These Bras & Underwear Have Fanatical Reviews Because They're So Freaking Comfy

Maybe it’s just me, but if my undergarments don’t fit properly, my entire outfit just feels off. After all, your bra (if you wear one) and underwear (if you wear them) are the foundation of your entire look. That means they not only need to be as comfy — and, ideally, as cute — as possible, but also fit like a glove. I scoured the Internet and combed through many reviews to find only the best of the best.

This fan-favorite lingerie is undeniably comfortable, and the pieces are all at wallet-friendly prices. And yes, I brought receipts in the form of rave reviews to prove it. Scroll below for 35 of the best bras and undies your collection is missing.

1 These Softer-Than-Soft Bikini Briefs With 100,000 Fans Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Prep your drawers for the softest undies ever. These widely beloved briefs are made with a lightweight jersey cotton that gives the perfect amount of stretch. They provide a full-coverage fit for everyday wear while still giving you a smooth, seamless look under clothes. A helpful review: "All round perfect in terms of comfort, cut, quality and affordability!" Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

2 The Seamless T-Shirt Bra That Feels Like A Dream Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon The four-way stretch of this Bali bra moves with you for unmatched comfort. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool all day, and it’s designed without an underwire and targeted support (aka reinforced zones for shaping around the band and cups) for a comfy fit. A helpful review: "I love this bra. Fits perfectly and feels wonderful. It is so comfortable. I am a 34C and ordered a medium. So glad I did." Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 This Breathable Boyshort With A Supportive Fit Migbean High Waisted Boy Shorts (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon A boyshort is the perfect hybrid between workout shorts and granny panties. These undies are crafted from 95% combed cotton for a super-soft, stretchy feel and offer a three-inch waistband for tummy control. Add these to your lineup immediately, and then thank me later. A helpful review: "These are the most comfy undies I’ve ever worn. I like that the lines aren’t super thick so you totally could wear them out underneath your clothes." Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

4 The High-Impact Bra That’s Ready For Anything RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Gym-goers, this one’s for you. This high-impact sports bra keeps everything in the right place, all workout long. Designed with a hook-and-eye closure and a lattice racerback, you’re strapped in and secured without any squishing. Plus, like any good sports bra, it’s machine-washable. (Note: If you’re any bigger than a D-cup, they recommend choosing the “plus” version of your regular size for even better support!) A helpful review: "I have been looking for sports bras that don't ride up in the arm pit much and this bra is it!! It's a lovely texture, nice and soft, and it breathes very well." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 A Top-Rated Cotton Thong That’ll Never Fail You ANZERMIX Cotton Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This six-pack of thongs is Amazon’s best-kept secret. The panties are made with the smoothest cotton fabric that moves with your body for superior comfort and they feature a low-waisted fit so they’re barely noticeable. This is an everyday basic that every underwear drawer needs, plus you get serious bang for your buck at less than $2 per panty. A helpful review: "The stretch is enough, and isn’t too tight to where I’m getting burns, but it is secure. I like that when I wear these to yoga, they’re not uncomfortable and they’re really breathable." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 This Fruit Of The Loom Bra With An Easy Front Closure Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon This Fruit of the Loom bra is designed with an easy hook-and-eye front closure and seriously soft cotton. It ensures your chest is held in place all day while avoiding any squishing thanks to the shirred design. Whether you’re up for an active day or you’re lounging around the house, this two-pack is an immediate add to cart. A helpful review: "I purchased this bra to wear after my breast augmentation. The doctor had given me one that was the exact same cut but was a nylon material. I was looking for a cotton replacement and I found it. These bras are super comfortable and soft!" Available sizes: 34 — 48

7 These Barely-There Seamless Panties Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Moisture-Wicking Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Is there anything worse than a visible panty line? The answer is no. These seamless undies discreetly conceal themselves under your tightest leggings and clingiest skirts, where they promise not to ride up. With superior softness and a moisture-wicking material that keeps you cool, you can slip these on for your next occasion and you’ll forget they’re even there. A helpful review: "This is the second package of this style of seamless underwear I've purchased. They're comfortable to wear and provide sufficient ventilation!" Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 The Smoothing Bra You’ll Want To Wear 7 Days A Week Vanity Fair Full-Figure Smoothing Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the days when your bra refuses to disappear under your clothes, because this best-selling smoothing bra is here to save you. It features three hooks on the band for ultimate support and it’s made with a four-way stretch fabric that shapes and smoothes. The wide band offers maximum hold and there are adjustable straps for the perfect fit. A helpful review: "This bra is not only comfortable but beautiful, with just the right amount of stretch." Available sizes: 34G — 44DDD

