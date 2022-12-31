Think Sexy Clothes Can't Be Comfy? These Things Will Prove You Wrong

In high school, I wore a hoodie every single day. In college, I’d wear whatever shoes looked good with my outfit, blisters or not. I’ve since found a middle ground — because it turns out that you don’t have to forgo comfort in the name of style. There are plenty of comfy things that actually make you look hot as hell, and believe it or not, Amazon is one of the best places to find them.

For one thing, the selection is colossal, and that includes clothing that’s sensual, warm, soft, and inclusive, all at the same time. For another, the particularly vocal reviewers will let you know what’s worth buying and what’s not. The pieces below skip the scratchy fabrics, irritating clasps, and digging bands, but they still manage to help you look your best with minimal effort. In short, if you think seductive clothes can’t be comfy, these 40 items will prove you wrong.

1 This Bodysuit That’s Much More Elevated Than Your Usual Tank ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Replace your standard tank top with this sleeveless bodysuit, and you’ll look way more put-together. How? Its racerback design has a trendy, halter-like style, its lined fabric is both stretchy and opaque, and its bodysuit silhouette ensures that it always stays tucked into shorts, slacks, jeans, and skirts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Strappy Criss-Cross Top With A Plunging Neckline SOLY HUX Criss-Cross V-Neck Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Its fabric and short sleeves are reminiscent of your favorite T-shirt, which is why this plunge top has been called “so soft and comfortable.” Thanks to its mesh sleeves, criss-cross neckline, and peplum silhouette, however, reviewers rave about the style, too: “This is one of my go-to tops to go out. It shows enough cleavage without being overkill.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

3 This Comfy Velvet Bodycon Dress That Feels Way More Expensive Than It Is SOLY HUX Velvet Mini Bodycon Amazon $24 See On Amazon “This dress is amazing! I wasn't expecting much since it's so cheap but I can honestly say it's up there in my favorite dresses,” one reviewer wrote about this velvet mini bodycon. The stretchy material hugs your body and makes it super comfy, while the square cowl neckline adds a ‘90s-inspired touch. The spaghetti straps are even adjustable so you can find your best fit. Get it in your choice of 32 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

4 This Comfy Bra With Sheer Demi Cups Smart & Sheer Underwire Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you still think underwire bras are uncomfortable, you haven’t worn this underwire bra, and reviewers “urge you to give it a try.” Multiple people have called it “literally [their] favorite thing ever” and the “absolute best bra [they’ve] ever worn,” all because of its molded, minimizing mesh cups and encased underwire that “feels like a second skin.” The slightly sheer cups are alluring while the demi-style cups show some cleavage. Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD

5 This Cozy Sweater Dress In A Flirty Mini Length EXLURA Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon “This went so far beyond my expectations,” wrote one reviewer who loved this ribbed sweater dress so much, they got a second one in a different color. The fabric has been called “incredibly soft,” not to mention “cozy and stretchy,” while the mock neck and lantern sleeves “[make] a statement without getting in the way.” Finally, even though it’s technically a bodycon, customers love that it’s “not too tight” and it’s easy to layer with stockings and a jacket. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Flowy V-Neck Blouse With Eyelet Embroidery SOLY HUX V Neck Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This V-neck top is so flowy, stretchy, and breathable, I actually wear it as a bathing suit cover-up. Still, it pairs just as well with shorts and jeans. The plunging, wrapped neckline meets at the empire waist before billowing out again, and the butterfly sleeves boost the summery feel. You can get it in five different colors, all with eyelet embroidery — but according to reviewers, “the holes are so tiny nothing shows.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

7 A Cropped Turtleneck That You Can Dress Up Or Down SOLY HUX Long-Sleeved Crop Turtleneck Amazon $22 See On Amazon Despite its cropped silhouette, this turtleneck top still keeps you plenty warm and comfortable. Its high neck and long sleeves offer ample coverage, while the fabric is stretchy, soft, and available in three colors. Best of all, it’s easy to dress up for work with high-waisted slacks and a blazer, or show off while you’re out with low-rise bottoms. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

