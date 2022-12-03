These Shoes Are So Comfortable & Stylish, You'll Wear The Crap Out Of Them

Who said cute shoes have to be uncomfortable? Certainly not Amazon. When you’re on the search for a good shoe, it’s easy prioritize how it looks over how it feels. Well, not anymore. Goodbye to the days when you sacrificed style for comfort! If you’re often on the go (and who isn’t these days?) you could probably use a truly comfortable pair of shoes that don’t immediately leave you feeling like you want to take them off.

So, I found 35 stylish shoes that’ll have your feet feeling just as good as your outfit looks. Step up your shoe game and keep scrolling for the kicks your closet is missing out on. Warning: The following styles may induce a serious shopping spree.

1 The Platform Sneaker That’ll Never Fail You UBFEN Platform Heel High Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon The higher the platform, the higher the standards... And buyers confirm that these UBFEN platform sneakers definitely live up to the standards. With a comfy rubber sole and a platform that measures a half-inch, these sneakers are a no-brainer buy. They also feature double the adjustment capabilities with elastic laces and a velcro strap for easy loosening or tightening. Available sizes: 4.5—10

Available colors: 12

2 These Leopard Lace-Up Flats For A Pop Of Print Meeshine Pointed Toe Lace Up Ballet Flat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Around here, animal print is a neutral. These pointed-toe lace-up ballet flats offer a pop of pattern, an easy slip-on style, and a super-comfy cushioned footbed for all-day wear. Pair these with your favorite pair of jeans or a flowy skirt and you’re ready to face the day! Available sizes: 6—9.5

Available colors: 4

3 A Rain Boot So Cute You’ll Want To Wear Them Year-Round Planone Short Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon Need a boot that’ll withstand the heaviest of rain while still being oh-so-stylish? Say hello to these Planone rain boots. With a Chelsea silhouette and protective ankle shaft measuring nearly 6 inches, you’ll be elevated enough to side-step puddles while looking très chic. These boots also feature a lightweight feel and anti-slip grooves. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 11

4 A Wedge Sneaker You Can Wear For Miles Athlefit Lace-Up Wedge High Top Sneakers Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’ve had a hard time finding comfortable wedges that work for you, then Athlefit’s wedge sneakers might be the one. Designed with an anti-skip rubber sole for maximum traction and wraparound strap that secures the ankle for a sturdy stride, these are a major yes. Available sizes: 5.5—10

Available colors: 3

5 These Superbly Chic Faux Shearling Moccasins Jessica Simpson Moccasins Amazon $26 See On Amazon Buyer be warned, the moment you put on these Jessica Simpson moccasins you won’t want to take them off. The cozy house shoes have an anti-slip, sueded sole for soft grip and are machine washable for easy clean-up. The best part is they have a memory foam insole, so they basically form to your foot with each step. Available sizes: S—XXL

Available colors: 8

6 The Ultimate Gym Sneaker, All Things Considered adidas The Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $30 See On Amazon A gym shoe that actually makes you want to go to the gym? Music to my ears. This Adidas Cloudfoam shoe feels exactly as good as the name implies. The brand’s proprietary technology supports the midsole and outsole for the ultimate in stabilized comfort. It’s also made from stretchy mesh, which means this fabric allows the foot to stay cool and dry even when you’re most active. Available sizes: 5—12

Available colors: 8

7 These Casual Loafers You Won’t Stop Wearing VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re always out and about, you’ll basically want to live in these VenusCelia loafers. They offer the ultimate preppy aesthetic while still being super-practical. These loafers in particular have a lightweight skid-resistant rubber bottom that’s great for rainy days (as well as driving) and they feature a soft leather upper for maximum durability. (They also come in nearly 50 colors!) Available sizes: 5—12

