Clayton Has Some Regrets About Choosing Bachelor Villain Shanae Over Elizabeth

Hindsight really is 20/20 — just ask Clayton Echard. After the Season 26 lead watched the Jan. 31 episode of The Bachelor, he appeared to express some remorse for choosing Shanae Ankney, one of this season’s most toxic villains, over her arch-nemesis and the significantly less toxic option, Elizabeth Corrigan. Their feud spanned weeks. It began with Shanae weaponizing Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis against her and rapidly devolved into what has now been dubbed #shrimpgate.

To quickly recap, Shanae told Clayton earlier this season that Elizabeth was the “one red flag” in the house, which prompted him to pull the 32-year-old real estate agent aside. When Elizabeth asked Shanae why she would say that, the 29-year-old Ohio native said it was because “you act one way to me, like a friend, and then completely ignore me the next conversation.” Elizabeth explained that she has ADHD and was trying to focus on whoever she was speaking to at the time.

While it appeared for a brief moment that the two had squashed their beef, Shanae began mocking Elizabeth’s diagnosis and implied that she was making it up to avoid taking accountability. Her ableist behavior angered viewers, who accused her of “minimizing ADHD” and trivializing mental health. Several fans also called on the show’s producers to apologize for airing the scene in the first place and further stigmatizing ADHD.

Fast forward to the Jan. 24 episode, when Elizabeth prepared shrimp for the house and Shanae helped herself to most of them. Shanae eventually cooked more to make up for it, but her offer was ignored by the other women. Elizabeth and Shanae’s feud finally came to a head before the Jan. 31 rose ceremony when Clayton sat them both down for a conversation in which Shanae accused Elizabeth of bullying and Elizabeth accused Shanae of telling her to “f*ck off.”

When the rose ceremony came around, Clayton shocked Bachelor Nation when he chose to eliminate Elizabeth and keep Shanae. But Shanae’s intentions became more clear toward the end of the episode when she crashed an after-party that she wasn’t invited to. Once again, she told Clayton that the women were plotting against her and the two wound up kissing on the bar. As she walked away from their makeout session, she told the cameras that she thought their conversation went well and that he believed her story.

Unfortunately, it took until now for Clayton to realize that he was being hoodwinked. After the episode aired, the Twitter account @bachplease called out Shanae’s manipulative behavior. “‘OH MY GOD, he BELIEVED me! I’ve got him! I was GOOD’ Is Shanae ADMITTING to all of #bachelornation that she’s LYING and playing Clayton?” they wrote. Clayton didn’t offer up much, but he did make his feelings known with one three-letter word and a very telling emoji:

“Oof” is right. And with Shanae’s journey continuing next week, there’s definitely more drama to come. According to the preview, she will be going on a two-on-one with Genevieve, which means her chances of being eliminated after weeks and weeks of relentless drama will increase exponentially.