9 These Hanes Boyshorts That Are Undeniably Comfy Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These Hanes boyshorts are the answer to the days you need some extra comfort. Made with 91% nylon for softness and stretch, these undies move effortlessly in every direction. They debut an elasticated no-pinch waistband for snug security and a lower-waisted fit. Pair these with your favorite oversized sweatshirt or a dainty little tank top and you’re guaranteed a good night’s sleep. A helpful review: "This is the first underwear that I’ve found that actually stays put ! I get no VPL, no riding up, no rolling up or down." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 An Ultra-Smooth Wireless Bra For Maximum Comfort Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with super-soft fabric for long lasting comfort, Warner’s lightly-lined bra is an absolute dream. It features flexible contoured cups for a natural shape and convenient front-adjustable straps. The wide band holds you into place all day and is easily hidden under any T-shirt. A helpful review: "I was amazed. Not only did it fit perfectly, but it didn't pad me out too much, and was just ridiculously comfortable. I can wear this all day and not wind up with a rash from the metal." Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

11 These Hipster Undies With Virtually No Seams FINETOO Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These FINETOO panties feel just like a second skin. The lightweight polyester fabric reduces friction under clothes, while the addition of spandex gives just the right amount of stretch. Wear these under leggings or skirts with a “no riding up” guarantee. A helpful review: "There are NO SEAMS! [You would] never know they are there no seams so are completely flat even under leggings." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Padded Sports Top For On (And Off) The Yoga Mat Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon At first glance, these padded sports bras look like the cropped camisoles that you might layer under a sweater. (Which isn't a bad idea, actually.) With removable pads and 20 colors to choose from, you can wear them whether you’re hanging out or working out because they're equal parts comfortable and supportive. A helpful review: "I absolutely love these. I have 4 of them in different colors and I use them for every type of exercise." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Super-Breathable Thong You’ll Forget About Entirely VOENXE Seamless Thong Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These low-profile seamless thongs are fabricated from an elastic nylon blend with a bonded layer of natural cotton through the crotch. Not only are they invisible under leggings, but they also have a barely-there feel and are totally breathable. The mesh is super-soft, and reviewers echoed they were well-cut and true to size. A helpful review: "I have washed them in the regular wash and dried them as normal too. And so far, they're holding up well. No seams have come undone!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Iconic Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon The mix of cotton, modal, and elastane in this Calvin Klein bralette is famously airy and soft — a winning recipe for any undergarment, to be honest. The luxurious logo on the wide elasticated band is legendary, not to mention it provides the perfect amount of light support. A helpful review: "Ever since I bought this I don’t touch my Victoria’s Secret or other labels. It’s just so breathable and comfortable. I am officially converted." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 These Cotton Panties With Rave Reviews INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These INNERSY panties are everything. They feature a 100% cotton crotch for breathability and a smooth fit through the hips that won’t ride up thanks to reinforced stitching. The color options are fun with the sherbet-colored hues, and the hip-hugging fit is perfect for every body type. A helpful review: "Fantastic fit, don't ride up or bunch up, ever, at all!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Bra That’s Equally Comfy & Cute Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Illusion Neckline Underwire Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bali bra strikes a balance between a lingerie look and sports bra support. It’s a full-coverage contour bra that features two-part underwire cups with mesh insets and angled seams. With a secure hook and eye closure and nearly 20 colors to choose from, this is a no-brainer buy! A helpful review: "The fit is true to size and the bra is comfortable to wear all day. The material is soft and the design is flattering, providing good support and shaping." Available sizes: 34B — 40D