Available colors: 44

8 These Very On-Trend Riding Boots DREAM PAIRS Knee High Riding Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon How chic are these DREAM PAIRS riding boots? Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid has been spotted rocking a riding boot recently, and now it’s your turn. The lightly padded faux-fur lining and the convenient side zipper compliment the classic silhouette. Go on, treat yourself. Available sizes: 5—12

Available colors: 10

9 The Pointed-Toe Heels That Are Actually Comfortable DREAM PAIRS ANNEE Pointed Toe Heels Amazon $61 See On Amazon A heel that’s cute and comfy: Who would’ve thought?! That’s right, DREAM PAIRS just designed the low pointed-toe pump you’ll be wearing on your next night out. These not only have an ankle strap buckle closure that make them easy to take on and off, but they also have a latex padded insole for extra comfort. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 22

10 These Ultra-Soft Skechers Clogs For Cozy Days In Skechers BOBS Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper Amazon $31 See On Amazon Let it be known that the moment you slip on Sketchers ice angel slippers you’ll want them in every color. (And there are a lot of colors.) This cable-knit sweater slipper is made with plush foam to cushion every step, while its faux-fur lining gives your foot some added warmth on chilly days and the inverted grooves on the outsole ensure good grip. Available sizes: 6.5—11

Available colors: 23

11 The Dr. Scholl’s Sneakers Made From Sustainable Materials Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Dr. Scholl’s Madison sneakers give comfort a whole new meaning. They’re not just made for all day wear, with a padded collar and side stretch panels — they’re also sustainably made with recycled materials. Fun fact: the faux leather fabric is crafted out of repurposed plastic bottles. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 27

12 These Comfy Quilted Flats With French-Girl Vibes AFEETSING Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon I must admit, I have at least three pairs of AFEETSING ballet flats. They’re comfy, they’re cute, they’re delightfully affordable... I can’t ask for much more than that. Featuring a sponge lining that’s meant to absorb sweat on sweltering days, and a thickened insole for added arch support, I highly recommend adding these to your cart ASAP. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 24

13 An Ankle Bootie That Spruces Up Any Outfits CentroPoint Block Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Consider your hunt for the perfect heeled booties over, because these CentroPoint block heel booties are game-changing. You could walk for miles with the padded insole, and the pointed-toe style is incredibly on-trend right now. They feature a side zipper that makes it easy to take these on and off plus a belted ankle strap for a fun extra detail. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 9

14 This Slip-On Wedge For Effortless Chic Jessica Simpson Slip On Wedge Heels Amazon $50 See On Amazon Practical and pretty? What more could you want?! These Jessica Simpson wedges have proven comfort, featuring a memory foam midsole. The heel measures 3.25-inches for the perfect amount of walkable height and the durable faux leather material makes the pair wearable year-round. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 8

15 A Y2K Sherpa Slide To Channel Your Inner Aughts It-Girl Juicy Couture Faux Fur Slide Slipper Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s time to pay homage to Y2K with these absolute must-buy Juicy Couture slippers. With nearly 40 colors to choose from and a super cozy sherpa material, these slippers have your name all over them. An elasticated heel strap secures your foot, a silver buckle adds detail, and they’d go great with that Juicy Couture sweatsuit hanging in the back of your closet. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 34

16 These High Top Graphic Sneakers For An Artsy Feel kufeiti High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Kufeiti’s canvas sneakers remind me of the classic Converse high-tops — only at a fraction of the price. You can style these with essentially any outfit and, with their soft canvas plus reinforced heels that hold your feet in place, you’ll want to walk everywhere in these. As if they couldn't get any better, these sneakers feature slip-resistant rubber soles that have gone through over 30,000 rebound tests. (You’re welcome.) Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 9

17 The Boyfriend Loafer Your Closet Needs ASAP Hey Dude Wendy Loafers Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’re in need of an everyday shoe that’ll never fail you, I’ve got you covered with these Hey Dude Wendy loafers. These babies are feather-light (each shoe weighs under five ounces), are easy to slip on, and extra-comfy with removable memory foam cushioned insoles. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 11

