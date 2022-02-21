These Comfy Things Make You Look Sexy Without Even Trying

It’s a cliché but it’s true: sexiness comes from within — but how can you feel good inside and give off positive vibes if you’re totally uncomfortable in your clothes? Honestly, it’s impossible. (Not to mention unnecessary.) There are effortless pieces out there that will be hot as hell on you without an ounce of discomfort in the equation.

Need to see it to believe it? I thought so — that’s why I rounded up 45 comfy things that will make you look sexy without even trying. The best part? They’re all available on Amazon for under $45, as well, with speedy Prime shipping and convenient “try before you buy” options to test-drive everything for yourself.

To put it simply, these sexy basics are game-changing. For instance: Do waistbands frequently cut into your midsection throughout the day? Toss those aside. Or how about bodycon dresses that suck you in so much that you can hardly breathe? Ahhh, the worst! Want some sexy underwear that’s also breathable and easy to lounge in? Got you covered there, too.

Ready to shop? Keep scrolling to check out these fashionable pieces that are pure bliss on the body — and budget-friendly, too.

1 This "Better Than Calvin Klein" Cotton Bra Mae Cotton Mesh Racerback Logo Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ideal for A to C cups, this cotton sports bra has a mesh racerback design with a cursive logo elastic band. This little bra wasn't meant for medium- or high-intensity workouts, but is ideal for low-impact activities like yoga or if you need a little support while lounging around or sleeping. One shopper wrote that it was "super comfortable and breathable, doesn't cut in anywhere," while another sore it was "better than Calvin Klein!" Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

2 A Cozy Sweater That’ll Satisfy Your Crop Top Obsession BTFBM Wrap Off-Shoulder Pullover Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you rock it on or off your shoulders, this wrap sweater is sultry AF. The silhouette is super-appealing and has an abbreviated fit, meaning you can rock a crop top even in brisk temps — hooray! Just add a pair of high-waisted jeans and you’re good to go. The long lantern sleeves makes it look more expensive than it is — just be careful with your washing habits over time. "If you don’t want something fuzzy/pilling...try not to wash with towels/blankets and don’t put it in the dryer. Just lay it flat somewhere," one shopper suggested. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

3 These Body-Hugging Leggings With A Tag-Free Waist Just My Size Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $10 See On Amazon Need a go-to pair of leggings that’ll move with you in comfort? Just My Size’s Stretch Jersey Legging is a no-brainer for only $10. There’s a 26-inch inseam that hits most shoppers just above the ankle, with no additional bells or whistles on their streamlined appearance. "It's hard to find leggings that fit everywhere, but these really do," one shopper wrote, adding "they hug every curve yet they are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise.” Available with inclusive sizes in classic black and heather grey. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

4 A Romantic Square-Neck Bodysuit That’s Buttery-Soft MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon A bodysuit is obviously a wardrobe staple, and this jersey version is way too good to pass up. The square neckline subtly frames your face, and was practically made for a statement necklace. It's flexible, not see-through, and has snap crotch closure for practicality. "It’s so hard to find a bodysuit that is the perfect thickness, stretch, and doesn’t cling...Well this is it,” one reviewer proclaimed. Opt for a long-sleeved or short-sleeved version in countless colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

5 A Cold-Shoulder T-Shirt You Can Dress Up Or Down ALLEGRACE V-Neck Cold Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Honestly, this cold-shoulder top has it all. Made from a breathable blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, the casual tunic has relaxed batwing sleeves and a V neckline that can be worn with leggings for daytime then dressed up with heels for a night out. “This shirt really has a good look and feel to it...I liked it so much that I just ordered 2 more in different colors," one reviewer commented. Makes sense, considering it's offered in an array of colorways at $20 a pop. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 20

6 The Work-Appropriate Rendition Of Your Favorite Sweats Amazon Essentials Fleece Blouson Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon How perfect is this fleece sweatshirt dress? It has a crew neckline, billowy cropped sleeves, and handy pockets for your keys, cards, and phone. Add some chunky combat or Chelsea boots and voilà: You’re chic and snuggly. “This dress is sooo warm and cozy! I love wearing it to work because it feels like I’m in a big sweatshirt,” one shopper remarked. Is red a little too fiery for the office? No problem — pick between a variety of neutrals or prints including cheetah and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

