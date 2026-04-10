For fashion girls, Coachella unofficially starts when Rachel Zoe throws her annual Zoeasis party. As is tradition, the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills addition and The Zoe Report co-hosted an intimate dinner in the desert ahead of Weekend 1. And if there’s one thing you could learn from the star-studded guest list, it’s what to wear during your own festival season experiences.

Style stars like Outer Banks alum Madelyn Cline and supermodels Winnie Harlow and Sara Sampaio headed to Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, to enjoy a three-course meal, followed by the ultimate desert dessert, aka s’mores, courtesy of essie. They were also treated to live music by rock ‘n’ roll DJ duo Mojave Grey.

In turn, the attendees brought their style A-game, practically turning the soirée into an IRL festival season Pinterest board. Some revived the grunge music fest vibe with denim cutoffs and a loose tee, while others elevated desert chic with glamorous gowns in luxe fabrics. Even the romantic, free-spirited ethos beloved by OG Chloé girls was well-represented.

If you’re headed to a few festivals this season, look no further than some of Zoeasis’ stylish guests for inspo. Rock any of these ‘fits and you’ll be serving from the grounds to the after-parties.

Madelyn Cline

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The I Know What You Did Last Summer star proved there’s no better top to wear to a music fest than your fave band tee. She gave it cool-girl chic styling in denim cutoffs and leather ankle boots. Minimum effort, maximum style.

Rachel Zoe

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Zoe lived up to the hostess with the mostest saying, wearing a crystal-encrusted flowy white dress with hip cutouts. To up the sparkly ante, she also wore a bib of gems, massive crystal earrings, bedazzled platform pumps, and a rhinestone-encrusted nail polish charm on her Chanel bag.

Sophia Culpo

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Coachella itineraries are more than just catching your fave musicians’ sets. For attending events, look to influencer Sophia Culpo’s gilded look: a sparkly dress with major cutouts. It’s still within the desert color palette, but elevated.

Winnie Harlow

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Winnie Harlow’s outfit combo — a flowy halter minidress and moto boots — may be simple in theory, but the details were far from basic. Her dress featured straps with gilded hardware, which matched her Schiaparelli bag.

Sara Sampaio

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The black lace dress has been a longtime vampy fave of the festival-bound. Sampaio’s LBD, however, predominantly made in a shimmery velvet with just a hint of peekaboo lace, gave it a sleeker, more modern feel.

Sonia Mena

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Tell Me Lies star Sonia Mena went the more romantic, retro-inspired route in a cream dress with lace and ruffle details, which she accessorized with tan boots and a polka dot head scarf.