18 The Can’t-Live-Without Combat Boots Amazon Essentials Combat Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon In my opinion, no closet is complete without a good pair of combat boots. If you’re wanting a boot that does absolutely everything, these Amazon Essentials combat boots must be your next purchase. They’re not only made from a leather-like material that feature a soft and smooth touch, they also come with five millimeters of latex and memory foam padding that make walking a joy. Oh, and a grippy sole for those slippery sidewalks, too. Available sizes: 5—13

Available colors: 4

19 A Sparkly, Head-Turning Sandal SheSole Rhinestone Sandals Amazon $60 See On Amazon Are you tired of heels that never live up to the hype? Me too. Enter: These SheSole sandals. With just enough lift to give you some height (2.2-inches, to be exact!) and an embellished rhinestone design that adds some extra bling to any outfit, these prove that shoes can be equally as stylish as they are comfy. Consider this your sign to pick up your pair... Because there’s no such thing as too much sparkle, after all. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 3

20 A Velvet Statement Slipper BCTEX COLL Velvet Ballerina Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you love a ballet flat but are looking for an at-home version, these ballerina slippers are for your my friend. Made with a scene-stealing velvet bow, these aren't your average flats. They have a plush lining that keeps feet dry and fresh, memory foam footbeds for some extra pep in your step, and a lightweight anti-slip sole. Available sizes: 5—10

Available colors: 7

21 A Sneaker That’s Fashionable & Functional PARTY Walking Sneaker Amazon $47 See On Amazon Made out of 100% vegan materials, these PARTY walking sneakers demonstrate how to be comfy, stylish, and sustainable. The padded footbed keeps your feet comfy all day long and the silver star design adds some subtle flare to a casual look. Pair these with a polo and your go-to jeans and you have an elevated errand-running look! Available sizes: 5.5—11

Available colors: 13

22 These Breathable Ballet Flats For All-Day Comfort HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for a flat that feels like it was made for you? Well, these HEAWISH ballet flats basically were. The upper is woven from skin-friendly mesh (say goodbye to chafing) that feels lighter than a feather. The breathability makes for a dry and cool wear, and the lining is softer than your favorite sweater. They come with extra padding to give your feet double the protection — and let’s not forget that they literally go with any outfit. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 10

23 A Heeled Combat Boot Made To Face Anything WHITE MOUNTAIN Dorian Boot Amazon $41 See On Amazon Edgy, durable and oh-so-comfy, these WHITE MOUNTAIN heeled combat boots do it all. Made with a boot opening that measures 10.25 inches around, your ankle has ample room to settle in. Their comfort is confirmed by a cushioned insole and a stacked blocked heel — both made to walk around in all day. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 5

24 A Leopard Wedge For Some Added Flare Dunes Zoe Wedge Booties Amazon $40 See On Amazon A suitable compromise between heels and flats, Dunes Zoe wedge booties are a no-brainer buy. Not only are they made with a rubber sole, they’re crafted with a soft vegan leather upper and have the most stabilizing wedge. A pull-tab design on the heel makes them easy to slip on, while the double side gore ensures they’re equally easy to take off. Available sizes: 5—12 (and select wide sizes)

Available colors: 3

25 A Walking Sneaker With Extra Cushion TIOSEBON Mesh Athletic Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon You simply can’t go wrong with these mesh athletic shoes. They’re lightweight, flexible, and breathable with a minimalist aesthetic. Crafted with an elastic fabric and slip-resistant outsole, these shoes provide maximum breathability. They’re also easy to shrug off with the pull tab design on the back of the heel. If you’re on your feet a lot, you’re going to want a pair of these sneakers. Available sizes: 5—13

Available colors: 37

26 These Extra-Breathable Venetian Loafers Hash Bubbie Slip-On Dress Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Attention all shoppers: Hash Bubbie flats are the perfect combination of fashionable and functional. They have a soft insole so you won't suffer from foot fatigue after wearing them for a long time, and a super-bendy outsole for maximum flexibility that moves with your feet. Match these with your favorite trousers and you have the ultimate office-approved outfit. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 12