7 This Satin Pajama Set With A Matching Lace-Trimmed Cami & Bed Shorts CHYRII Short Satin Lace-Trimmed Pajamas Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need to spice up your sleepwear? This sexy pajama set is worth considering. It comes with a lace-trimmed camisole and matching bed shorts that feels like high-quality silk satin. Except you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that it’s actually a polyester and spandex fabric that budget-friendly. The shorts’ elastic waistband is extremely flexible, so it won't dig on your tummy in the slightest (even if you're pregnant). "Usually tough to find super comfy or well fitted clothes on Amazon but this is stretchy and silky. Loveeee it!! So does my boyfriend," one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

8 A Best-Selling Turtleneck That’ll Become Your Layering Savior Wosalba Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Amazon $25 See On Amazon This popular turtleneck is the layering basic you need in your life. It’s tight without being suffocating thanks to the silky-smooth rayon fabric and hugs your frame without baring an inch of skin. “I wanted to try a simple mock-neck top to wear under ponchos and sweaters for winter,” one shopper wrote. “This one is so flattering, not see-through, and makes me feel, dare I say, sexy in it?” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

9 Some Curve-Hugging Bell Bottoms That Feel Like Yoga Pants FASHIONOMICS Stretchy Bell Bottom Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Calling all petites: These bell bottoms are the secret to major lift, assuming you want it — instantly. The inseam is 33.5 inches, which skims the floor on most shoppers but was preferred with heels by shorter reviewers. The high waist and flared legs are an on-trend silhouette right now, while the stretchy fabric feels like your comfiest leggings. This sleek black is a must have for any wardrobe but there are a bunch of festival-inspired prints worth checking out. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

10 These Ultra-Popular Leggings Are “The Holy Grail Of Lazy Pants” THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Workout Leggings With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon One reviewer dubbed these highly-rated leggings the “holy grail of lazy pants” and here’s why that’s 100% true: The high waistband has all-star core support that was practically made for a crop top. There are two giant side pockets that’ll hold your phone securely while exercising, along with a small inner pocket that stores a house key or credit card. Oh, and they’re moisture-wicking and chafe-resistant, too — all for $25. Yep: holy grail. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

11 A Bib Lace Bralette That’s As Pretty As A Picture Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon Suitable for hanging out or lounging around, this high-neck lace bralette looks amazing 24/7. The back is just as lovely as the front, too, with an eye-catching T-back design and scalloped center cutout. “Very comfy, especially for sleeping in. Doesn't support as much as a full bra, but it covers enough to feel good even enough to wear in public,” one shopper confirmed. Don it as a summer crop top, under an oversized blazer, or as a modesty bib under a low-cut blouse. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 2

12 A Corset-Inspired Sweater That’s Fully Reversible Asvivid Criss Cross V-Back Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Lightweight, comfortable, and soft, this oversized sweater has a deceptively simple front that belies its plunging open back with a criss-cross decoration. Flip it around and rock it with a lace-trimmed camisole — or pasties and faux leather leggings for the bold. “This is beautiful! It fits like magic and is very forgiving,” one shopper commented. Not a fan of such a deep V? Click through all the colorways for twist-knot versions and similar styles with a scooped tie back. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

13 These Flowy Palazzos Look Chic As Hell But Feel Like Pajamas Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Amazon $20 See On Amazon To put it simply: buy these dramatic palazzos and get ready to turn heads. The polyester and spandex fabric hugs the waist and hip, then gracefully flows to the floor. The thick, ultra-high waistband has an almost vintage look, but they’re equally comfortable lounging at home with a cropped baby tee. “Oh my goodness are they not only comfortable, but they look cute...Drives my man wild,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

14 This Sleeveless Tunic With A Carefree High-Low Hem Paitluc Round Neck Loose Tank Top Amazon $9 See On Amazon Who knew such a basic tank top could look so cool? This loose tunic has easygoing details including a button-trimmed V-neckline (on one side only) with a shark-bite high-low hemline. Love the drapiness of this shirt? There’s also a crewneck version that’s extremely elegant-looking and can even be worn to work in the summer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

15 A Longline Sports Bra That Doubles As Your Favorite Tank Dragon Fit Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This Dragon Fit sports bra is a Lululemon alternative that rivals the real thing, according to reviewers. “Seriously this is better than the Lulu align — my Lulu pilled despite me not drying it and this Amazon one has not pilled at all,” one shopper out of many confirmed. Despite looking like a run-of-the-mill summer tank, it has a built-in bra with removable cups, ventilation panels, and wide shoulder straps. If you have a larger chest, however, it might not work for high-impact workouts like running. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

16 These “Outrageous” Faux Leather Leggings With A Snuggly Fleece Lining BOOTY GAL Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from an adaptable four-way stretch material that resembles leather, these slick leggings will truly wow you with their body-hugging capabilities. Not only that, there's a wide waistband that offers high-rise coverage plus a snuggly fleece lining to keep your legs warm in freezing temps. “These pants are OUTRAGEOUS! You can't put them on without feeling like you own any room,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 2

