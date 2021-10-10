47 Things Under $30 That Are So Stylish They'll Impress The Hell Out Of People

An awesome thing about Amazon is that you can be a full-fledged fashionista for a fraction of high-street prices — and a 100% discount on hoofing it with hefty bags. You may think of the site as an outlet for kitchen gadgets, housewares, and nifty home improvements, and yeah, you’d be right. But if you turn your discerning eye toward its unexpected array of clothing and accessories, there are total gems to be found. Your friends will assume you snagged these finds on a secret jaunt down the Champs-Élysées (go with that... I won’t tell).

Traversing Rue Amazon isn’t without its hang-ups, though. The sheer number of available items can be almost overwhelming. But, just as you’d seek out a local to steer you to the best vintage shop in Le Marais, I’m well-traveled in the deepest, most labyrinthine alleys of Amazon. I’ve compiled a collection that’s cute af, and most importantly, lets you save your fashion dollars for something else — a fun trip, perhaps?

Whether you’re seeking easy accessories to give a lewk extra sparkle, wardrobe staples that are easy to dress up or down, or comfortable pieces that are fashion feats of their own, you’ve come to the right place, mon amor. None of these items are more than $30, too, so get that clicking finger prepped to haul in a whole world of style.

1 A Wrap Scarf That’s Ultra Chic and Ultra Cozy Amazon Goodthreads Wrap Scarf Amazon $27 See On Amazon This plush wrap is the perfect companion for cool weather outings, and is versatile enough to style with professional looks, dresses, and casual wear — or lounging around the house. Plus, it’s a compliment-machine. One reviewer shares, “I received so many compliments when I [wore it] instead of my jacket” that they’re “ordering another color right now.” One size

2 These Tailored Pants With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Alfred Dunner Stretch Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cozy-wear is here to stay — luckily, you can look elegant in a crowd and also be totally comfy. These sophisticated slacks are crafted from a blend of rayon, spandex, and nylon, which gives a flexible fit, while a flat-front waistband lets you tuck in dressy tops (or casual tees) with no elastic in sight. Choose from six available colors to complement any ensemble with ease. Available sizes: 16 — 24

3 A Draped Dress That’s Ridiculously Soft Daily Ritual Draped Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring cushy, finely-ribbed fabric, this commendable crewneck is perfect for dressing up or down. Falling just about knee-length, it’s classic, modest, and super easy to zhoosh with fun accessories. A polished and versatile basic, one reviewer whispers, “I’d have paid much more for it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 An Uncommon Tee That’s Elegant And Comfy Amazon Essentials Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Tee $18 See On Amazon This top top sees your run-of-the-mill t-shirt and raises it a pair of praiseworthy puffed sleeves that adds a graceful touch to your favorite jeans or skirt. Eleven colors and patterns easily augments all areas of your wardrobe — as one reviewer affirms, this tee “is ... quickly becoming a staple in my closet.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Soft Sweater With Cute Pleated Shoulders Amazon Essentials Soft Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cozy and warm without being too heavy, this classic crewneck has a little something special up its sleeve (or rather, on top of them). Ideal with jeans, slacks, skirts, jackets, blazers... the list goes on. It’s easy to see this staple piece sidling into all kinds of looks. One reviewer puts it simply: “very pretty.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 These Styled-Up Cropped Joggers With Pockets PEIQI Crop Casual Joggers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Super soft and comfy with button-detail pockets, there’s nary a time not to impress with these peachy-keen joggers. The waistband and cuffs are elasticated for a nice, adjustable fit. Paired with a classic tee and sneakies or fancied-up as you please, these adaptable (and $13!) cozies will have you strutting down any street in comfort and high style. Available sizes: 18 — 24