8 This Peek-A-Boo Bodysuit With Cozy Long Sleeves MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon I will rave about this brand’s bodysuits until I am blue in the face. (Currently, I own about five and I wear them on a weekly basis.) This one features a cutout that, despite its long sleeves and high mock neckline, still shows some skin. As always, the fabric is stretchy, buttery soft, available in a handful of colors, and actually stays tucked into your bottoms of choice thanks to the snap closure. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Versatile Tank Dress With A Built-In Wrap Belt EXLURA Midi Tank Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Thanks to its timeless top and wrapped bottom, reviewers wear this midi tank dress with everything from tennis shoes to heels and a blazer. That said, customers also rave about the stretchy, breathable material, and say they “ended up ordering a second one in black because it was so comfortable!” Its built-in belt also lets you customize how tightly it fits, while the slit shows some leg without being too short. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 These Faux Leather Pants That Are Surprisingly Stretchy WAYRUNZ Faux Leather Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Due to the fact that they’re made from stretchy denim, these faux-leather pants are “so comfortable” and “fit like a glove,” according to reviewers. Still, the coated material is supportive, wrinkle-resistant, and adds an alluring sheen to any outfit, especially since it comes in 18 colors. Available sizes: 3 — 15

11 A Criss-Cross Sweater You Can Wear Two Ways Asvivid Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Put the V behind you, and this criss-cross sweater has an open-back design — but some reviewers have turned it around for a plunging look over a strappy bra. Since there are 50 color options to choose from, just about anyone can find the right shade for their wardrobe. Whichever one you pick, the 100% cotton yarn is cozy, soft, breathable, and well-made, according to reviewers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Halter Jumpsuit That Could Pass For A Floor-Length Gown Ekaliy Halter Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon “Stunning,” “amazing,” and “one of [the] BEST Amazon purchases” are just a few of the reviewer comments you’ll find on this halter jumpsuit. The chiffon fabric (in your choice of 26 colors) starts wrapped around the neck and billows down into two wide legs that could pass for a floor-length gown while standing still. The back is entirely open, making it one of the most alluring pieces reviewers have ever worn — and you can belt it for even more accentuation. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Cross-Wrap Sweater That’s Both Sultry & Cozy BTFBM Cross Wrap Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon The best sweaters are soft, chunky, and roomy — but unfortunately, they usually sacrifice style for comfort. This cross-wrap sweater is the exception. While it fits all of those descriptors with its loose sleeves and thick, ribbed-knit material, it still offers plenty of style. The criss-cross design, cropped silhouette, lantern sleeves, and off-the-shoulder neckline have reviewers raving, “This sweater is so cute [...] Definitely recommend!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Cut-Out Tee That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down SheIn Slim Fit Cutout Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wear it with a cute bra while working out or running errands, or tuck it into a pencil skirt for a night out. Either way, this cutout tee is made from comfy, breathable rayon and has a strappy, open-shoulder design for style. “It’s my new favorite black top,” one reviewer wrote. “I get lots of compliments. It is comfortable and stylish.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

15 This Sweater Dress That’s Loose Up Top & Tight On The Bottom Mansy Batwing Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon How did this batwing sweater dress rack up over 6,000 five-star ratings? It’s partly due to its loose sleeves and low shoulders, which give it a relaxed, oversized feel — from the waist up. The waist down, however, features an adjustable tie and a bodycon silhouette. When paired with the open back and plunge, V-shaped neckline, this dress is plenty seductive despite its cozy texture. Get it in one of 28 color options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Strappy Keyhole Bra That Still Manages To Be Supportive Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This longline sports bra was made to be seen — but that doesn’t mean it compromises on support. The front features a tank-style design with removable padding and sweat-wicking compression fabric. The back, on the other hand, is all straps and keyholes for a look that reviewers call “beautiful.” In fact, thanks to its longline silhouette, some wear it in place of a top rather than underneath one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Pair Of Bootleg Yoga Pants With A Gorgeous V-Shaped Waistband TOPYOGAS Crossover Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon When it comes to your standard pair of workout pants, the waistband usually gives them away as such. These bootleg yoga pants, however, have a gorgeous crossover waistband that looks great at the gym and paired with your everyday outfits. In fact, despite their stretchy, moisture-wicking material, some reviewers have even gotten away with wearing them to work in place of slacks. Get them in 11 different colors, all with stylish flair legs. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

