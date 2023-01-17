These Stylish Clothes Are Selling Out On Amazon Because They're So Freaking Cheap

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe and snag some amazing deals while doing it, some great pieces on Amazon are super cheap but look like a million bucks. In fact, some items are so popular it can be hard to keep them in stock. Luckily, I’ve rounded up some of these best-selling clothes so you can snag them before they’re gone.

In addition to the most popular jeans, sweaters, and leggings, I’ve also included a few accessories and unique items to add to your collection. There are bags and totes that are great for stashing your stuff, cute bras, and even shoes to put a little pep in your step. A few stylish dresses are always great to have around, and some comfy hoodies are a must-have in any closet. There are also some dressier pants and blouses to update your work attire, plus a few workout picks that may give you the boost you need to go the extra mile. Meanwhile, cool-weather staples will keep you warm and cozy, and a few loungewear items are great for lazy days at home.

No matter what you’re looking for, all of these picks have earned thousands of rave reviews from shoppers on Amazon, so you can be confident you’re getting a good piece. And at these prices, clicking “add to cart” will be so much easier.

1 An Oversize Hoodie With A Button-Down V-Neck AlvaQ Button V-Neck Hoodie Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s always nice to have a few cute and comfy hoodies you can just throw on and walk out the door. This V-neck hoodie is made of a soft poly-cotton material, has snap buttons at the top, and features a boxy, oversize fit that’s super chic. There are pockets on each side for storing your extras, plus 30 colors to choose from. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 30

2 This Cute Crossbody Bag In A Bunch Of Colors INICAT Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon Great for toting the essentials, this compact crossbody bag features two zippered pockets, slots for organizing your credit cards, and ample space for your phone, cash, and whatever else you may need. There are a whopping 89 colors and patterns to choose from, including faux leather and woven designs, and it has an adjustable 24-inch shoulder strap for easy carrying. Sizes: One size | Colors and styles: 89

3 The Versatile Cardigan That’s Super Cheap Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Amazon $13 See On Amazon With many colors ringing up at just $13, you may find yourself wanting more than one of these button-down cardigans. They’re made of a lightweight and soft cotton blend material, have a classic V-neck design, and are great for chilly evenings or layering with cool-weather staples for year-round use. Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 27

4 A Pair Of Yoga Pants That Look Like Dress Pants IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon These yoga pants feature front and back pockets and a semi-flared boot-cut leg, giving them the look of dress pants without sacrificing comfort. They feature a polyester-spandex blend material with four-way stretch and a wide and supportive waistband, and they’ve earned over 18,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 16

5 This Cute & Cozy Cable-Knit Sweater Dress ANRABES Chunky Cable Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Warm and cozy meets chic and stylish in this chunky cable-knit sweater dress that looks great with a pair of knee-high boots or worn over some leggings when it’s extra chilly. It features a comfy, relaxed fit and roomy sleeves, and it’s made of a soft, thick acrylic material. Color options include deep gray, light pink, and cherry. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 23

6 A Lacy Bralette With Convertible Straps Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Grab one of these lacey bralettes that many fans agree is “sooo comfortable and very pretty.” The lightly padded cups offer support while the wire-free design, thick band, and stretchy mesh material add comfort. The plunging neckline is great for wearing under deep V-necks and dresses, and the convertible straps can be worn in racerback, halter, or traditional styles. Sizes: 34A — 40D | Colors and styles: 8

7 This Plaid Button-Down That Feels Soft & Stretchy DJT Button-Down Plaid Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon A good plaid shirt will never go out of style, and this plaid button-down is no exception. Many reviewers love the double front pocket design, soft and stretchy T-shirt material, and fitted construction. Button tabs on the sleeves let you roll them up and keep them in place, while the scooped hemlines in the front and back add a little extra length. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 45

8 These Comfy Shoes With A Cult Following Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Amazon $33 See On Amazon With over 53,000 five-star ratings, you can’t go wrong with the Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe. Priced at less than $35, this mesh sneaker has a rubber outsole, high-rebound, cushioned insole, and a light and flexible construction that one reviewer writes is “like walking on clouds.” Sizes: 5 — 13, including narrow and wide sizes | Colors and styles: 30

