. I use very little product, rub it between my palms and then finger it through my hair. It lasts all day, doesn't feel weird and even has a light piney scent which I truly enjoy." Hold: Medium | Scent: Pine