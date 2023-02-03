If you’ve somehow ended up on #ShowerTok, you’re most definitely not the only one. There are over 4.9 billion views on the hashtag alone, hygiene influencers are officially a thing, “everything shower” routines are everywhere, and Pinterest recently found that searches for the term “shower routine aesthetic” has risen over 460 percent. Other terms more people are inquiring about include “shower bomb” and “home spa bathroom.” That basically means one thing: 2023 is the year of the elevated shower routine.

Your shower session likely involves a lot more than just cleansing your body (which perhaps explains why multistep “everything shower” routines that involve shaving, shampooing, exfoliating, masking, and more have racked up 57.9 million TikTok views). On the other hand, showers can be a time of quick relaxation, a chance to speaking your affirmations for any fellow manifestors out there, or can even act as a pseudo-spa-like experience (because you deserve to treat yourself). With the right products and accessories, your shower routine can go from perfunctory to a rejuvenating step you look forward to.

From the body products that are all over TikTok to accessories you can easily use to upgrade your shower decor, the guide below has everything you need to up your shower game.

Eucalyptus Bundles From your FYPs to all over your Insta feeds, the hold eucalyptus has on showers is unmatched — and for good reason. Besides just looking aesthetically pleasing, hanging eucalyptus from your shower head can support your respiratory system and clear up mucus in your airways. They also have amazing antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Stick On Shelves YAWSOUP Adhesive Shower Caddy Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon No matter what your bathroom aesthetic is, it’s always a good idea to keep all your skin and body products organized. (You need easy access to all of them and it just makes look everything look so neat and tidy). Showertok agrees and suggests something like these stick on shelves that are waterproof, rust resistant, and can hold up to 35 lbs of products.

This unexpected hack is kind of genius. If using body scrubs housed in jars gets too messy, transfer the product into a ceramic honey pot like this one ($9.99; target.com). Since they usually come with a spoon or dipper, you get a tool to help you scoop out the exact amount of product you want. Plus, they’ve got cute homey vibes.

Soothing Tablets

Vicks VapoShower Soothing Vapors Tablets Target $8.99 See On Target Create your own sauna with these shower tablets. They elevate your shower routine as they are made with eucalyptus, essential oils, and scents of menthol and camphor to help perk you up in the morning and enhance your mood.

Olay’s Nighttime Body Wash With Retinol If you’re all about a body wash with benefits, opt for a formula that contains retinol. Here, TikTok creator and cosmetic chemist Esther Olu explains why it’s so good.

Washcloths Kitsch Holiday Gift XL Exfoliating Body Washcloth for Shower and Bath Amazon $9.84 See On Amazon TikTok creator @whomamagonecheckme2 says to throw away your loofas and replace them with washcloths.Not only will they do a better job of cleansing and exfoliating, they’re also more hygienic in the long run.

Mirror Why not have a mirror in your shower? You can take bathroom selfies to the next level, shave with more precision, and it can brighten your shower if it has LED light.

Mood Lighting Nothing sets a serene vibe like a candle. Light up your favorite scent as you shower for a truly indulgent experience.

A Rainfall Showerhead Voolan Rain Shower Head Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon Having a rainfall shower does not have to be an expensive endeavor. This one from Amazon is under $40 and is easy to install. ShowerTok highly approves.