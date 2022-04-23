These Inexpensive Swimsuits & Cover-Ups Look Really Good On Everyone

Swimsuit shopping can be daunting, to say the least. With so many beachwear brands and trends out there, where does one even begin? Whether you dread scrolling through Tik Tok trying to figure out what bikinis your favorite celebrities are wearing, or just want a budget-friendly one-piece that makes you feel cute yet is covered enough to swim, you've landed in the right place.

Instead of visiting hundreds of sites for that good good, I headed straight to the #1 megastore — Amazon — to virtually dig through a veritable ocean of suit styles for you. The result? I found these inexpensive swimsuits and cover-ups that look really good on everyone and are backed by rave reviews.

Keep scrolling to check out the trendiest one-pieces, modest bikinis, Y2K swimsuit styles, and more — all under $40. Shop ahead!

1 This Cult-Favorite Swimsuit Delivers A Major Dose Of Seaside Sophistication Tempt Me Mesh High Neck One Piece Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s fabulous about this one-piece swimsuit is that it’s elegant yet easy to swim in. Whether you’re running after your kids (and want to feel held in yet haute) or desiring a suit that’s sleek yet modest, add this Tempt Me one-piece to your cart ASAP. Besides that, there's a padded push-up bra inside and a sturdy hook closure, along with mesh chest and back panels. The highlight? That ruched band under the bust delivers a snatched shape you'll feel your best in. “It's equally conservative yet I feel beautiful in it. I was looking for something that I could wear to the water park or beach with the kids but I didn't want a typical plain bathing suit,” one shopper explained. Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 38

2 A Triangle Two-Piece That Offers Comfortable Support Sovoyontee High-Waisted Halter Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon All right, my friends: This fiercely beloved swimsuit is a happy compromise between a triangle string bikini and a full-on tankini — and I’m so here for it. The halter top's wide elastic band under the bust gives larger cup sizes the support they deserve while the full-coverage briefs have a similar wide, high waistband with a sash tie for emphasis. “This bathing suit is AMAZING! I have not worn a two-piece in almost 5 years. I'm a size 18 with 40DDD. The top provides the support I need and I love the high-waisted bottoms,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 29

3 This Crochet Minidress That Injects Confidence Into Any Basic Beach Look Romwe Crochet Cover Up Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Romwe crochet cover-up adds some texture to your beach look, especially if you opted for a more minimalistic suit. The scoop neckline is extremely wearable and the drawstring sides allow for it to be made shorter or longer, depending if you need some extra airflow or more coverage. “Looks great over any bathing suit and made me feel a little more confident! Also very comfortable to wear,” a fan raved. Styling tip: Slip a matching bodysuit or bike shorts underneath and rock it running errands. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 19

4 This “Tie Dye For” Frankie’s Bikinis Alternative — At A Fraction Of The Price IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cute, comfy, and easy to wear, this IBIZA VIBE two-piece swimsuit will look fabulous on just about anyone. Here's why: The scoop-neck top has a similar silhouette to a loungewear bralette with adjustable straps that accommodate multiple cup sizes. Then, the high-waisted bottom pairs an '80s cut with a cheeky backside. “The Frankie’s top alone was $95 so $19 for a set is amazing,” one shopper wrote. Another stated that “I have never felt more cute [...] in a swimsuit in my life!! GET IT!!” Pick between three tie-dye variations, including cocoa brown (shown), emerald, and pastel. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

5 A Jetset Tunic Both Effortless And Striking Bsubseach Maxi Dress Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Offered in gorgeous prints that scream vacation, this Bsubseach maxi dress is a no-brainer for when you want to give your skin a rest from the sun but also turn some heads. If you prefer a fitted appearance, add a belt for even more style points. Top off the look with gladiator sandals — and voilà. You're glamorous yet practical, which is one of the best combinations around. "I bought this to go to Belize. I do not do hot weather, so this looked like it would be perfect as a bathing suit cover or dress. I was right. It is one of the coolest (temp cool) dresses I’ve ever bought," one customer pointed out. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 39

6 This Cut-Out One-Piece That Will Double As A Bodysuit Daci Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in a rainbow of colors and festive prints, this Daci one-piece swimsuit is a phenomenal summer buy. “The quality is amazing, and it fits like a glove,” one fan raved. The ruched V neckline shows a little cleavage, if you want, and the small stomach cut-out (there's also one on the back, by the way) provides peek-a-boo skin exposure without creating wild tan lines. You can also wear it with jeans, because it’s just as versatile as it is comfortable. Available sizes: Large — 24 Plus

