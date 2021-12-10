Stop Everything — Missoma Now Does Homeware

With home renovation and interiors accounts becoming more and more prominent on Instagram, the desire to make your home look as stylish as your outfits has never been greater. And this week we learnt of a very exciting new development in the world of interior design, with the immensely popular British jewellery brand Missoma announcing the arrival of a homeware collection. This is the first collection to come out of Missoma Studio, a new creative arm of the brand that aims to “translate the Missoma aesthetics into the living space.”

The new homeware line, which became available on Dec. 8, features chic ceramic vases in three distinct styles. Plus there are lacquered jewellery boxes and cute trinket trays that promise to provide the perfect home for all your jewellery. The six-piece AW21 collection comes in a calming palette of cream, beige, blue, and black – perfect for those who practice minimalism with their home designs – and prices range between £35 and £175.

The collection is already proving popular, with fans commenting on the brand’s Instagram page that they need “all of these” pieces. Keep reading to see what all the fuss is about and find all the details you need about each item in the collection.