9 A Velvet Bodycon Dress That’s Oh-So-Stylish SOLY HUX Velvet Slip Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re going to a nice dinner or a night out on the town, this sultry slip dress is a versatile pick that delivers designer vibes for less. It features a cowl neck design, adjustable straps, and a thick, stretchy velvet material that reviewers confirm is totally opaque. Plus, it comes in 32 gorgeous colors to choose from. Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 32

10 This Tried & True Full-Zip Hoodie Hanes EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wardrobe staple might look simple on the outside, but over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given this full-zip hoodie positive reviews, partly because of its soft and lightweight cotton-polyester fabric and quality construction. The sweatshirt also features a classic drawstring hood, pockets in the front, and ribbed hems and cuffs to help keep its shape wash after wash. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 12

11 A Pair Of Gloriously Stretchy & Wrinkle-Free Slacks Lee Wrinkle Free Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon Great for work or a casual day out, these straight-leg slacks are made of a stretchy, wrinkle-free material for a smooth and polished look every time. They feature slant pockets in the front, stylish welt pockets in the back, and a flexible waistband with a button and zipper closure. Plus, at under $35, they’re a steal. Sizes: 2 — 20, including short and long styles | Colors: 12

12 These Slouchy Socks For The Ultimate ‘80s Vibe HUE Slouch Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your ankles cozy with these slouchy socks that feature extra fabric and a wide-ribbed design for warmth and softness. The breathable cotton blend material helps keep your feet dry, while an elastic top band helps keep the socks in place. Pair them with sneakers and leggings for a fun retro look. Sizes: One size | Colors and styles: 5

13 This Workout Tank With A Cute Pleated Design Aeuui Racerback Mesh Workout TankTop Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade your workout gear with this racerback top that boasts a cute pleated design in the back and a loose, flowy fit in the front. Breathable mesh panels and a soft, sweat-wicking fabric help keep you cool, while a touch of spandex offers lightweight stretch. Choose from 23 heathered colors, including light blue and red. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 23

14 A Set Of Trendy Blue Light & UV Ray Blocking Glasses CCVOO UV Ray And Blue Light Blocking Glasses (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Protect your eyes from blue light and UV rays with these non-prescription glasses that come in a bunch of cute colors and styles. They’re available in various magnification strengths (including zero) and boast a lightweight, universal design that complements many face shapes. With five eyeglasses in each order, you’ll always have a pair handy. Sizes: One size | Colors and styles: 17

15 This Bodysuit For A Perfectly Tucked-In Look Every Time MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great for getting a tucked-in look that stays perfectly in place, this long-sleeve bodysuit is sleek and stylish. It’s made from soft and stretchy modal fabric with two snap buttons underneath for easy on and off, and the mock turtleneck and extra-long sleeves add a touch of chic style. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 29

16 This Lightweight Quilted Vest That’s Great For Layering Fuinloth Quilted Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Layer this lightweight vest over a sweater or long-sleeve shirt for some added warmth on a chilly day. The polyester shell boasts a cute, quilted design and features zippered pockets, a stand-up collar, and a slightly fitted construction. Choose from colors such as camel, green, and dark blue. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 19

17 These Airy Lounge Pants In Bold Colors & Prints QIANXIZHAN High Waist Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Great for low-key days, these high-waisted lounge pants boast a lightweight polyester-spandex blend and a thick, stretchy waistband for maximum comfort. Soft elastic around each ankle helps keep the pant legs in place, while large pockets on each side are great for stashing your phone or other necessities. There’s a variety of colorful styles to choose from, plus several solid options. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 16

18 This Strappy Sports Bra With A Breathable Design RUNNING GIRL Strappy Keyhole Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Adding a fun twist to the traditional workout bra, this popular sports bra features a strappy, crisscross design and a large keyhole detail in the back for extra breathability. It provides medium support, has removable cups, and is made of a moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you dry throughout your workout. Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 39