18 This Wrap-Front Sweater With All Of The Trendiest Features LOMON Cross-Wrap Crop Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon A cropped design, a low-cut neckline, a wrapped silhouette, and balloon sleeves — this cross-wrap sweater incorporates all of this season’s most stylish trends. Throw in the fact that it’s made from soft, stretchy ribbed material and comes in over 20 color options, and it’s no wonder reviewers are raving: “New favorite sweater top!” one wrote. “It dresses up any outfit.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A Full-Coverage Dress That’s Still Really Seductive XXTAXN Bodycon Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Its high neckline and long sleeves offer plenty of coverage up top, while its skirt reaches well below the knee. Due to its stretchy bodycon fit, however, this midi pencil dress still has reviewers feeling hot and confident. According to one, it checks every box, but especially beautiful and comfortable. If you don’t love the red, it comes in nine other solid colors and one striped pattern. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Long-Sleeve Shirt With A Chest Keyhole SheIn Cut Out Front Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add some flair to any outfit with this cut-out top. Available in eight colors, its long sleeves and high neckline work well for cooler weather, but its chest keyhole still shows some skin. It’s also made from 100% cotton, so it’s soft, breathable, and skin-friendly. The slim-fit silhouette layers well and tucks into bottoms for a bodysuit-like look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 This Cozy Henley Bodysuit With A Customizable Neckline MANGOPOP Henley Button Down Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Its stretchy, soft ribbed fabric (made from rayon and spandex) is vaguely reminiscent of comfy long johns — but this henley bodysuit is anything but old-fashioned. Its scoop neck shows off plenty of cleavage and you can unbutton the center for even more. Best of all, the snap closure makes it easy to take off, while its long sleeves and always-tucked torso make it “super cozy,” according to reviewers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Low-Maintenance Lace Cami That Transforms Your Whole Outfit SheIn Lace Spaghetti Strap Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’ll be one of the most low-maintenance pieces in your closet (just toss it on with a pair of jeans and go), but this lace cami transforms your outfit from cute to head-turning. Its plunging, lace-lined neck and spaghetti straps emphasize your collarbones before meeting in the back in a stunning, racerback-like V. Since it’s made from a rayon-polyester blend, it’s also cooling, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and easy to care for. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 These Lace Panties With A Flirty Tie-Up Back Avidlove Full Coverage Lace Panties Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sold in a handful of different colors, these lace panties blow others out of the water. They’re “super comfy,” “stretchy,” “not itchy,” and “fit exactly as advertised,” reviewers raved. Even though the full-coverage silhouette covers your hips and your cheeks, they’re still see-through for a sensual vibe and seamless for invisibility underneath clothing. In the back, each pair features a tie-up design that allows you to customize your fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Polished Wrap Design SheIn Off Shoulder Cross Wrap Knit Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Off-the-shoulder is back, and I for one am thrilled about it. This off-the-shoulder knit top encapsulates the look and polishes any outfit with its wrapped design and long sleeves. Still, its rib-knit material has some stretch and is “comfortable and soft,” according to reviewers. You can get it in 10 different colors and six sizes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 These $15 Cult-Fave Leggings That Look & Feel Like Lululemon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Given its best-selling status and more than 61,000 five-star ratings, these high-waisted leggings are an Amazon cult favorite that’s hard to ignore. Reviewers wrote that the “buttery soft” fabric and ability to “retain their shape” makes them feel like “Lululemon without the sticker” — and without the price tag. While they’re definitely moisture-wicking and comfy enough for workouts, reviewers love the look so much, they’ve also worn them “out to dinner,” to the “bar with friends,” and with “an oversized sweater” for seasonal activities. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

26 This Pair Of Pull-On Denim Jeggings That Buyers Say Are Super Comfortable Amazon Essentials Pull-on Denim Jeggings Amazon $29 See On Amazon “I wasn't prepared for how much I love these,” one reviewer wrote about these pull-on jeggings. “I'm in love and definitely buying in more colors. They fit great, flex and stretch, wash great, perfect length, and everyone thinks they're actual jeans.” The black ones are slack-like enough that some reviewers wear them to work, while the blue washes look more like traditional denim — but either way, they’re comfy and convincing. They’re also sold in short, regular, and long inseams for various heights. Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus

27 These Formal Palazzo Pants That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Buyers have worn these palazzo pants to work, showers, weddings — and to bed, granted they’re “comfy enough to sleep in.” The wide leg and stretchy, flowy fabric give you way more freedom than your standard slacks while also elevating your outfit tenfold. They also feature a high, thick waistband and faux pockets, plus they come in a massive range of solid colors and patterns (including florals, stripes, and animal prints). Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

28 This Ruched Dress With A Sneaky Cutout BTFBM Ruched Mini Dresses Amazon $31 See On Amazon According to reviewers, “everyone should have” this ruched mini dress because it “looks and feels expensive” and results in “lots of compliments.” Its high, wrapped neckline and long sleeves offer full coverage up top, but the midsection cut-out and stretchy bodycon/pencil silhouette keep it super hot and “very very comfortable.” Right now, it’s sold in six solid colors: wine red, army green, black, dark green, navy, and coffee. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 Some Basic, Affordable Panties That Aren’t So Basic After All Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon At first glance, these bikini briefs aren’t anything special. A closer look at the reviews section, materials, and price, however, and you might change your mind. “These bad boys have EVERYTHING I was looking for in underwear,” one reviewer raved. “They are breathable, comfortable, and” this reviewer confirms they make you feel sultry. They’re also made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex for skin-friendly stretch, and they come in 36 different multipacks that break down to just a few dollars per pair. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