Available colors: 6

7 A Fringed Cover-Up That Can Be Worn Infinite Ways SHU-SHI Sarong Cover-Up Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t want to rock the same old cover-up all summer long? No sweat — get yourself a light-as-a-feather sarong with endless style mileage. The rayon creation can be tied as a halter, a tube dress, a shawl or even a blanket. That way, you can mix it up and play around with it depending on your mood. “This wrap will also work as a beach towel too for those who like to travel light like me,” one shopper also pointed out. (No wonder it’s an Amazon best-seller.) Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 17

8 This Sheer, Dreamy Duster Bsubseach Long Lace Crochet Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon One word comes to mind when you see this Bsubseach cover-up: goddess. Detailed in lace and crochet trim along with a drawstring waist, you can rock this sheer baby as an airy cover-up at the pool or worn over some denim shorts and a crop top for daytime hangouts. “I wore this in Key West and loved that I could wear it casually for the day or at the beach. I’ve washed it multiple times and it’s still in great shape,” one fan reported. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 36

9 This Waist-Hugging One-Piece With Intricate Straps Hilor Crossover One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Attention: This isn’t your typical boring one-piece swimsuit. Hilor’s unique style has a mesh inset band that draws the eye to your waist, while the top supports with or without its removable padding. Then, the strappy criss-cross front frames your face while elevating the suit in a way that looks expensive. “Ladies, JUST BUY IT ALREADY! You could pay $150 for a comparable one at Nordstrom, or spend $30 and have more money to spend on accessories,” one calculating shopper noted. Available sizes: 4-6 — 16

Available colors: 45

10 This Breathable Button-Down Tunic Ekouaer Beach Dress Cover Up Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lightweight button-down cover-up is rayon instead of cotton, which means it’s moisture-wicking and will keep you cool. There's a deep V neckline, rolled sleeves, and a split high-low hemline to cover the bum while remaining walkable. It can be worn with leggings or bike shorts, too, to run errands. The only downside? It does wrinkle a bit, but that's the nature of the shirt and it can be steamed in minutes if you’re going out later. "I wore it on a trip and it was perfect for multiple delays and reroutes at the airport," one customer added. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 45

11 A Minimalist Cut-Out Monokini In Electric Neon Hues Meyeeka Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon One-pieces can be just as hot as bikinis. Case in point: This sporty-chic monokini with a strategically-placed stomach cut-out that frames your tummy while remaining wearable. There's a lace-up back that provides chest support with adjustable spaghetti straps at the shoulders. Plus, the bottom is very high-cut for a long 90s silhouette. “Definitely not a diving competition type suit but the cut out is cute for the beach after eating a churro or two,” one shopper revealed. “Also being a longtime member of the big booty community, I can put my stamp on the non-permanent wedge seal of approval. Stayed where it needed.” My favorite part? All of the bright neon colorways make a tan pop. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

12 This Instagram-Worthy Bikini And Cover-Up Set Romwe 3 Piece Bikini Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Hold up: This bikini outfit (yes, I am declaring this an outfit — not a set) is almost too gorgeous for the beach. It looks like something you'd wear to a fancy dinner al fresco (which is also totally doable, I might add) — except the of-the shoulder crop top is really your bikini top, with frilly ruffles and a wrap design. Now let's talk about the sarong: It has a high-waisted brief bottom underneath in a matching print so you stay totally covered on the beach or at brunch. “There was enough material to cover the girls and my cheeks. And I didn't feel like I was going to have a wardrobe malfunction,” one fan affirmed. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 31

13 A Bandeau Bikini Set That Kim K Would Undeniably Approve Of Yii ouneey Bandeau Bikini Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon A budget-friendly alternative to SKIMS, this bandeau bikini would definitely receive Kim Kardashian’s seal of approval. The stretchy strapless top is cut from a column of nylon-spandex with no bells and whistles for those who like simpler designs. The cheeky bottom can sit high on your hip for a 90s-inspired leg shape. “I feel like a firey hot mama when I put this thing on. I have NEVER felt so [...] confident, and secure in a swim suit, especially a two piece, in my life. Its was my first experience with a cheeky bottom and let me say....[I’m] living for this suit,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

