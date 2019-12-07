Shopping
These Cute Rubber Boots Will Keep Your Feet Dry — And They're Actually Comfortable
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Whether you're gardening or walking around in the rain, you want your rubber boots to be comfortable. But unfortunately, comfort isn't always a hallmark quality with this kind of boot. To find the most comfortable rubber boots, you have to dig around a little.
To help you out, I've spent some time researching various boots to find the most comfortable options. I based my selections on the following criteria:
- Cushioning: This isn't something that rubber boots are known for. I searched far and wide to find options with EVA foam or some sort of special insole to increase the comfort factor. I also included items with shock-absorbing midsoles when possible.
- Chafe-protection: Rubber boots are notorious for rubbing and chafing, especially at the top around the calves. Since this is a difficult quality to evaluate based on design alone, I relied heavily on the reviews for this piece, trying to include boots with testimonials from customers.
- Waterproofing: It's hard to be comfortable if your feet are wet and soggy. Although not all rubber boots are necessarily designed for the rain, it's usually a good quality to have just the same. With the exception of one option that's water-resistant, all of my picks below are 100% waterproof.
Another non-comfort-related thing to keep in mind is tread. You don't want to be sliding around or risk falling in the mud, which is why I made sure that all of my picks also have soles with thick lugs or other patterns that provide good traction.
Given these considerations, here are the most comfortable rubber boots.