17 A Five-Pack Of Lace Bralettes With Whisper-Thin Spaghetti Straps Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon How gorgeous are these lace bralettes? For just $17, you’ll receive five stunning colors (that’s literally just $3.40 apiece). There are two slim straps per shoulder, removable padding for more or less support, and it’s lined around the bust for wearability. “Been wearing the bras for the last three days and I’m SO unbelievably comfortable!” one shopper revealed. “It’s so smooth against your skin, but somehow they’ve [managed] to still design the bras so that the ‘girls’ are exactly where [they’re] supposed to be all day long!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

18 Cotton Thigh-High Socks That Are “Thicc Thigh Approved” Moon Wood Thigh-High Extra-Long Cotton Stockings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Durable, cozy, and cute to boot, these cotton thigh-high socks are a trending tights alternative. The subtle cable knit pattern comes in six neutral colorways for $10, as well as twin-packs for $15 if you want to stock up. The elastic cuffs won't let these puppies slide down, unless you want to scrunch them as leg warmers instead. "One customer called these “thicc thigh approved” and another swore that “they are the SEXIEST socks you’ll ever buy.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

19 Cozy Thigh-Highs That Feel Like Wool Moon Wood Thigh High Extra-Long Stockings Amazon $20 See On Amazon These over-the-knee socks were specifically made for plus-sized shoppers with a thick acrylic yarn for double the softness. “They aren’t constricting like other pairs I’ve purchased before, they don’t create that spillage look at the top, they aren’t too thick or too thin, they’re stretchy but snugged on your legs like they’re getting the softest little hug 🤗 and more importantly, they will DEFINITELY FIT ANYONE!!!!!!” one shopper affirmed. A huge bonus? They. come with matching thigh garter belts to ensure your socks stay in place no matter what. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 16

20 This High-Neck Swimsuit With A Keyhole Bodice CUPSHE One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Finally, a one-piece swimsuit that delivers understated sexy on the beach. There’s a cut-out drawstring halter top that gives you the option of showing off your cleavage (or not!) with shirred waist and low-cut legs for comfort. “Love this bathing suit! Shocked at how well it fits me. I gotta big booty and it covers it perfectly and still looks sexy, not granny like,” one reviewer stated. Not feeling this dusty terra cotta hue? Go for black or dark green instead. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 3

21 This One-Shouldered Monokini With A Midriff Cutout SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Want a stress-free pool day? This fashionable one-piece swimsuit is one way to exude hotness without worrying about a nip slip. The cut-out side flashes your midsection, and the one-shouldered strap is right on trend. Plus, the graphic colorblock is striking without requiring a bold pattern. "I immediately felt like a supermodel when I put it on,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

22 This Cooling Workout T-Shirt With An Open Tie-Knot Back Bestisun Open Back Gym Workout Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you're working out or hanging out, this open back T-shirt is cut from rayon and spandex that's beyond breathable and cooling. The best part? The open back is totally adjustable, whether you want a long breezy tee or a tied-off workout top. “It fits great and you can tighten or loosen it to make it fit how you want,” one shopper pointed out. For sweltering days, there's also a tank version in the same listing worth considering. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

23 The Going-Out Top That’s Equally Nice With A Cardigan SheIn V-Neck Lace Trim Spaghetti Strap Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon This going-out cami is lingerie-inspired without being overly revealing. There's a slight V-neck that doesn't dip too low thanks to that sweet lace trim, and it’s balanced with a longer hemline. The strappy back, however, adds a little more seductive appeal to the camisole. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see high praise for this little number, like that it's “not too loose and not too clingy” and “totally modest in the front with a sexy back.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 6

24 A Cool-Girl Ribbed Henley Tank Saodimallsu V-Neck Ribbed Sleeveless Henley Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sleeveless henley is more unique than it appears at first glance. For instance, the rib knit tank has an effortlessly relaxed fit, but it's not boxy at all. Ideal for jeans and leggings alike, "It is long enough to cover the top of your jeans yet short enough to look sexy and feminine," one shopper noted. Choose between 28 different colorways. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

25 A Laidback Scoop-Neck Tee You’ll Want To Live In ALLEGRACE Casual Scoop T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cut from a cotton-polyester blend this scoop-neck pocket tee has a whopping 23,000 five-star ratings, and Amazon shoppers are raving about the comfy staple left and right. "I LOVE THIS SHIRT SO MUCH. I don’t often write reviews because I’m lazy, but holy cow. I immediately bought two more and will probably buy all the colors eventually," one customer swore. More highlights? While this version is long enough to cover the bum, there are also hems with shorter sides for more petite frames. Available sizes: Medium — 4X