7 A Flouncy Midi With Head-Turning Tiers Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This floaty number made out of 100% viscose, and I would be remiss if not to mention that there are pockets (hallelujah!) tucked in. Comfy and breathable, but still substantial (i.e. not see-through), there are tons of solids, stripes, and prints available, all of which may elicit an “ooh-la-la” or two from admiring friends and neighbors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 This Chic Beret With A Touch Of Stretch Chapeau Tribe Wool French Beret Amazon $7 See On Amazon The ultimate look-elevating classique, Chapeau Tribe’s French Beret is crafted out of wool with a dash of polyester for stretchiness. It can be worn in a jaunty tilt or pulled snugly over the ears in case of a cold front. Whether your rendezvous is down the street or down the Seine, this saucy cap is only $7 so you’ll have extra Euros for what matters (possibly all six available colors?). One size

9 A Cushy, Crowd-Pleasing Cotton Sweater Daily Ritual Cotton Mock-Neck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from super-soft cotton, this adaptable essential feels like everyone’s favorite sweatshirt leveled up. It easily goes from dolled up to dressed down, and its midweight keeps you warm without being bulky. Reviewers tend to pick up several shades, accompanied by compliments like, “has great lines, quality texture,” and, “these are awesome.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 These Fashion-Forward Palazzo Pants With Ultra Wide Legs Arolina High-Waisted Stretchy Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon The wider the leg (and waistband) the better, imo. These stretchy wonders have the comfort of your favorite yoga pants paired with flowy, avante-garde flair — no wonder Palazzos were a favorite of fashion plates like Coco Chanel and Greta Garbo. There are a 34(!) colors to choose from, so you can channel a new icon every day of the week. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 A Belted Minidress That’s Sexy Yet Stretchy Romwe Deep-V Belted Minidress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a LBD, and this stretchy stunner will have heads turning for all the right reasons. It features a sultry deep-V neckline with cute batwing sleeves for a unique take on the traditional. Soft and comfy fabric hugs your bod for a trés seductive silhouette. Available sizes: Large-Plus — 4X-Large Plus

12 This Double-Pair Of Sunglasses That Serve Fly ‘90s Vibes BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Classic black and tortoiseshell pairs do double-time for your wardrobe. In addition to being snazzy, these throwback shades block 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays to keep your peepers safe whether you’re strutting the sidewalk or the sand. With over 9,000 five-star ratings, they’re hotter than ‘90s-era Brad and Gwyneth.

13 A Loose-Fit Sweater With Eye-Popping Chevron ANCAPELION Pullover Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with a chunky knit and smart colorblock design, this cozy pullover is perfect for looking as striking as fall foliage on a crisp autumn day. Its loose fit is ultra accommodating, while ribbed cuffs keep it secure on your wrists. There are 17 colors and patterns ranging from classic to funky, so you can stay toasty wherever your wardrobe whimsy takes you. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Statement Ring That’s Elegant And Adjustable KURTCB Adjustable Teardrop Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Finding rings that fit is a total “needle in a haystack” endeavor for me. Enter this eye-catching teardrop number that’s beautifully bold — and won’t fall off or choke out any finger that strikes your fancy. It’s nickel- and lead-free with solid heft to it, and is plated in 14K gold for stellar shine. At just 10 bucks, it’s an easy way to add an enviable pop of style to your look. Silver available, too. One size (adjustable)

15 These Stretchy, Supportive Leggings With Cute Colorblocks Core 10 High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Super soft, smooth, and handily able to pass the “squat test,” Core 10’s Yoga Leggings are ready to take you from downward dog to bopping around town with superior style. One reviewer raves, “The quality is amazing!!! ... I’m still shocked at how comfortable and supportive these pants are.” Plus, a hidden back pocket lets you stash your phone with ease. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

16 An Oversize, ‘90s-Loving Plaid SweatyRocks Long Plaid Button Down Amazon $28 See On Amazon Settling into a comfy plaid is like snuggling under your favorite blanket, but with effortless style thrown in. You can go all-the-way ‘90s by pairing this versatile button down with crop tops and cutoffs, while the hem is long enough that you can tie it up for shorter looks. There are a whopping 45 plaids to choose from, so you can find just the one that sings to you and stands out in a crowd. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Dreamy Jumpsuit With Pockets Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon In addition to being the comfiest thing around, a flowy, wide-legged jumpsuit is on-trend af. This one is lightweight, flexible, and breathable, and is perfect for summertime sandals or layered with your outerwear of choice come cooler temps. The simplicity of a one-piece item is *chef’s kiss* and you’ll still have heads doing double-takes at your breezy cool. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

18 These Lightweight, Chunky Hoops For Classic Bling Doubnine Tube Hoop Earrings Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re channeling the ‘70s or looking to add some pop to a look without going over-the-top, these style-savvy tube hoops lend you the perfect amount of pizzazz. They feature a sturdy flip-clasp to stay secure all day and night, and are ultra lightweight so you don’t have to worry about your lobes being pulled.