19 A Soft Boatneck Tee With Side Shirring Made By Johnny Short Sleeve Boat-Neck Dolman Top With Side Shirring Amazon $15 See On Amazon This adorable boatneck shirt is a versatile piece that can be easily kept casual or dressed up. It’s made of a soft rayon-spandex blend, has a relaxed fit throughout the sleeves and midsection, and features a fitted, shirred detail around the bottom. Looking for a specific color? There are over 40 shades to choose from, so you’re probably in luck. Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 42

20 These Adorable Ballet Flats That Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $19 See On Amazon These trusty ballet flats are great for when you want a dressier look but don’t feel like wearing heels. They have a faux-leather upper with elastic on the sides and a faux-suede lining with a padded insole to cushion each step. Some reviewers also note that they’re convenient to keep in your bag for a mid-day switcheroo. Sizes: 5 — 15, including wide sizes | Colors: 34

21 A Versatile Knee-Length Sheath Dress With A Belt PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Belted Sheath Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This belted sheath dress delivers an ultra-chic and effortless look without breaking the bank, and it’s designed for comfort. The dress has a boat neckline and pockets on each side, and it’s made of a soft cotton-spandex blend. And although the dress doesn’t have an inner lining, most reviewers note that the material isn’t see-through. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 23

22 This Cozy Oversize Cardigan With Large Pockets MEROKEETY Open Front Oversized Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cozy up with this oversize cardigan, complete with slouchy, loose sleeves, two large pockets, and a chunky knit acrylic fabric that feels “like being wrapped in your favorite blanket,” according to a reviewer. The open-front design looks great with everything from jeans to skirts, and there are 18 cool colors to choose from. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 18

23 A Pair Of High-Rise Jeans That Are Super Cheap Amazon Essentials High-Rise Skinny Jean Amazon $25 See On Amazon These high-rise skinny jeans have earned over 3,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers thanks to their stretchy cotton blend material and comfy fit. They’re available in regular, short, and long inseam lengths and four different washes, and at just $25, you might want then in each color. Sizes: 0 — 20, including short and long sizes | Colors: 4

24 A Luxe Pajama Set In Over 125 Colors SWOMOG Satin Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip into these luxuriously silky pajamas, and you may never want to take them off. This two-piece set is available in over 100 colors and patterns and is made of lightweight satin material with contrasting piping. The button-down top features a cute pocket, and there are even options for short-sleeve sets in the listing for all-season wear. Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 127

25 This Chunky-Knit Sweater With A Stylish Split Hem PrinStory Chunky Turtleneck Sweater With Side Slits Amazon $39 See On Amazon This chunky-knit everyday sweater has a long length and slits on the sides for extra movement and easy wear. It’s made of warm, soft acrylic with horizontal ribbing and has a stylish oversize turtleneck design. Dress it up with a pair of heels and a belt, or keep it casual with a pair of jeans or leggings. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 21

26 A Delicate Choker Set For Under $10 Aisansty Dainty Layered Choker Amazon $8 See On Amazon This three-piece necklace set can be worn separately or together for a trendy layered look. Each piece is made from gold-plated brass that’s nickel-free and hypoallergenic and includes a 3-inch extender so you can customize the length. Choose from a variety of pendant combinations and finishes to suit your style. Sizes: One size | Colors and styles: 18

27 This Shirt Jacket In 20+ Plaid Styles AUTOMET Wool-Blend Plaid Shacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon Heavier than a shirt but lighter than a jacket, this soft and fuzzy shacket is great for chilly days and layering over your favorite tops. It features a scoop hem, two chest pockets, and buttoned cuffs that look cute rolled up or left down. Plus, it’s made of a durable nylon blend that’s easy to machine wash. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 25

28 These Colorful Leggings With 4-Way Stretch Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Leggings With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Many reviewers note that these leggings are the best they’ve ever worn, with one shopper writing, “They are so comfortable to wear I could live in them.” They’re made of a buttery-soft material with four-way stretch and have a seamless, high-waist design. The 7/8 length reduces bunching around the ankles, and pockets on each side provide a place to stash your stuff. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors and styles : 33

29 This Soft & Simple Long-Sleeve Tee AUTOMET Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Easy to style and simply chic, this long-sleeve crewneck tee gives an elevated look to a classic wardrobe staple. It’s made of a breathable, medium-weight fabric with a lightly heathered design. There’s also a touch of stretch for comfort as you move, and the shirt has some extra length for versatility. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 30

