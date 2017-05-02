The 7 Best Vitamin C Serums To Fade Dark Spots From Sun Exposure & Acne, According To A Derm
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Amazon/Bustle
By The Commerce Team
Updated:
Originally Published:
While sunspots and post acne marks are formed two entirely different ways, both types of hyperpigmentation respond to gentle exfoliation, a generous dose of sunscreen, and the best vitamin C serums to fade dark spots from sun exposure and acne. Effective serums include a stable form of vitamin C, like ascorbic acid or sodium ascorbyl phosphate, in a concentration that makes sense for your skin. If you need a vitamin C serum for sensitive skin, look for a lower concentration of 15% or less, while a more potent dose should have a 20% concentration for maximum absorption. You might also want to keep an eye out for vitamin C ingredient combinations for brighter skin, as many serums contain other ingredients to enhance your results.
What does vitamin C serum do?
Many people probably don't realize that in addition to sunspots, the sun contributes to the formation of post-acne marks as well. These pesky red or brownish blotches pop up after a pimple heals, usually a big one, but exposing them to the sun darkens these marks and makes them stick around longer. This is where vitamin C comes in. “This potent antioxidant interferes with the production of pigment in the skin, fading dark spots,” Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare, explains to Bustle. By inhibiting your skin's melanin production, a vitamin C serum should keep new sunspots from forming, too.
And, that's not the only way vitamin C fades dark spots on the skin! It's also a chemical exfoliant, which — over time — sloughs off discolored skin. Because of its antioxidant properties, vitamin C aids your skin's natural regeneration process, which helps your body repair damaged skin cells and produce new ones.
How to use vitamin C serum
Vitamin C is also able to neutralize some of the damage the sun unleashes on your skin. While you definitely shouldn't be skipping your SPF, it's a great idea to apply your vitamin C serum in the daytime. “Always apply vitamin C in the morning,” Dr. Marmur says. “These treatments are intended for daytime use because of their ability to neutralize free radicals, using your serum at night will just create a reservoir that remains in the skin.”