19 This Sports Bra Tank That Makes It Fashion Romansong Cross-Back Sports Bra Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that’s highly elastic, Romansong’s Cross-Back Bra Tank is workout-ready — but begging to be admired beyond gym walls. The wide bands of its criss-cross back provide extra support, and removable bra pads let you adjust shape and coverage as desired. One reviewer describes it as “beautiful ... well-made,” and “look[s] expensive.” Available sizes: Small — Large

20 These Bike Shorts That Are A Wardrobe Must The Drop Jeannie High Rise Mid Length Bike Short Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bike shorts have surged onto the scene as a style trend with staying power, and The Drop’s Mid-Length version is a true closet powerhouse. They’re made of soft, 90% cotton with a touch of elastane for perfect stretch. Keep it sporty or style with blouses and blazers for a look that’s enviably au courant. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

21 This Shoulder-Baring, Head-Turning Cutout Tee Shein Cutout Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon This stretchy, versatile top is the stuff of asymmetrical dreams. It adds a totally unique flair to casual getups, and can be easily paired with skirts and accessories for an exceptional upstyle. Reviewers rave, “Loveeeee this shirt!” and, “It looks so sexy on and I had everyone staring at me.” Available sizes: Large-Plus — 3X-Large-Plus

22 This Floaty Minidress That’s Delicate And Also Badass EXLURA A-Line Minidress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The long puffed sleeves of this a-line stunner keep it from being too gauzy, and let it balance everything from ballet flats to combat boots. A unique square neckline pushes it deeper toward the “badass” side of things. Available in striking solids along with floral prints, this ground-covering mini gets an enthusiastic “Buy It!” from one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A Soft Jersey Dress That’s Perfect For Layers Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A wardrobe staple of the highest degree, this covetable tee dress is begging to be partnered with any contrasting jacket or cardi, plus tights or leggings when cooler temps come calling. This jersey fabric is ultra soft and drapey, and flares into a pretty, swinging A-line. This one is a hit with reviewers, with one applauding, “Wow! I love this!” and “This is a great dress!” Available sizes: 1X-Large — 6X-Large

24 This Roomy Faux-Leather Tote That’s Simply Stylish Dreubea Faux Leather Large Tote Amazon $20 See On Amazon A spacious tote is a must for a day out on the town, and Dreubea’s expensive-looking satchel has ample room. Laptop, workout clothes, extra shoes and the like can sit pretty, with a neat side pocket to keep your wallet and phone out of the fray. Choose from 16 available colors at $20 each — a microfraction of the big-name bags.

25 This Crop Top With Next-Level Puffed Sleeves Floerns Shirred Crop Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon The fabulouly puffed (aka marie) sleeves of Floerns Shirred Crop Top sees you flouncing your way through the crowds of Coachella to the turrets of a Ren Faire. It features a square neckline with a nice plunge in the back to show off those shoulders, and the supportive ruching makes bralessness a breeze. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 A Classic Pencil Dress With Modern Flair Floerns Gingham Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The iconic pencil silhouette is given an upgrade with Floerns Gingham Bodycon, which features a touch of spandex for stretch in all the right places. Its half-length sleeves are utterly elegant, and the below-the-knee, tea length hem is a throwback to the ‘20s. Although it has a modest cut, sexy bodycon curves make sure you’ll be duly noted. Available sizes: Large-Plus to 5X-Large Plus

27 A Satin Head Scarf That’s Vintage Fabulous FONYVE Satin Head Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you wear it over your shoulders, as a necktie, headband, or flowing around a pony, this luxe scarf adds an enviable amount of glamour to any look. It comes with a handy instruction manual so you can become well-versed in the art of scarfdom, and 36 colors and patterns to choose from ensure every outfit can reap the benefits.