Available colors: 35

26 This Beloved T-Shirt With A V-Neck & Slit Sides SAMPEEL V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Prefer V-neck tees? Here’s one with slit slides that’ll help its longer hem flow gracefully instead of bunching. It has a casual silhouette and still falls past the hip, so you can wear all the leggings and bike shorts your heart desires. “An instant favorite...It's sexy in such an unexpected way and I've gotten a tone of compliments,” one customer wrote. Available sizes: Medium — 4X

Available colors: 31

27 The Affordable Cotton Logo Thongs You Can Wear Daily Mae Logo Cotton Thong Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon On the hunt for cute but chill thong underwear that you can comfortably slip into on a regular basis? Pick up a couple of these Mae multipacks and you're set for the week! Available in a few different color combinations besides all-black, shown here, they are crafted from breathable cotton and spandex with a contrasting white logo waistband. "These are very similar to Calvin Klein thongs except not as thick," one shopper stated. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available color combinations: 4

28 These Squat-Proof Bike Shorts That Are Totally On-Trend Oalka High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon These bike shorts mean business — spot the practical pockets with a gusset crotch that keeps things fresh, along with moisture-wicking fabric dries you off fast when you’re going hard at the gym. "I’ve worn them running and for strength training. They are thick and squat-proof, they don’t slide or roll down on the top and they don’t ride up in the legs," one reviewer confirmed. Wear them with a boyfriend blazer and dad sneakers when you’re not at the gym for a street style look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

29 This Easygoing Crop Top With Edgy Thumbholes Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s another solid crop top to add to your collection — just know that this shirt is a little thick for summertime. What sets this style apart from the rest? The sporty thumbholes that both warm your hands and keep sleeves in place. If you don't want to expose your belly, opt for high-waisted leggings or jeans. “These ride up if you are doing HIIT work outs. I would say they are better for running or athleisure wear,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

30 A Matching Workout Set That Looks Expensive HAODIAN High Waisted Leggings & Sports Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon This $29 workout set will instantly become your gym class favorite. Firstly, the sports bra has removable pads, depending on your personal preference, with a secure racerback and a ribbed band that controls bounce. The leggings, on the other hand, feature a high-waisted cut and all-over seamless construction. “The thickness of the leggings is perfect and comfortable and it shapes your body amazingly,” one customer confirmed. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 9

31 This Smoking-On Workout Set For High-Impact Workouts JNINTH Sports Bra And Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon In my humble opinion, this is the ultimate hot-girl workout set. "Even my ex contacted me after posting this in my story, get yourself this set,” one shopper advised. Not only that, but it holds up even during high-intensity workouts. The bra has adjustable straps and removable bra pads that'll support your chest, while the shorts offer light compression through burpees and squats. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

32 This Grunge-Inspired Knit With A Destroyed Hem Aleumdr Waffle Knit Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This waffle-knit sweater smells like teen spirit — but in a boutique way. It has ‘90s-inspired grunge details, like a distressed hem, cuffs, and V neckline, and is woven from a polyester-spandex knit that’s smooth on the skin. "It’s slightly oversized and baggy, but in a sexy way and I can pull one side down to fall off my shoulder,” one customer shared. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

33 A Twist-Front Tee That’s The Cream Of The Crop MakeMeChic Twist Front Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Want a crop top that's not absurdly short? Or how about an shirt to pair with high-waist bottoms? If you're mentally raising your hand right now, this MakeMeChic tee delivers. The twisted front is an eye-catching detail that jazzes up the otherwise basic short-sleeve crewneck. It comes in dozens of colorways, too — including tie-dyes, punchy brights, and even one that has a pink tropical motif. It’s an Amazon shopper favorite, with more than 13,000 ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

34 These Fan-Favorite Levi’s Jeans With 80,000 Five Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in 20 old-school washes, these Levi’s skinny jeans are absolute magic — and you're bound to be as wildly impressed as the 80,000 Amazon shoppers who gave them five gold stars. The cotton, poly, and elastane fabrication won't stretch out by the end of the day or loosen at the waist, eliminating that annoying butt-to-waist gap. "I have a booty and thick thighs, so I need something that hugs my lower body in the right places and these jeans do just that!" one shopper affirmed. Guess what? They also come in multiple inseams, so shoppers of all heights can scoop them up. Available sizes: 2—28