17 The Slip Shorts That Are Perfect Under Skirts Fruit of the Loom Fit For Me Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fabricated from a sleek, lightweight microfiber, these Fruit of the Loom slip shorts are a must-buy. The silky material prevents chafing and the smooth fit lies comfortably under clothes. Whether you’re using these for special occasion dressing or an everyday option, try them as soon as possible. A helpful review: "They are very comfortable and fit well. I think they would be especially nice to wear under shorts so thigh chafing is lessened." Available sizes: 9 — 13

18 The Wireless Bra That’ll Give You Major Support Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon A supportive shape that molds to your body and moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool all day? Yes please! Designed with cushioned straps for no-slide, no-dig shoulder comfort and with no itchy tags to remove, this Playtex bra is a game-changer for all-day comfort. A helpful review: "Perfect amount of support and doesn't feel like the straps are digging in." Available sizes: 36B — 46D

19 These Cotton Briefs That Give The Comfiest Coverage Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When getting dressed in the morning, you need underwear that’s are effortlessly reliable. Enter: These cotton briefs. They have a stretchy waistband that sits right at the navel and prevents any rolling or bunching. Plus, its soft cotton is double-layered through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. A helpful review: "Love these! They are a wonderful panty essentials to keep on hand for comfy days or really any days. I’ve been buying this brand and cut for over a year." Available sizes: 5 — 14

20 A Sports Bra With An Easy Front Zip WANAYOU Zip Front Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get your next gym outfit ready — this sports bra is unbelievably good. It features a zippered front (because there’s nothing worse than wrestling out of your bra after a good sweat) and removable pads for added comfort. The zipper also has a self-locking function that prevents it from sliding down. A helpful review: "Bought these to recover from a breast lift. The zipper makes it very easy to get these on and off and the material is comfortable." Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

21 A Thong With Lace That Won’t Irritate The Skin ANNYISON Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to scratchy lace and hello to soft, breathable fabric. Most of us have bought lace undies that itch all day long, but with these thongs its unnecessary to sacrifice comfort for some added style. With high-quality cotton and a hollowed out low-cut waist, you’ll want to buy two packs. A helpful review: "I love these as everyday undies! They are pretty durable in the wash last about a year or two!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Nursing Bra That Makes Feeding Super-Easy HOFISH Seamless Nursing Maternity Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the parents-to-be or new parents out there who breast feed, you need this maternity bra. The one-handed access and adjustable shoulder strap guarantees an effortless drop for convenient feeding, while the buttery-soft fabric feels soothing against your skin. These have removable pads if you prefer a lighter fit, and the seamless sides lend a smooth look to clothes. A helpful review: "Comfortable, the clasp is easy to manage with one hand, fits great, looks smooth under clothes. Highly recommend if you’re a first time momma and don’t know where to start, look no further!" Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These Fuss-Free Champion Boyshorts Champion Daywear Boyshorts Amazon $9 See On Amazon The more the merrier, and the same thing applies to undies. Flirty meets full coverage when it comes to these Champion panties. With a logo elastic band and a no-hassle boyshort style, they’re ideal for that time of the month days or days when you need a panty that’s not suffocating. A helpful review: "Fits so comfortably and never rides up. If your on the fence, give these a go!!" Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A T-Shirt Bra For The Daily Bra-Wearer Fruit of the Loom T-Shirt Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re a daily bra-wearer, this T-shirt bra trio is a necessity. Made of 100% cotton that feels super-soft on the skin, this bra is lightly lined for a natural look. The smooth cups add shape while the thick straps help create your ideal lift. A helpful review: "These are not only great to wear, cover all my boobage, but the price for a set of 2 different colours was such an amazing deal, I may buy more in the coming days." Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