28 This Strappy Bra Tank With Sumptuous Draping Icyzone Built-In Bra Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon This stretchy, lightweight, moisture-wicking tank fits the bill for workout-chic and beyond. Its drapey back adds an easy and impressive touch of style. Low-cut sides give you freedom to move, while mesh lining and flat-lock stitching prevents chafing in even the sweatiest of sessions. One reviewer describes it as “Cute and supportive! (Unlike my ex).” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 These Slip-On Sneaks That Uplevel Any Street Style LANCROP Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cushy sneakies give popular Nikes a run for their money — quite literally, at 30 bucks a pop! They’re crafted with a breathable knitted mesh surface and a soft, cushioned lining, with a slip-resistant rubber outsole. Whether you’re playing tennis, running, or walking on a wet sidewalk, you’re secure — and looking totally fresh. Available sizes: 5 — 12

30 A Wide-Brim Fedora With Cute Leather Belt Lanzom Wide Brim Fedora Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you want to look covetably cool or protect your skin from the sun, Lanzom’s Wide Brim Fedora has you covered. It’s made from a wooly felt that is lightweight and breathable, but warm when it counts. There are 19 colors to choose from at a $20 price tag, so you can Carmen Sandiego your way around the world with aplomb.

31 This Perfect Blend Of Jeans And Jeggings Lee Slim Fit Pull On Jean Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Lee brand has been at it for a while (since 1889, as it were) and they’re a tried-and-true choice for the smart and style-savvy. These days, pinchy waistbands are so over, and pull-on ease is the way to go. One reviewer attests, “LOVE THESE JEANS: They look and feel like regular jeans without the snap pinching and hassle of the zipper.” Available sizes: 4 — 18 Long

32 A Beyoncé-esque Bodysuit That’s Cheap AF MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re baring full leg as Queen Bey does, or looking for a fitted piece to layer under outers, MANGOPOP’s Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit rings the alarm (stylistically speaking). It’s made of 90% modal with a dash of spandex so it hugs your gorgeous bod oh-so-nicely. There are 29 patterns and colors including neutrals, bold solids, and wild prints, so you can run the world as stylishly as you please. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 This Dainty Bracelet With Impeccable Sparkle MEVECCO 18K Gold Plated Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s a reason MEVECCO has earned its stripes with online fashionistas. This delicate watch bracelet is plated with 18K gold twice over, and polished with a lifetime protective finish. Nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic, this beauty comes fitted with a lobster clasp and an extender so every wrist can relish the sparkle (and likely outshine your buddies’ bangles).

34 An Effortless A-Line That’s Perfect for Layering Amazon Essentials A-Line Dress $27 See On Amazon This lightweight (but not see-through!) 100% viscose dress is the perfect partner for a classic jean jacket or cardi, though it’s head-turningly sweet on its own, too. Featuring a drawstring waist, this little number can be cinched up just how you like. “I've purchased in Navy, Confetti, French blue stripe, and pink,” gushes one reviewer, “and honestly I could wear them every day.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 These Retro Aviators With Warm Tinted Lenses Freckles Mark Retro Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon A classic pair of aviators adds an elevated cool to literally any outfit you’re wearing, and these warm, yellow-orange lenses exude huge ‘70s vibes. The $13 pricetag is also charmingly old school. Reviewers can’t get enough of these, sharing accolades like, “Living my best life in these bad boys,” and “everyone wanted to wear them.”