Available colors: 20

35 Some Incredible Jeggings That Feel Like Second Skin Levi's Shaping Leggings Amazon $42 See On Amazon Similar to the cult-favorite Levis above but in an even stretchier form, these jeggings are a must-buy — especially if you’re the type who is constantly moving throughout the day. Sitting mid-rise with a pull-on waistband and 30-inch inseam, the cotton, polyester, lyocell, and elastane construction is a dream for your lower half. Second skin, anyone? Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

36 This Compliment-Inducing Wrap Midi Dress Pinup Fashion Wrap Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you need a last-minute dress for a fancier event or wedding, this Pinup Fashion wrap midi dress is a no-brainer in every way. Case in point: The wrap style is fully adjustable if you want a more or less conservative neckline, and its knee-grazing midi skirt is the perfect length to dance the night away. The plunging V-neck and 3/4 sleeves are a blank canvas for people who love to layer necklaces and bracelets. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 5

37 A Chunky Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Looks Like Mohair SySea Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon This chunky sweater is hardly bulky. How? The off-the-shoulder cut oozes glamour, which is balanced out by the overall slouchiness for effortless appeal. All in all, this acrylic and nylon knit isn't overbearing on the frame as the ribbed hip band that stops it from getting too long. “Helps me dress up and stay warm without bummin it in an oversized hoodie,” one shopper wrote. Meanwhile, its fuzzy texture is invitingly soft. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

38 A Compression Top With Ribcage Cut-Outs Zerlar Compression Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Quick-drying, moisture-wicking and wrinkle-free, this compression crop top is shockingly supportive and stretchable. “I bought them for my HIIT workout which includes extensive movement and everything stays put,” one shopper shared. Still skeptical? Another confirmed that this workout shirt is “good for DDD” and also that “cardio isn’t a hassle or concern in this top." The nylon and spandex body-hugger is also seamless and stylish with a peek-a-boo cutout just below the sternum. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

39 This Super-Soft Cotton Lounge Bra From An Iconic Designer Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star average with more than 16,000 perfect ratings, this Calvin Klein racerback bra is certainly one of Amazon’s most beloved loungewear pieces. This gem is made from cotton, modal, and elastane, with a logo elastic band for your very own Kate Moss ‘90s throwback. Wear it around the house, for sleeping, or casually out and about — but not for any sort of rigorous workout. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 33

40 A Soft Knit Top That Falls Off One Shoulder HIYIYEZI Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available with both long and short sleeves, this cotton top can be worn either off the shoulder or as a chic boatneck style. The top is finished with a wide band, so it will look intentional either way. The only snag? Deciding which of the 41 colors you'll pick, of course. “Very comfortable, SO soft & lightweight,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: 4 — 44

Available colors: 41

41 These Sweet Sleep Shorts With Playful Lace Trim Ekouaer Pajama Shorts (2 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You're going to have the sweetest dreams in these adorable sleep shorts. The skin-friendly material consists of a rayon-spandex blend, and is trimmed with precious lace and finished with a petite bow. One customer advised to “skip the expensive VS pj shorts.” You get two pairs for $24, and there’s even one set with an Instagrammable avocado print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

42 The Batwing Sweater Dress That Fits Like A Glove CHERFLY Batwing Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon This wrap sweater dress with thigh-high boots is a match made in heaven. The cotton and polyester knit is warm yet form-fitting while a deep V-neck and tie belt draw attention to your waist and bust — at the same time those batwing sleeves relaxes the overall vibe of the bodycon cut. “It gives a very good professional look, with a pinch of sassiness. It would be perfect for a woman to be the limelight in a formal gathering,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

43 Breezy Knit Co-Ords To Wear At Home, To The Beach, Or To Brunch Mafulus Knit Sweater Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Lightweight, slouchy, and endlessly versatile, you’ll get your fair share of use out of this matching knitwear set — guaranteed. It comes with an off-the-shoulder pullover plus drawstring shorts that can be worn together, separately, or tucked in for a romper-like look. Cuddle up on the couch, throw it over a bikini, or dress it up with some heels and jewelry in the evening. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

44 The Sophisticated Bodycon Dress That’s A Bear Hug For Your Curves Mokoru Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available with both long and short sleeves, this pencil dress adapts to all figures — so much so that it easily stretches to accommodate a growing pregnancy. Consider it a bear hug from neck to knee, and you won’t be tempted to wear Spanx or Skims, either. “This long sleeve midi dress is probably my favorite in my entire closet. Love how it fits and the soft material,” one shopper revealed. Have an arsenal of LBDs? Try out a bolder hue, like red or blue, at your next business dinner. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20