14 An Easy, Breezy Cover-Up That Looks Like A Casual Dress Ekouaer Short Sleeve Beachwear Coverup Amazon $26 See On Amazon Constructed from breathable 100% rayon, this beachwear dress can be worn everywhere and anywhere. (Yes, it’s that practical). Whether you’re running a quick Saturday errand or off on a tropical getaway, throw this thing on without a second thought — and look amazing. It has short sleeves, an open V-neck, and a drawstring waist that adds some shape to the garment. One customer commented that “it is light, airy and packs well.” What more could you ask for, really? Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 31

15 This Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit With Sculpted Princess Seams Daci Ruched One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Calling all curvier folks again: Daci’s ruched one-piece swimsuit is another style to consider. It has every detail you could ask for, like as a sweetheart neckline with thick straps, ruching, and a push-up top (no wires included). The back has a clasp hook closure that'll be more supportive for bustier chests, as well. “The fit was perfect. Good support for the tatas. I am a 40H and had no problems keeping the girls up. Cinching but not tight,” one customer confirmed. This dark violet color is at the top of my list as it looks luxurious — dare I say regal — but there are also punchier colors and prints for your shopping pleasure. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 31

16 A Stylish One-Piece That’s Chic Yet Budge-Proof W YOU DI AN Ruched One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon You're going to go bananas over this fashionable one-piece swimsuit. Fabricated with a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, it has a ruched midsection, halter-like criss-cross straps, and thick back straps to provide all the support you could want in a showstopping silhouette. The small keyhole front gives a flash of cleav’ without showing tons of skin. “Super surprised and pleased with quality. Has good weight to fabric, tightly stitched seams, shoulder straps are very comfortable width,” one shopper remarked, adding that “I could easily wear this suit without risk of embarrassment or any type of ‘wardrobe malfunctions’ at family style pool parties as well as in front of clients or peers if found poolside at a work convention.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 31

17 An Edgy Triangle Bikini With Fishnet & Mesh Floerns Splice Fishnet High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re the type who wants to bring the club to the beach, then this saucy fishnet swimsuit set is for you — hands down. It has that minimalist triangle bikini look with a fishnet overlay that covers the chest a bit more. The matching bottoms have a similar look with fishnet and mesh panels that emphasize the high-waisted silhouette. Peek through shoppers’ comments and you'll see rave reviews like "BADDIE ALERT," while another fan noted that it still "covers all the right places." Available sizes: Large — 3X

Available colors: 10

18 A Compliment-Inducing Cover-Up In Nearly 50 Prints Moss Rose Printed Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed to keep things breezy on a steamy afternoon, this rayon duster by Moss Rose is a keeper. It has an open-front cardigan silhouette with a piece-y scarf hem for a flutter of movement. Sport this with your go-to bikini or with a cropped tank and shorts during the daytime. Buyer beware: People are going to stop you on the street in this thing. "Every time I've worn it I have received compliments with people asking me where I got it and then wanting to come raid my closet," one shopper confirmed. Make sure you look through all 40 colorways and prints before checking out. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 40

19 This Throwback Bikini In Darling Florals, Ginghams, Polka Dots & More COCOSHIP High Waist Halter Bikini Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Today’s trendiest two-pieces are often on the revealing side but this COCOSHIP swimsuit will deliver a throwback seaside moment that feels fresh to wear. The pin-up style has a sash-tie halter top with bot an adjustable neck and back. The bottoms feature an extra-high waist and extra-full coverage for those who aren’t down for a booty slip to the world. “I have NEVER in my entire LIFE felt so confident in a bathing suit,” one shopper revealed. “It’s fantastic. Material is thin on the bottoms, but the ruching is GREAT and keeps things together. Top is sturdy, shows no headlights for me, and hold it all in.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 23

20 This Vacation-Ready Topper With Festive Pom-Pom Trim Adreamly Pom Pom Trim Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re going on a cruise or flying to the tropics, this Adreamly chiffon cover-up will be a dream to wear on your next big trip. This one has an embroidered placket and pom-pom trim to catch the breeze, but there are plainer versions as well in various hues. It features an asymmetrical hem and a V neckline that shows off a bit of your bikini when it slips to the side. "It’s so cute but also great coverup material! It dries out quickly, isn’t heavy and hot, and it doesn’t wrinkle," one shopper revealed in the reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 26

