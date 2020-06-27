Cute leather sandals aren't going to cut it around sand and water, but that doesn't mean your beach footwear choices are limited to just run-of-the-mill flip flops. The best beach sandals don't sacrifice style points even though they're water-friendly, and they come with enough grip to keep them from shifting underfoot in the sand.

For a comfortable pair of beach trekkers, consider strappy designs that offer breathability and heel guards to keep your foot in place. A contoured footbed also helps sandals stay on your foot in shifting terrain. Quick-drying materials prevent chafing, and a waterproof rubber or EVA sole with traction is ideal as well.

If you want a versatile sandal you can wear out and about, look for styles that can be worn with your favorite beach caftan or paired with a more "dressed up" maxi dress. Even trusty rubber sandals can be found in embossed metallics that look just right for day to night. One chic braided sandal made out of quick-drying nylon rope has racked up thousands of reviews from Amazon shoppers who report wearing the cute style both on and off the water.

If you need a utilitarian activewear sandal, check for outdoor-worthy details like heavy-duty, quick-dry webbing straps or thick lug soles with extra traction. (Two of the most comfortable shoe brands — Teva and Birkenstock — combine both, and also happen to be so on-trend right now).

These seven pairs of wildly popular beach sandals have you covered for the beach and beyond — just add water.

1 Some Really Cute Beach Sandals You’ll Wear Everywhere Havaianas Flash Urban Flip Flop Sandal Amazon $27 See On Amazon These aren’t your standard-issue Havs— they combine a modified gladiator style with the brand’s signature comfort in a waterproof material. The result is a stylish sandal you’ll wear on and off the beach. The strappy style features a proprietary rubber construction, so the straps feel marshmallow-soft right out of the box. “I bought these sandals for my trip to Greece for the rocky beaches and roads but found myself using them almost everyday,” one shopper raved. “My goodness these exceeded my expectations. So comfortable. I will be buying these in other colors!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 – 12

2 These Nostalgic Tevas That Are Totally Having A Moment Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon You might have noticed these old-school Teva sandals popping up on Instagram. The original Velcro style is made from sporty quick-dry webbing with a padded heel and waterproof, EVA footbed on a slip-resistant rubber sole, which makes these on-trend sandals a surprisingly practical shoe for the beach. The contoured footbed is embedded with zinc-based antimicrobial materials to help your sandals stay fresh through (almost) any outdoor adventure. One Amazon shopper wore them to the beach and reported back: "Total game changer for me. This is my new favorite summer shoe!" Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 – 11

3 These Best-Selling Slides Practically Made For The Beach & Pool Menore Nonslip Sandals Amazon $21 See On Amazon Available in pretty pastel colors, this pair of sandals is a versatile beach shoe that can handle plenty of time on the pool deck as well. Made of soft, waterproof EVA, in an easy-to-slide-on style, this is one pair that will see a lot of mileage. The wide straps and footbed are both slightly textured and there are even drainage holes on the soles to keep water channeled away. The best part? They are extra grippy so you can rest assured you’ll be staying on your feet, no matter what kind of water activity you have planned. "So cute! Fit perfect! Also very comfy. Perfect for the beach/pool/lake, relaxing at home, or even adding to a casual outfit!” one fan raved. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4.5 – 12

4 Some Waterproof Birkenstocks For Every Terrain Birkenstock Gizeh EVA Sandal Amazon $45 See On Amazon The Birkenstock beach sandal casts the brand's iconic style in comfy, waterproof EVA foam. Although there’s only a T-strap, the deep molded heel cup provides extra security and the wide top strap can be tightened via the adjustable buckle for a more secure fit. "Just put these to the test on a rocky ocean beach following my 4 year old around, wading, climbing and swimming," one shopper began. "Not once did I slip, nor my foot slip around in the footbed, nor did I worry that they would come off. And to top it off they look nice." Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 4 – 15

5 These Hippie-Chic Sandals With A Cult Following Plaka Palm Leaf Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon These hippie-chic sandals — with over 18,000 reviews — have so many wearable colors to choose from, including some dual-toned ones. Equipped with water-resistant rubber soles and a handwoven design, in quick-drying nylon that's designed to reduce friction, these comfortable, stylish sandals are ones you'll want to live in. "I have put some serious miles on these sandals. They have been to the beaches of Mexico and have held up to hot sand and 90° temperatures. They’ve been to Miami and walked many many miles on hot concrete," one shopper testified, adding "I am shocked at how comfortable they are." Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5 – 11

6 These Wildly Comfortable (& Popular) Flip Flops That Actually Stay On Your Foot Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Teva sandal is made with a double row of quick-drying polyester straps and high-traction soles for a flip-flop that stays securely on your foot. The EVA foam soles are shock-absorbing and waterproof, and the contoured insole molds to your foot to become super comfortable, too. More than 4,900 Amazon reviewers gave them a perfect, five-star rating. “I wore these to the beach for 10 days and when they get wet your feet stay in the shoe," one shopper reported. "No worries of spraining your ankle in a wet flip flop.” Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 – 12