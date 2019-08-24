If you have wide feet, it can be tough to pick out sandals that fit properly. Standard footwear is often too narrow and your feet end up either getting squished or hanging over the sides. To help you find something that fits, I've done the research and put together a list of the best sandals for wide feet.

Some of my picks feature special "wide" sizes (which is marked with a "W" next to the numerical size and typically offers an extra 3/8 inch of width), while others are simply touted by the brand as being designed for wider feet or have numerous reviews from fans who say they fit their wide feet comfortably. In addition to sizing, I also looked for a few key features that all good sandals have:

Comfortable footbeds: If you can't wear them for more than 5 minutes without your feet hurting, it doesn't matter how well they fit. I made sure these all have cushioned footbeds made from soft materials like EVA foam.

Chafe-free straps: Similarly, if your straps are digging into your skin, you'll be miserable. Many of my picks below have features to make the straps softer, like microfiber liners, along with testimonials from reviewers.

Easy-to-wear designs: I made sure none of my picks have overly complicated buckles or straps. They're all easy to slip on and off, and simple to adjust.

I also tried to look for cool, breathable designs whenever possible. With all of this in mind, take a look at the best sandals for wide feet, below.

1 The Overall Best Sandals For Wide Feet Rockport Women's Ridge Sling Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon What's great about them: These versatile women's slings make excellent walking sandals for wide feet if you're looking for shoes that are cute but also comfortable enough to trek around town in. Every size starting at a 6.5 has a special wide version, and reviewers say they fit well and don't pinch. They also have moderate arch support, with bio-mechanically designed soles and soft microfiber linings, not to mention a genuine leather upper. What fans say: "These sandals are awesome! I have a very, very difficult time finding comfortable shoes for the amount of walking I do during travel. I have very high arches and my feet have widened after years of wearing flip flops. The skin on my feet is super sensitive also and I am extremely prone to blisters. These shoes held up so well [...] The sandals provided so much needed cushion for my feet and kept them from aching. I was walking anywhere from 10-15 miles a day in them [...] These were worth every penny." Available Sizes: 6 to 11 (available in half sizes and wide sizes)

2 The Best Designer Sandals For Wide Feet Sam Edelman Gorgene Slide Sandal Amazon $37 See On Amazon What's great about them: It’s not always easy to find designer sandals for wide feet, but these gorgeous Gorgene sandals from Sam Edelman look so luxe, and they come in both half sizes and wide sizes so you can really find a fit that works for you. They come with two faux leather straps that you can easily slide into, with comfortable padding on the insole for a cushy feel. The crocodile-embossed instep and subtle gold logo bring even more richness to the look. Choose from several sleek neutral hues like the featured saddle color, or go bolder with lime green or electric pink. What fans say: “[...]These sandals are perfect for my straight leg trousers or jeans as well as wide leg pants. The signature soft croc embossed lining is cute and the memory foam formula makes it very comfortable to walk around in. [...] I am very happy with this purchase! [...]” Available Sizes: 5 to 11 (available in half sizes and wide sizes)

3 The Best Gladiator Sandals For Wide Feet ECCO Flash T-Strap Sandals Amazon $56 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with genuine leather, these T-strap sandals for wide feet are lightweight, stylish, and ultra-comfortable. The footbed is constructed from soft and well-cushioned EVA foam that's covered with a thin microfiber layer to reduce sweat and keep you cool. The nubuck leather is strong and chafe-free, while the tough, grippy soles are injected with polyurethane for durability. Best of all, customers say they're easy to adjust and fit varying foot shapes. What fans say: "Nice comfy footbed...adjustable is good for my wide feet. Also like that there’s not a lot of shoe for when it’s really hot" Available Sizes: 4 to 12.5 (available in half sizes)

4 The Best Flip Flops For Wide Feet Rocket Dog Sunset Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon What's great about them: With a squishy, EVA footbed that feels comfy even after you’ve been on your feet for hours, these Rocket Dog flip flops are a great choice for anyone, but fans with wide feet especially raved about their great fit. The soft, textile straps don’t rub or dig in, and the thick rubber sole also provides some shock absorption. Choose from four colors, including navy, white, black, and brown. What fans say: "Rocket Dog flip flops are one of the few brands that fit my wide, flat feet, and I buy (and wear out!) several pairs each summer. They are high quality and comfortable enough to wear all day.” Available sizes: 6 to 11

5 The Best Hiking Sandals For Wide Feet Teva Tirra Sandals Amazon $80 $42.94 See On Amazon What's great about them: The thing that makes these Tevas such amazing hiking sandals for wide feet is their ability to adjust to multiple foot shapes and sizes. They feature an easy hook-and-loop closure system that can be customized to your foot, along with a wide footbed that's flexible enough to curl in or bend out, depending on the width of your foot. The soles are super sturdy with excellent traction and great in-water performance. They're also quick-drying and treated with an antimicrobial solution called Microban to reduce odor. What fans say: "If you have wide feet, you should definitely buy these sandals. I have very wide feet and have trouble finding shoes. I always have to buy my shoes in wide and these are extremely comfortable and fit perfectly. Well worth the money!” Available Sizes: 5 to 11 (available in half sizes)