21 A Vintage-Inspired Suit That’ll Make You Feel Like A Winner Smismivo Ruched Halter One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon With all of life’s uncertainties, one thing is, in fact, guaranteed: This fully lined one-piece swimsuit is going to look so fierce on you. The vintage-inspired halter style has removable padding and is very adjustable, so you can get as much support as you want, and the sweetheart neckline will never let you down. Not to mention, it has the ruching you know and love. “I needed a one piece I could wear to playdates and a family reunion and this fits the bill. I feel cute and covered. The material is not flimsy — it really does hold you in,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 33

22 An Embellished Cover-Up That Negates The Need For Accessories Swimsuits For All Jeweled Caftan Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon $41 See On Amazon Not sure about you, but the colors on this Swimsuits For All V-neck cover-up made my heart flutter immediately. Then, the jeweled embellishments along the neckline had my heart racing for real. (How amazing would this look with a fresh tan?) It’s also understandable if bold colors aren’t on your summer agenda, so that’s why there’s a simple black version for all you minimalists. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 38 Plus

Available colors: 2

23 This Strappy Yet Supportive Tankini Uniarmoire High Waist Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Uniarmoire two-piece bathing suit is perfect for those who want high-impact hotness without baring all. You get a whole lot of lift from the strappy top courtesy of its molded underwire cups and adjustable criss-crossed straps. The high-waisted bottoms, on the other hand, have a ruching effect, which offers up 10/10 midsection support. “Best $17 ever spent!!! I'm a true 3x & like to tan at least part of my tummy without everything just hanging out. I LOVE THIS SUIT,” one shopper wrote. Crave variety? Choose between a few different colorways as well as multiple style reiterations. Available sizes: Medium — 3X

Available colors: 17

24 A Sensible Two-Piece With Water-Worthy Coverage I2CRAZY Ruffled Top with Ruched Bottom Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This two-piece swimsuit is ideal for people who don't often wearing the style but are open to trying one if the fit is right. The swimmie’s flowy camisole top resembles a tank you'd wear on the reg — with adjustable double straps in the back. Look at the full-coverage bottoms and notice that they won't flaunt your cheeks for all to se. “It is super cute, the top drapes very nicely, and the bottoms are high-rise, so between the both pieces, your mid-section is concealed, without looking like you are trying to hide,” one customer explained. “The top has straps that make it adjustable as well, so when we go out in the water to boogie board or kayak, I can tighten the straps, and loosen if we are just lounging on the beach,” they added, Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 34

25 A Weightless Knit Cover-Up That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is HARHAY Swimwear Cover Up Amazon $21 See On Amazon This HARHAY cover-up is slouchy, soft, and light as a feather despite being a polyester knit wile the V neckline and drawstring sides give the relaxed shape some subtle appeal. Don’t shy away from this because of the cheap price tag: You’ll feel like million bucks in this piece — and will probably be incredibly shocked by how long this holds up. “I honestly was not expecting this product to be this beautiful! I bought this on a whim and when it arrived I was SO surprised how great the quality is,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 36

26 A Warm-Weather Essential Worth Adding To Your Wardrobe: Linen Shorts Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Mentally ransacking your closet racks and realizing you don’t own linen shorts? Well, it’s time to change that — pronto. This drawstring pair is by Amazon Essentials and has an affordable price tag that’s always welcome, but the quality is equivalent to a department store selection. I chose to show you the rust colorway, but, don’t worry: There are white and black versions that might be a better option for versatility. “The price is mind blowing and the fit is perfecto,” one customer confirmed. Available sizes: 12 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 22

27 An Off-The-Shoulder Option That Looks Like A Going-Out Top Daci Off Shoulder Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Are cold-shoulder tops your jam? Here’s a swimsuit version that’s equally trendy. On top of the statement-making shoulder ruffle, what’s great about this one-piece is those thin adjustable shoulder straps that add support and a dainty lace-up detail over your cleavage area. (So. Effing. Cute.) Plus, the material isn't see-through — one shopper even "was shocked at how thick the fabric" is, so you can count on the lighter shades to be truly opaque. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 23