30 A Versatile Wardrobe Staple That You Can Style Several Ways Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Everything about this cardigan is polished and professional — except for its plunging neckline that you can make even deeper with its button-front. Still, all of these features come together to create a versatile wardrobe staple that you can style countless ways: on its own, over a cami or bra, or as an open jacket. Since the cotton-modal material is soft and lightweight with some stretch, multiple reviewers have called it “very comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

31 This Full-Length Wrap Sweater With An Adjustable Tie KIRUNDO Wrap Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon For those who aren’t into the cropped trend, this wrap sweater reaches down to the hips, but still accentuates the waist with its adjustable tie and wrapped silhouette. It also has balloon sleeves with thick, cozy cuffs and a V-neck that shows some cleavage without showing off your bra (unlike so many other wrapped tops). “The knit of this sweater is super soft and cozy,” one reviewer wrote. “I've worn the heck out of it and have received compliments on it as well.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 These Lace Bralettes You’ll Live In All Week Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These stretchy bralettes are so comfortable, they’ve become my go-to for working from home, lounging around, and even sleeping. That said, thanks to the floral lace and gorgeous color options, they still look amazing underneath an open-back shirt or wide-neck sweater. This set comes in five colors (but you can choose from a handful of different combinations), and they feature removable pads so you can customize your level of support. Available sizes: Small - Medium — Large - X-Large

33 Some Substantial Levi’s Leggings That Look Like Real Jeans Levi's Plus-Size Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon According to reviewers, they “feel thick like jeans” and the denim is “more durable than previous jeggings,” but these Levi’s leggings are still exactly that: leggings. They stretch, pull on over your hips without any clasps, don’t dig into your tummy thanks to their comfy waistband, and move with you throughout the day. You can get them in five washes, all made from 61% cotton with a skinny-jean silhouette. Available sizes: 24 — 40

34 A V-Neck Cami Pajama Set With Matching Booty Shorts RSLOVE Pajamas Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Those on the lookout for hot pajamas have called this sleeveless sleepwear set just the ticket thanks to its cropped V-neck cami and lace-hemmed booty shorts. Still, it doesn’t compromise on comfort — especially for people who tend to sleep warm: “The material is stretchy so the fit is not too tight. Great for hot summer nights. Comfortable to sleep in.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Lace Pajama Set With Sweet Bow Details Lilosy Sheer Floral Lace Pajamas Amazon $17 See On Amazon “There's plenty of stretch for your curves” wrote one reviewer who called this lace pajama set “a great buy.” Another wrote that it was “so beautiful,” they “immediately ordered it in black.” It’s marketed as sleepwear since the longline top and shorts offer more coverage than most, but given the bows, plunge top, and sheer fabric, it’s definitely flirty enough to wear as lingerie, too. Get it in your choice of 33 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

36 A Loungewear Set That’s So Chi Reviewers Wear It Out Of The House, Too Lveberw Pajamas Set Amazon $43 See On Amazon “So pretty. I purchased this for a cruise vacation, wanting something comfortable that I could wear around and NOT look like pajamas. I got so many compliments on this set,” one reviewer wrote about this two-piece loungewear. It’s loose, soft, and cozy thanks to its stretchy ribbed fabric — and it’s so comfortable, some reviewers sleep in it. Still, its palazzo pants and cropped top make it the most stylish sweatsuit in your wardrobe, especially since it comes in 27 color options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 This Slip Skirt That’s Soft & Comfy But Dressy The Drop Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $45 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote about The Drop’s slip skirt: “I love it! I have it in two colors now.” Others have noted that it has a similar look and feel as high-end silk skirts, but for a much more affordable price. It’s available in over 20 different colors, all with a slight stretch that hugs the hips. Wear it with a crop top, or tuck sweaters and T-shirts into the waistband. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

38 A Lightweight Sweater With A Plunge Neckline Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Wrap Knit Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon Its draped design, long sleeves, and soft, lightweight fabric make this wrap knit top something reviewers want to wear “all the time” and “buy [in] every color.” Still, it’s much more elevated than your average sweater thanks to its wrapped silhouette and plunge neckline. “It’s easy to wear and it works for weekends around the house or for going out,” one reviewer wrote, while another pairs it with a tank to make a “great work top.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

39 This Lace Underwear In A Unique Cut LEVAO Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Lace underwear may be hot, but it’s also been known to dig into your skin if it’s not the right size. Luckily, when it comes to this lace underwear, “the material is very soft and stretches well,” so you have plenty of breathable wiggle room. You also get six pairs in all different colors for under $30, which is a pretty great deal given how reviewers rave about the “good quality” and the “beautiful” design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large