30 A Pair Of Cozy Waterproof Boots DREAM PAIRS Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Boots Amazon $46 See On Amazon Style meets function with these trendy mid-calf snow boots. They boast a cute lace-up design, knit detailing at the top, and an insulated faux-fur lining to keep your feet warm. The waterproof construction lets you slosh through rain and snow comfortably, and a thick, grippy outsole helps reduce slipping and sliding. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 12

31 This Cool Cargo Vest With A Drawstring Waist Beyove Anorak Cargo Vest Amazon $46 See On Amazon Earn major style points with this lightweight cargo vest, complete with three large pockets, a stand-up collar, and button tabs on the shoulders for a utilitarian look. A drawstring waist gives you the option of creating a more fitted style, and the snap button/zipper combo offers closed-look options. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 16

32 These Best-Selling Pants That Feel Like Leggings Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $18 See On Amazon These comfy pull-on pants are made of a super-stretchy and thick material that won’t lose its shape throughout the day. They feature a mid-rise elastic waist and come in many fun shades, including brick red, lilac, and several denim washes. Choose from three inseam lengths. Sizes: 2 — 28 Plus | Colors and styles: 18

33 This Lightweight Sweater With A Relaxed Fit Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon This lightweight sweater offers a quick and easy style option that’s great for everyday wear. It’s made of a soft cotton-modal-polyester blend and has a comfortable, relaxed fit with a “lovely drape,” according to one reviewer. Plus, there are a variety of solid colors and patterns to suit your style. Sizes: 3X-Small — 6X, including slim fit sizes | Colors and styles: 39

34 This Faux-Leather Tote Bag That’s Less Than $15 Dreubea Faux Leather Tassel Tote Amazon $14 See On Amazon With ample room for all your necessities and a cute tassel to boot, this faux-leather tote is a steal at $14. The inside boasts a small side pocket that’s great for your phone, keys, and lip balm. The mid-length strap measures approximately 9.8 inches long, and a snap button helps keep the bag closed. Sizes: 2 (small and large) | Colors and styles: 163

35 A Buttery Soft Track Jacket With Thumb Holes Lviefent Track Jacket With Thumb Holes Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re a runner or just enjoy a good athleisure piece, this best-selling track jacket is worth adding to your collection. It’s made of a super-soft nylon blend fabric with a fitted construction and full-zip closure. Best of all, the extra-long thumb-hole sleeves will stay in place while you move. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 8

36 This Glitzy Sequin Tank Top With An Ombre Design PrettyGuide Sequin Tank Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you’re going glam, this sequin tank top is a great pick. Available in ombre styles and solid shades, the tank has sequins covering every inch of the front. The sleeveless top can be worn alone or under a jacket for a subtler shine, and the soft inner lining keeps it comfy against your skin. Sizes: 0 — 18 | Colors and styles: 30

37 A Pair Of Warm Leggings With Cozy Fleece Lining X-CHENG Fleece-Lined Fake Sheer Tights Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings feature a beige fleece lining, creating a slightly sheer look while keeping you warm. Available in black, brown, and gray, they’re made of a stretchy and breathable polyester-cotton-spandex blend with a two-layer design that absorbs moisture and retains body heat. Get them in either footed or stirrup styles. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 4

38 This Ribbed Henley Top With Buttoned Cuffs KINLONSAIR Long-Sleeved Henley T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long-sleeve Henley shirt is made of a soft and stretchy cotton-polyester blend with a lightly ribbed texture and cute button accents on the cuffs and neckline. Many reviewers love this shirt so much they’ve ordered multiple colors, with one fan writing, “I bought four and I still want more!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 25

39 These Comfy Memory Foam Slippers With A Grippy Rubber Sole ULTRAIDEAS Slip-On House Shoes With Memory Foam Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great for strolling around the house or grabbing the mail, these memory foam slippers have earned an overall 4.6-star rating from fans thanks to their grippy rubber soles and comfy insoles. They also feature a cozy knitted upper and a fleece inner lining to help keep your feet warm. Also great: They’re machine washable for easy cleaning. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 12