36 This Bold Leopard Midi with Hidden Elastic Soowaloo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Taking its cue from a skirt that went Instagram-famous, Soowaloo’s Leopard Midi is silky, sexy, and sumptuous (and a fraction of the price). Light and airy for summer wear, yet substantial enough to be paired with tights and boots, this seductive print allows you to prowl any street in the highest fashion. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 A Chunky Knit With Luxurious Lantern Sleeves PRETTYGAL Overside Lantern Sleeve Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This slouchy-fit sweater with lantern sleeves plays with silhouettes for a supremely chic turn. Perfect to pair with leggings, miniskirts, jeans, or bike shorts, this adaptable top will have every beholder remarking on its beauty. One reviewer raves, “My favorite sweater!” and another says, “This top [is] one of the most versatile pieces I’ve recently purchased.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 This Timeless Beauty With A Bridgerton Feel R. Vivimos Off Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a shirred bodice, flowy skirt and puffed sleeves that can be worn on- or off-shoulder, R. Vivimos’ Midi Dress will have you making a stunning debut wherever you choose to showcase it. Choose from twenty available colors that are sweet as teacakes. One reviewer calls it a “must add” to your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 A Sweet Floral Romper With Tie-Waist And Ruffles Relipop Floral Romper Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s nothing cuter than a romper with shorty-shorts, and this charming number from Relipop has a fluttery ruffled hem for maximum effect. A tie closure is useful for custom cinching and added flow. Lightweight and breathable, it’s perfect for a casual day out, while the delicate floral pattern also lends itself to dressier affairs Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Versatile Tee With A Striking Silhouette Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Tee Amazon $24 See On Amazon Half-length puffed sleeves give this alluring tee vintage glamour, while a bold, square neckline highlights those underrepresented clavicles. It has a fitted bodice with light stretch that’s perfect for tucking into high-waisted skirts or pants, but is long enough to work with lowrises too. It’s “très jolie” in the words of one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 These Daring Flares That Are Fabulously Soft SATINA High Waist Flare Pant Amazon $19 See On Amazon A pair of wide flares gives ultimate strut to your stuff, and SATINA’s High Waist Pants are made with Peachskin fabric for buttery softness. The high waistband is comfy and secure, ensuring your flares stay up-to-there. Reviewers are obsessed, with comments like, “These are my happy pants!!!” and “best online pants I’ve EVER BOUGHT.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

42 These Striking Round Shades That Dial Up The Cool WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon On the sunniest of days you’ll be the coolest cucumber sporting these metal-frame shades with alluringly dark lenses. They’re polarized to reduce glare, and are shatter- and impact resistant — along with having ample UV protection, of course. With over 8,000 five-star ratings at $15 a pop, these babies definitely fit the “impressive” bill.

43 A Vibrant Blouse With Cuffed Puff Sleeves SheIn Puff Sleeve Keyhole Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon The vintage silhouette of this classic keyhole blouse gets a modern twist thanks to vivid colorways that stand out in a crowd. This dose of new-fashioned flair invites uncommon pairings, like with distressed jeans or shorts, in addition to looking smashing with skirts. Clever cuffs are elasticated for a good amount of give. “Très chic, magnifique!” gushes a reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

44 This Dress That’s Vintage Perfection With Pockets Wellwits Vintage Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This darling button-down dress exudes Audrey Hepburn panache — folks will think you stepped straight off the set of Funny Face. One reviewer shares, “I got so many compliments from strangers.” This little number is 95% cotton with 5% spandex for a touch of give, with an adorably dapper tie-neck along with the gift of pockets. Available sizes: 2 — 18-20 Plus

45 This Faux Leather Backpack With Smart Gold Details B&E LIFE Faux Leather Backpack Amazon $24 See On Amazon A little black backpack is a closet must, and this one features glimmering gold details to catch everyone’s eye. It has a strong magnetic closure to stay secure, with expandable side zippers for times when you’re toting extra. Bottom rivets give this little lovely extra support and also protect it from scuffing.

46 This Comfy Tulle Skirt That’s Oh-So-Chic SSPalu Tulle High Waist Midi Amazon $26 See On Amazon I’ve spent phases of life living in elastic-band tulle skirts (so comfy and forgiving!) and this high-waist midi pumps up the fashion with delicate florals. It looks dashing paired with a casual tee, and of course can be dolled way up with a sweet blouse and heels. Three layers of tulle give it that perfect, eye-catching flutter. Available sizes: One size