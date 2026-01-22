Valentine’s Day may be fast approaching, but you don’t need a hot date to embrace all things romance — your wardrobe can do that for you. And I’m not talking about cliché styles (e.g., heart prints, florals, or a color palette of exclusively pinks and reds) either. Per fashion’s buzziest runways, modern romance looks flouncy, frilly, and uber-dreamy. Its personification? The Chloé Girl.

Since Chemena Kamali’s 2024 debut as the French label’s creative director, the free-spirited aesthetic Chloé was synonymous with in the early aughts — embodied by it girls like Sienna Miller and Kate Moss — shot back to popularity. And it’s gained fast fans in today’s style stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner, who became the brand’s endorser last September. After several seasons under Kamali’s lead, the modern DNA of the brand has further crystallized and its defining details include ruffles, gathers, and drapes.

Anyone who wants to infuse romance into their wardrobes need only look to Chloé’s style tenets. A tiered ruffle chiffon dress, for example, is the easiest way to channel the whimsical flair. The hyper-feminine design details aren’t reserved for flowy fabrics either. Leather and denim can be rendered with soft folds, including cinched, peplum-style waists or flouncy cape overlays.

Ahead, you’ll find 14 romantic pieces to shop, just in time for Valentine’s Day (and beyond).

1. A Tiered “Naked Dress”

A tiered ruffle dress is peak Chloé Girl. One with an itty-bitty hemline and sheer fabric, aka what constitutes a “naked dress,” is especially perfect for date night. Style with statement gold earrings for maximum impact.

2. A Cropped Cape

Capes are quintessentially romantic. It’s why several fairy-tale protagonists love the look. One rendered in a cropped khaki gives it a modern, fashion girl edge. It’s also extremely versatile and can be styled with a slinky slip dress, a flouncy mini, or even jeans. Sydney Sweeney already cosigned the short style, and if it’s good enough for her, everyone should take note.

3. A Maxi In A Trending Hue

You can’t go wrong with a loose, flowy dress. To give it a 2026 refresh, wear it in slime or wasabi green, one of the year’s burgeoning color trends.

4. A Gilded Crop

The free-spirited flouncy style can also be decadent. Exhibit A: This cropped option from AKNVAS. With its fanciful ruffle tiers and backless halter design, it looks like pure liquid gold.

5. Lace Capris

The Carrie Bradshaw-approved capri has been making its rounds among the fashion circuit, endorsed by it girls Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. For a dreamier take on the look, consider one made from lace.

6. A Tiered Maxi Skirt

Another stalwart of the free-spirited romantic style is the tiered maxi skirt. For a more elevated approach, consider one in a rich fir green.

7. A Peplum Top

Peplums were the dominant flouncy look of the 2010s, until the “cheugy” label ended their run. Now, thanks to the likes of Sweeney and Jenna Ortega, the flared-waist style is making a comeback. A top rendered in butter yellow — 2025’s color du jour that’s still a celeb fave — is both trendy and feminine.

8. A Cinched Leather Jacket

Even leather jackets, which are traditionally edgy, are getting the romantic treatment. This AllSaints bomber, which comes in multiple colorways, features a cinched drawstring waist for that DIY peplum detail. It’s not a want, but a need.

9. A Textured Combo

This aesthetic puts a premium on soft, textured, and intricate fabrics. That said, a dress that combines lace, sheer chiffon, and embroidery (in this case, dainty miniature daisies) is a must-have. Wear it over pants for an early ‘00s-inspired ‘fit with exposed undies for a “naked” look, or under a slip for a sweet combination.

10. A Cutesy Denim Jacket

Like leather, denim is also getting romanticized via ruffle trims, embroideries, and more. This denim jacket, straight from Ulla Johnson’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway, features a flouncy, cape-effect overlay that’s incredibly elegant.

11. Ruffled Lace

Ruffles and lace? In pastel? That’s the fashion equivalent of sugar, spice, and everything nice. It’s also on the nose for Valentine’s in the best possible way. For a daring style moment, give it the exposed-bra treatment or toss the brassiere entirely.

12. A Classic Slip Dress

Zoë Kravitz wore two back-to-back slip dresses at the recent Golden Globes, reminding everyone that the humble nightgown deserves a shelf life outside the bedroom. While a monochromatic look works just fine, one with a contrasting lace trim gives it depth. Style with a blazer to head to dinner, or wear with a boxy leather jacket for instant cool-girl vibes.

13. A Lace-Trimmed Mini

Subtle ivory lace bloomers peeking out of a tailored black mini takes the guesswork out of layering textures. It’s also very Wuthering Heights meets corpcore, and if that’s not modern romance, nothing is.

14. A Rosette-Clad Dress

For an even more saccharine take on the flowy, ruffle tiered dress, choose one accented with rosettes. This delicate butter yellow frock with contrasting pink flowers is so, so dreamy.