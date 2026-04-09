Coachella is the closest thing we non-celebrities get to a Met Gala moment — and not because of the clothes themselves, but because of how seriously everyone treats it. Outfits get planned months in advance, the internet is ready to judge in real time, and whatever shows up there ends up shaping spring and summer trends.

The main difference, of course, is that there’s no glam team on standby to fix your hair and makeup if it falls apart in the middle of Justin Bieber’s set. (God forbid.) You’re outside all day, walking between stages, and probably sweating more than you thought humanly possible — which just means your beauty routine has to work a little harder to keep you feeling fresh.

Realistically, you’re not doing a full touch-up at a festival. At best, you’re digging through your bag, reapplying something quickly, maybe using your phone camera as a mirror, and calling it a day. So whatever you bring has to be the kind of product you can use without overthinking it — or one that keeps working long after you’ve forgotten about it. Below, the festival beauty essentials worth a spot in your GRWM, according to Bustle editors.

1 The Ultimate Sparkly Buy Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel Sephora $28 See On Sephora “If I’m going to a show, I’m going to be rocking some sparkle. Danessa Myricks’ Infinite Chrome Flakes are perfect for the job: The iridescent, ultra-pigmented gel has major light-capturing color payoff that doesn’t budge — perfect for sweaty dancing, all while staying camera-ready.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Skin-Boosting Sip K2O By Sprinter Variety Pack Drink Sprinter $39.99 See On Drink Sprinter “My toxic trait is that I rarely drink water unless it’s spiked with electrolytes. Lately, I’ve been loving Kylie Jenner’s new hydration-boosting blends — not only do they keep you hydrated, but they also give your skin a nice little boost with bioactive collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid. All three flavors are delicious, but Strawberry Lychee is my go-to.” — RL

3 The Stay-Fresh Essential Secret Fresh Invisible Solid Antiperspirant - Lime It Up Walmart $7.97 See On Walmart “I don’t usually stray from my go-to deodorant, but, in this case, I’ll make an exception. I can’t imagine a more perfect festival beauty product than one that a) keeps you fresh and b) smells like your favorite drink. Secret’s Miami Mocktails Collection features its signature 72 hours of protection, upgraded with mocktail-inspired scents. As a margarita girl, I’ll definitely be reaching for Lime It Up.” — RL

4 The Foolproof Festival Mani Katie Dutra x Nail Thoughts Floral French Press On Nails Nail Thoughts $19.99 See On Nail Thoughts “Who has time for a pre-Coachella nail appointment when you’re busy outfit planning and strategizing your festival game plan? Enter Nail Thoughts press-ons, which last about a week and take minutes to apply. This colorful flower-topped French set is pure swag (ahem).” — RL

5 The Set & Protect Savior tarte creaseless SPF 30 mineral powder Sephora $37 See On Sephora “Any friend of mine will tell you I don’t play around when it comes to SPF reapplication. Meet the product that makes it a cinch — *and* doubles as a setting powder that doesn’t crease or even budge after hours of dancing in the heat. It’s become a must-have for my purse.” — RL

6 The Frizzy Hair Hero Drybar Final Call Frizz & Static Control Mist Ulta $31 See On Ulta “Heat and humidity are my hair’s biggest rivals, so I always travel with an anti-frizz spray. Drybar’s Final Call is my current go-to. I could easily sweat it out to Sabrina Carpenter without any flyaways ruining the vibe.” — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences & style, Bustle & Elite Daily

7 The Glow-Getting VIP Sublime Shimmer Oil Tory Burch $75 See On Tory Burch “I recently got the Tory Burch Sublime Shimmer Oil, and I’m completely obsessed. It’s so sparkly and is the perfect finish for any skin-baring outfit, especially for décolletage- and collarbone-forward tops. It’s also infused with the brand’s Sublime scent and practically doubles as a fragrance if you need more convincing. I *will* be glistening in photos, TYVM.” — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