25 A Seamless Lace Panty With A V-Shaped Waist CUTE BYTE Seamless Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your new favorite seamless panties are here, and they’re under $21! The V-shaped design hugs hips while simultaneously fitting all your low-rise pant options perfectly. The stretchy material guarantees no sagging, while the crotch is lined with 100% cotton for a breathable finish. A helpful review: "These arrived on time and are exactly as shown. They are comfortable and seem well made. No rips or broken seams after a few washes. Would purchase again!" Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 A Barely-There (Yet Full-Coverage) Bra Hanes Full-Coverage Pullover Stretch-Knit Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you want to wear a bra without feeling like you’re wearing a bra, then this full-coverage Hanes bra is for you. The knitted panels and ribbed band provide secure support and a natural shape, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry. The infamous ComfortFlex fabric stretches to all body types making this ideal to wear on long-haul days. A helpful review: "This is the 3rd time I've ordered this bra! I absolutely love it!" Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 A Wallet-Friendly 10-Pack Of Colorful Thongs jooniyaa Thong Underwear Pack (10 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A variety pack of thongs in a plethora of colors? That’s always a yes for me. If you’re looking for a budget option, these panties should be your next purchase. Featuring various T-back and G-string styles, this 10-pack of undies makes it fun and easy to stock up. A helpful review: "This was a great purchase! There is a lot of bang for your buck." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

28 This Racerback Sports Bra For Your Next Workout MIRITY Racerback Sports Bras (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This classic sports bra was designed with high-support stretch fabric that moves with you, not against you. The shoulder straps are thick but guarantee no-dig comfort, and the best part is you can get a two-pack for less than $20. Whether you’re up for a HIIT workout or down to lounge around, they’ll support you through it all. A helpful review: "I have been searching and searching for sports bras that hold and support my (bigger) breast while working out, these are comfortable on the back and hold me together while I work out." Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 These Pretty Lace-Trimmed Boyshorts Maidenform Dream Cotton Lace Boyshort Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you want to spice things up a bit but refuse to commit to thongs, these Maidenform boyshorts are a comfortable solution. The overall panty is made with a soft cotton-blend fabric, while the lace waistband and gusseted lining add frilly detail. A helpful review: "This is the most comfortable boyshort I've ever tried, and the only one that has full back coverage. They stay up without creating a muffin top." Available sizes: 5 — 9

30 A Pullover Bra That Fits Like A Glove Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon A smoothing back, knit-in support and seamless stretch fabric? This Just My Size bra ticks all the boxes. It’s designed with no metal hardware so you don’t have to worry about pinching from hooks or straps, and the fabric wicks away moisture for a fresh feeling. A helpful review: "Great soft bra. Super comfortable. I’ve stopped wearing my underwire bras now. I have a rather large chest and this gives me enough support." Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

31 Absorbent Panties That Are Actually Cute INNERSY Hipster Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon That time of the month is hard enough — never mind postpartum — and opting for these period panties can help. Designed for light spotting, these protect your sheets against leaks throughout the night and make great backup during the day. They’re made with high-quality waterproof lining for extra durability and are great to prevent against stains. If you have a flow, you need these. A helpful review: "Very helpful on heavier days of period. I have had no leaks since buying and wearing on heavier days on my cycle. I still wear a pad/tampons though. On very light days its safe to wear alone." Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

32 A Front-Close Bra For Easy Wear Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Give your other bras a break and try this front-close bra a try. You might never go back once you feel how easy it is to slip on. The bra debuts smooth, thin foam cups to highlight a natural look, plus moisture-wicking fabric to ward off sweat. With nearly 25,000 reviews, it’s a proven essential. A helpful review: "This is the most comfortable bra ever. It is easy to put on and take off." Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

33 A Thong So Comfy You Can’t Even Feel It FINETOO G-String Thongs (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Underwear with featherlight fabric and a strappy waistband is music to my ears. Featuring a crotch that’s double-layered with soft cotton for protection and a low-rise design that fits well underneath any outfit, these G-string thongs do it all. A helpful review: "Who knew floss could be so comfy? I have yet to find comfortable thongs or g-strings that don't irritate, rub, or dig into my skin until I found these. I can't even feel when I have them on and my tush thanks me for that." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 A Bra That Keeps You Cool All Day Long Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra With Cool Comfort Fabric Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bali comfort bra helps regulate body temperature with its moisture-wicking fabric. The bra has thin, flexible pads, and features a slight V-neckline. The comfort band flexes with you and is designed to stay in place all day, while the adjustable straps make it easy to find your perfect fit. A helpful review: "I got a 36 D, and it fits just right, and the straps do not slide off the shoulders. I would recommend this one just because of the comfort that lasts all day." Available sizes: 32B — 42DD

