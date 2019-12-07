These Cute Rubber Boots Will Keep Your Feet Dry — And They're Actually Comfortable

Whether you're gardening or walking around in the rain, you want your rubber boots to be comfortable. But unfortunately, comfort isn't always a hallmark quality with this kind of boot. To find the most comfortable rubber boots, you have to dig around a little.

To help you out, I've spent some time researching various boots to find the most comfortable options. I based my selections on the following criteria:

Cushioning: This isn't something that rubber boots are known for. I searched far and wide to find options with EVA foam or some sort of special insole to increase the comfort factor. I also included items with shock-absorbing midsoles when possible.

Another non-comfort-related thing to keep in mind is tread. You don't want to be sliding around or risk falling in the mud, which is why I made sure that all of my picks also have soles with thick lugs or other patterns that provide good traction.

Given these considerations, here are the most comfortable rubber boots.

1 These Cute & Comfy Rain Boots For A Great Price Roma EMMA Rubber Rain Boots Amazon $26 See On Amazon What's great about them: Designed to offer comfort without any pinching or rubbing, these stylish rubber boots are super cozy with a cute, sleek aesthetic. The multi-layer cushioned soles make them easy to walk in, according to fans, and they're 100% waterproof, too. There's traction on the exterior, along with soft, quick-dry knit lining inside. They come in your choice of glossy or matte finishes, and one pair is donated for every pair that’s sold. What fans say: "So comfortable and stylish for a pair of rain boots. A little bit more expensive than what I'd normally go for, but they are well worth it considering.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 This All-Around Great Rain Boot With Anatomically Shaped Insoles Kamik JESSIE Rain Boot Amazon $65 See On Amazon What's great about them: Designed with a special, anatomically shaped footbed and soft EVA foam, these Kamiks rank among the most comfortable women's rubber boots by far. The well-cushioned insoles allow you to walk around comfortably all day, according to reviewers. On top of that, the helium rubber material is 50% lighter than natural rubber, according to the brand, reducing foot fatigue and making it easier to walk. Plus, the fully waterproof boots have strong, grippy soles. They come in a variety of colors including blue, charcoal, and black. What fans say: "I bought these boots over a year ago. I have horrible foot problems and have trouble walking. These boots are the most comfortable shoe I own. I am able to wear them for several hours at a time." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 10

3 A Cushy Mid-Calf Boot With Anti-Odor Technology Bogs Sauvie Rubber Boot Amazon $90 See On Amazon What's great about them: These short women's rubber boots are constructed with unique rebound cushioning inside the midsoles that provide softness while you walk, as well as shock absorption. This feels better on your feet and also prevents them from getting tired. In addition to the proprietary bounce cushioning, the waterproof, insulated boots have moisture-wicking liners in the footbeds to lift sweat and reduce odor. The soles are tough, grippy, and completely non-marking for when you're walking inside. Choose from four colorways. What fans say: "My favorite pair of boots, period...I usually have to swap inserts because of my flat feet but miraculously I didn’t have to bother with this pair.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 12

4 A Really Warm Pair Of Tough, Tall Work Boot Obcursco Insulated Neoprene And Rubber Boots Amazon $86 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for taller, tougher boots that can take a beating, these sturdy Obcursco rubber boots are just the ticket. The waterproof rubber boots are built with rugged, high-traction soles and strong, multi-layer rubber on the toes and heels, making them extra durable. The main part of the boots feature soft, warm neoprene that doesn't chafe, and a cozy Thinsulate lining. Best of all, the footbeds are made with thick, well-cushioned EVA foam that's warm and, according to customers, incredibly comfortable. What fans say: "These boots are great!! I work outside in rain and mud. These boots are comfortable, provide support, good footing, and are not too stiff. Thinking of ordering a second pair.” Available options: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 14

5 Some Practical Ankle Rain Boots With 4,500+ Ratings NORTY Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about them: With 4,500-plus ratings, these popular women's rubber boots provide an excellent combination of style, function, and affordability. Customers say you can walk in them without the rubber chafing your legs (largely due to the wide opening and elastic band), and they offer support in both the ankles and arches. The grippy soles showcase stellar traction, while the handy pull tabs make them easy to slip on and off. At this price point, they're probably going to be more water-resistant than fully waterproof, especially during long periods of heavy rain. However, they still make a great bargain choice. What fans say: "Bought these for a trip to Germany where rain was expected...The true test came the last day in Berlin where we were met with rain the entire day. My Fit Bit clocked us as having done 18,440 steps which is 8.73 miles. We walked from 10 am to about 8:30pm. My feet held up beautifully!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 6 — 11

6 This Rain-Proof Gardening Boot That Comes In Adorable Farm Animal Patterns Sloggers Printed Waterproof Boot With Comfort Insole Amazon $39 See On Amazon What's great about them: What could be cuter than rubber boots covered in cows, chickens, or baby lambs? These adorable women's rain boots, which boast more than 7,000 ratings, feature a variety of farm-themed patterns. Not only that, but they're incredibly comfortable, too. They're equipped with special comfort insoles and heavy-duty lugs for exceptional tread. What's more, the smooth design prevents the tops from rubbing your legs and chafing your calves, according to reviewers. What fans say: "First, they are adorable...More importantly these are very comfortable and very effective at keeping my feet dry...These are my new wet weather and gardening ‘go to’ boots.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6 — 11