8 The Beach Wave Shortcut ghd Wave Triple Barrel Deep Waver Ulta $199 See On Ulta “Sorry, flower crowns, but my prediction is that everyone at Coachella this year will be rocking mermaid waves — and there’s no easier way to get that romantic, tousled finish than with ghd’s Triple Barrel waver. It always leaves my hair feeling soft, not fried, thanks to the dual temperature sensors. And the result? Less crimped, more Kylie Jenner.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

9 The Afternoon Pick-Me-Up Lemme Matcha: Energy B12 Gummies Ulta $30 See On Ulta “Calling it now: My 3 p.m. crash is officially dealt with. These gummies taste exactly like a vanilla matcha latte, and the combo of matcha and B12 gives you a little lift without the jittery, over-caffeinated feeling. They might even sub in for your usual caffeine fix when the festival lines are too long.” — ES

10 The No-Budge Lip Marker Summer Fridays Flushed Lip Stain Sephora $22 See On Sephora “My makeup usually ends up looking like arts and craft time anyway, so why not finish it off with a marker? Summer Fridays’ new lip stain has a felt tip that’s compact on one side and fluffier on the other, so you can outline with precision or flip it to blur things out. I store it upside down so the tip doesn’t dry out, then throw a gloss on top. Even with other products layered over it, the stain sticks around through eating, singing along to Justin Bieber — all of it.” — ES

11 The Friction Fix Fur Chafe Cushion Ulta $20 $17 $17 See On Ulta “If you’re doing Coachella right (aka walking 20K steps in tiny shorts), this is a non-negotiable. One swipe creates an invisible buffer that actually lasts around four hours before I need to reapply. The formula also contains niacinamide, which helps brighten the discoloration my thighs have already picked up. Basically, it’s prevention and damage control — and I’m not leaving my house without it.” — ES

12 The Glitter Hair Moment Eva Nyc Kweeen Gold Hair & Body Glitter Spray Ulta $15 See On Ulta “I love glitter hair, but only if it doesn’t look crunchy. This one has finely milled particles, so it’s more of a shimmer than chunky sparkle — and the spray isn’t sticky, so you can use it all over your body. (I like to mist it on a spoolie and run it through my brows, too.) There’s a subtle vanilla scent, which is an unexpected bonus. And now that it comes in gold? I’m even happier.” — ES

13 The Desert Lip Defense Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm SPF 45 Ulta $12.49 See On Ulta “Sunscreen is a given at any music festival, but lips are where people tend to drop the ball. Luckily, Naturium’s Phyto-Glow Lip Balm SPF 45 makes it easy. It doesn’t have that chemical taste — it’s more minty-vanilla — and the texture is glossy but genuinely hydrating, thanks to ingredients like shea butter and squalane. The wide, flat applicator hugs my lips, and I’ve found myself using it even when I’m not going outside. Because who doesn’t want a juicier, plumper pout all the time?” — ES

14 The Purse-Friendly Perfume Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62™ Jelly Perfume Balm Sephora $26 See On Sephora “I didn’t think I needed a jelly version of Cheirosa 62, but now I can’t go anywhere without it. It’s the same warm, sweet pistachio-caramel-vanilla blend as the brand’s Bum Bum cream and body mist — just in a stick you can toss in your purse and swipe on whenever. The scent stays close to the skin, so it feels cocooning in a crowd. Plus, it’s slightly cool to the touch, and the bouncy texture holds up in the heat.” — ES

15 The Pop Star Sparkle HALF MAGIC Self-Adhesive Face Gems Ulta $14.50 $10.87 $10.87 See On Ulta “Another Coachella prediction? Face gems. Not exactly groundbreaking, I know, but between Euphoria coming back and Zara Larsson’s world domination, it feels inevitable that rhinestones will be paired with bright, blown-out eyeshadow again. Courtesy of Donni Davy, the makeup artist behind the show, Half Magic’s self-adhesive face gems make the look foolproof. They actually stay put all day, even through sweat — no glue or mid-set touchups required.” — ES