28 The Swingy Slip Dress You’ll Pretty Much Live In This Summer BEUFRI Tank Swing Cover Up Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Call this your new summer dress BFF. It’s one of those numbers that you can toss on during the hottest, most humid day of the year — and voila! You feel amazing and look even better. One shopper began her review with “COMPLIMENTS, COMPLIMENTS, COMPLIMENTS,” if that’s any indication. It’s cut from a rayon-spandex material, so there’s some breathability and stretch in there. Oh, and there’s pockets! You truly can’t go wrong, my friends. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 30

29 This Sheer Maxi Skirt That Glides In The Wind Hanna Nikole Sarong Wrap Skirt Cover-Up Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whimsical, angelic, and downright stunning, this Hanna Nikole wrap skirt is a blessing for any trendy beach-goer. It’s one of those pieces that just naturally flows with your body as you walk along the sand or back to your car after hours catching rays. "This is so pretty! I paired it with a yellow swimsuit and it was perfect. Lots of compliments. I felt like a model! The quality of this item is very nice. It’s the right weight - flowy and sheer but not overly thin. I’m really happy with it,” one fan praised. My favorite is the white polka dot version shown, but it’s worth checking out the blue wave, black lace, and leopard renditions that might match your swimsuit better. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 19

30 A Cozy Terry Hoodie Is The Wearable Beach Towel You Need In Life Swimsuits For All Hooded Terry Swim Cover Up Amazon $32 See On Amazon For days you’re in a rush after the beach or lake, this Swimsuits For All terry hoodie comes in handy. It has a laidback fit with a giant hood, so you get some breathing room while still wicking the moisture from your body — and it can even dry your hair if it's dripping. Zip up the front. and you're good to go for errands. Another major selling point? There are pockets for drink top-ups and bathroom runs. "I swim all year round, so I needed a cover-up that would keep me from freezing between the pool and my house. This absorbent and easy to wear coverup does the job," one shopper wrote. "The pockets are useful for carrying house keys, and the hood keeps my wet hair from turning into an icicle,” they praised. 14-16 Plus — 38-40 Plus

Available colors: 6

31 This Monoshoulder Tankini For Pure Elegance Poolside Tempt Me One Shoulder Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon If chic is your middle name, then this Tempt Me tankini is for you! To the blind eye, you’d think it’s a color-blocked one-piece — but look a little closer and you’ll notice it’s actually a matching top and bottom (which makes bathroom breaks in a wet suit so much easier). By now in this article, you’re probably aware that I love ruching — so obviously I picked this one because it has it, too! “This suit meets my expectations for feeling modestly covered at the pool with my kids, while also not feeling like I wearing my grandmother's suit,” one customer commented. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 51

32 This Oversized Cotton T-Shirt With Beach Vibes Written All Over It Oryer T-Shirt Dress Cover Up Amazon $14 See On Amazon Here's the lowdown: This oversized cotton T-shirt is a true godsend for scorching days and muggy nights. “It's so cute and stylishly oversized that it works for a regular shirt and the perfect PJs," one shopper commented. The sultry V neckline balances out it relaxed silhouette and tunic length — which can be worn with bike shorts, cutoffs, or as a dress. Plus, the summer-inspired text is fitting for all the beaches you'll go to. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 5

33 A ‘50s-Inspired Swim Dress That Looks Downright Graceful In The Sea Of Bikinis COCOPEAR Crossover One Piece Swimdress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you're the type of person who prefers a modest suit, why not try this elegant swim dress as a solution? It has a '50s-inspired vibe to it — think Marilyn Monroe — with soft push-up cups (ideal for supporting a larger chest), wrap waist, and a flared mini skirt — with shorts underneath! The back features thick racerback straps that are comfortable, meaning they won’t dig into your skin. One shopper noted “it has a cute pin-up girl style to it,” while another commented that “the fabric is good quality, thick, stretchy, and soft against the skin.” Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available colors: 25

34 A Retro-Chic Bottom That Exudes Old Hollywood Glamour COCOPEAR Ruched High Waisted Bikini Bottom Amazon $22 See On Amazon Marilyn Monroe, is that you? This ultra high-waisted bikini bottom looks straight out of the ‘50s — in the best way imaginable. Constructed with an adaptable nylon and spandex material, this ruched brief will hug your bottom while hugging your core right at the ribcage. "The high waist covers my [...] abdominal scars and the style is retro and cute," noted one shopper. Pair these with a supportive swimsuit top to achieve the perfect vintage look. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 19