By now, Tom Daley fans will know he’s a big fan of knitting. The diver is so proficient in the craft that he even has his own Instagram knitting page, @madewithlovebytomdaley — and yes, it’s verified, with over a million followers already.

And while the diver’s biggest project to date was perhaps his commemorative Tokyo 2020 cardigan, the star has now unveiled his latest work: a multicoloured knit inspired by Harry Styles.

The eclectic style has been made as a replica of a £1,250 JW Anderson cardi, which was sported by Styles last year during a rehearsal for NBC’s Today show. It features reds, greens, yellows and more, along with a super cute collar and cuff details.

Daley revealed his final masterpiece on his own Instagram, then taking to his knitting page to share more snaps.

“Finally finished knitting this bad boy! It’s the @jw_anderson patchwork cardigan, as worn by @harrystyles. What do you think?” he wrote.

JW Anderson released the knitting pattern for its now-famous cardigan last year after TikTokers went wild for the design and tried their hand at knitting it themselves.

“I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!” said designer Jonathan Anderson.

Let’s see what Tom works on next with his top tier knitting skills...!