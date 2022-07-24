A Reminder Of Bourjois’ Best Buys Now That The Cult Brand Is Back In The UK

It was a sad day when in December 2019 the cult beauty brand Bourjois announced the end of their UK sales. Loved and adored by millennials in particular, it was a brand many of us will remember as our first foray into the beauty world. Remember the Little Round Pot Blusher? Iconic. Well, thankfully Superdrug has brought the cult classic back to British soil, so I thought I’d break down the best buys, both new and old.

Speaking about the UK return, Anne Lebourg, Bourjois Brand Director said: "Bourjois is overjoyed to be returning to the UK. Since the range was discontinued in the UK in 2019, our deep-rooted heritage of effortless Parisian beauty has continued in France – and indeed worldwide. We are looking forward to reintroducing our iconic products, as well as new innovations to Superdrug customers, existing to make beauty a happier place." Bourjois, of course, had quite the celebrity following back in the day. Victoria Beckham and Kate Middleton were known to champion the brand; the Duchess of Cambridge even wore the So Laque Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge on her wedding day.

Though Superdrug has brought back a limited range of products, available online now, the beauty retailer does have plans for in-store rollouts throughout the summer. There’s no word on whether the full rage will return but there’s still lots to be excited about. The return of the staple Little Round Blusher, for one. First launched in 1879 — making it 143 years old this year — it has pretty much remained a makeup kit must-have thanks to its highly pigmented, easy to blend formula. Beauty lovers will also be able to get their hands on other hero products like the velvety, matte Rouge Velvet Lipstick, and the medium-coverage Healthy Mix Foundation, which will land later this summer.

Hailed as the number-one selling mascara in France, the Twist Up The Volume Mascara is now available to shop in the UK for the first time, too. And the transfer-proof Rouge Velvet Ink joins the roster as a new release for British fans to get acquainted with. Keep on reading for a mini breakdown of the best Bourjois buys to snap up now that the cult fave is back on British soil.