27 These Sky-High Boots For Your Next Night Out N.N.G Suede Over The Knee Block Heel Boots Amazon $48 See On Amazon You could walk miles in these over-the-knee boots. With a stabilizing block heel that measures a little over three inches, these are the perfect solution to wearing heels without regretting it. Say goodbye to foot agony — and no need to inch your way out of these — because they also have a cushioned latex footbed and a convenient back zipper. Available sizes: 5.5—11

Available colors: 30

28 An Easy Slip-On Sneaker For An Edgy Look Blowfish Malibu Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon For the mornings you need maximum style with minimal effort, these Blowfish Malibu sneakers are the ones to reach for. With their easy laceless slip-on design and lightweight fabric, these sneakers are a must in your casual shoe collection. Oh, and these shoes are certified vegan through The Vegan Society. Available sizes: 6—10

Available colors: 61

29 The Tailored Pointed Flats Your Work Wardrobe Deserves Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon These pointed-toe ballet flats are the epitome of style without expiration. The timeless silhouette matched with their extreme comfort makes me question why I don’t own more colors. The soles are ultra-flexible with memory foam cushion, and they feature a barely-there heel for a minimalist look. You might want to stock up on these ASAP, because I predict they’ll sell out. Available sizes: 5—15 (and select wide sizes)

Available colors: 20

30 This Extra-Durable Combat Boot With Cozy Cuffs CLIFFS BY WHITE MOUNTAIN Duena Boots Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you need a reliable pair of “wear-them-everywhere” boots, these Cliff by White Mountain shoes will certainly tick all the boxes. Durable, warm, and extremely comfortable — what more could you need? The cushioned insole and sweater-lined ankle trim make for the perfect cool-weather shoe. The icing on top is fleece fold-down lining for an ultra-cozy feel and high-traction outsoles for wherever your day takes you. Available sizes: 6—11 (and select wide sizes)

Available colors: 15

31 These Glitter Sneakers That Make Running Errands Less Of A Chore BELOS Glitter Tennis Shoes Amazon $47 See On Amazon We all love a little glitz and glam, don’t we? Made with reinforced glitter that doesn’t flake and soft non-slip rubber soles, these BELOS tennis shoes are exactly what your weekend wardrobe is missing. They’re crafted with a springy insole for some added bounce and high-friction shoe laces that actively resist coming untied. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 6

32 A Casual-Luxe Faux Leather Mule MUSSHOE Mules Amazon $30 See On Amazon I saw these MUSSHOE mules and immediately added them to my cart. If you can’t stand a stiletto but insist on a business-appropriate shoe for the next time you’re in the office, look no further. Slip into these embossed croc gems, designed in premium vegan leather with a padded footbed for all-day wear. From 9 to 5 and beyond, you won’t want to take these off. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 36

33 A Platform Sneaker That’ll Elevate Your Look LUCKY STEP Platform Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon A thick, statement-making platform sneaker is always a yes for me. These LUCKY STEP shoes are ideal if you want to add a little something extra to your look without committing to a heel or boot. They’re made out of shiny patent material (which is extremely easy to keep clean, by the way) and have inverted grooves on the outsole for extra grip on uneven surfaces. Don’t think twice, just select Prime shipping because you’ll want these immediately. Available sizes: 6—11

Available colors: 18

34 These Fan-Favorite Mid-Calf Boots katliu Slouchy Mid Calf Boots Amazon $57 See On Amazon These slouchy boots define style made easy. They feature a hidden inner zipper, faux leather made to withstand rain or shine, and are extra-comfy on the feet. One reviewer even raved, “I love these boots! They are so comfortable and I can wear them without socks, they are worth every penny!” For less than $60? I’d say that’s a steal. Available sizes: 6—10

Available colors: 5