At New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2024 season, runways were awash with queer joy. Nonbinary and trans models made waves in a multitude of designer shows; some opened shows (a coveted spot in a show’s lineup), while others strutted in swoon-worthy designs.

Alex Consani, who’s being hailed as TikTok’s it girl this year, was all over NYFW. She slayed several high-profile runways, including Marc Jacobs, Helmut Lang, and Puma, among others. Similarly, Juli Kocemba, with their distinctive buzz cut, was not one to miss, having walked for some of the buzziest shows of the week: Sandy Liang, Area, Monse Maison, and Akvas.

Meanwhile, other genderqueer models reunited with their favorite designers. Aaron Rose Philip, for example, who’s a Collina Strada runway staple, was outfitted once again in the designer’s vibrant creations.

Ahead, these and more trans and nonbinary models who are dominating runways. Watch this space.

Colin Jones

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was another successful season for Colin Jones. In September, Jones walked for several runways including Coach, Jason Wu, and Victoria’s Secret The Tour, where she became one of the first trans models to wear the mythical VS “wings.”

For Fall/Winter 2024, her list of designer credentials got even longer. She walked for Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Gabriela Hearst, Michael Kors, Puma, Marc Jacobs, and Luar (pictured above).

Memphy

Courtesy of Kim Shui/David Spector

Memphis Murphy, who goes by DJ Memphy, splits her time between DJing and modeling. (Though, lucky for her, the two sometimes intersect.)

Having previously modeled for Kim Shui, the model returned to Shui’s catwalk this season in a red-hot lace ensemble paired with a cropped bolero.

Aaron Rose Philip

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

You can’t have a Collina Strada runway without Aaron Rose Philip — that’s fashion week law. The trans model and former British Vogue cover star has been a fixture at the designer’s NYFW events for years now. This time, she looked extra vibrant in a neon green corset top and a draped, printed skirt.

Rozi Levine

Courtesy of Melke

When genderqueer model Rozi Levine isn’t modeling for the likes of Melke, who dressed them in a carrot-themed ensemble this season, they’re advocating for models’ rights to a safe and equitable industry as part of the Model Alliance Worker Council.

Valentine

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Sandy Liang, Puma, Willy Chavarria, and Collina Strada are buzzy runways any model would be lucky to walk for. Nonbinary model Valentine graced the catwalk for every single one this February season, rocking an oversize suit for Willy Chavarria and a tattered woven number at Collina Strada. Remember their mononym — they’re about to blow up.

Juno Mitchell

Courtesy of Sandy Liang

If Juno Mitchell looks familiar, that’s because he’s been modeling for the likes of Valentino, Coperni, Alexander McQueen, and Marc Jacobs since 2020. Remember when Miley Cyrus walked for Jacobs in 2020 alongside a model? Yep, that was him. (Oh, and he also made his debut in Rihanna’s first-ever Fenty campaign video. NBD.)

Naturally, the trans model returned to NYFW this February, this time in a sleek all-black ensemble for cult-favorite brand Sandy Liang.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

With more than 684,000 followers on Instagram under the handle @uglyworldwide, Jazzelle Zanaughtti has gained recognition in both the fashion and beauty spaces — particularly, for their unconventional makeup looks.

Fun fact: The genderfluid model even starred in several Fenty Beauty campaigns and launched a collab collection with the brand. This Fall 2024 season, LaQuan Smith tapped them to show a floor-length silken button-up and fuzzy bag.

Richie Shazam

George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images

Last season, Richie Shazam was a fixture on nearly every runway — and this NYFW is no different. After gracing the cover of Paper Magazine in January alongside friend Julia Fox, the author-photographer-model returned to Wiederhoeft catwalk, where she’s been a staple for several seasons now. The designer outfitted her in an all-sequin look with a ghostly print, for an extra memorable strut.

Maddie Whitley

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

You may already know Maddie Whitley as one-half of the TikTok-famous trans sisters. Though her twin, Margo, didn’t walk with her this NYFW season, Maddie ate up the Sandy Liang catwalk in a dusty pink skirt suit. Meanwhile, she went the opposite, edgy route when she opened for Monse Maison, shown above in a structured blazer.

Juli Kocemba

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Another trans model having a stellar NYFW season: Meet Juli Kocemba, who’s already walked several Fall 2024 runways, including Sandy Liang, Aknvas, Area, Collina Strada, and Monse Maison. At the latter, they wore a decadent silk maxi washed in a dark floral print.

Anjali Lama

Courtesy of Christian Cowan

Activist and mold-breaker Anjali Lama has been walking on international runways since 2017, as the first-ever trans model to hail from Nepal and walk at Lakme Fashion Week.

She finally made her NYFW debut in 2022 after being handpicked by Nepali American designer Prabal Gurung to walk in his show. Lama has been a fashion week fixture ever since. This season, she notably walked for Christian Cowan.

Maty Drazek

Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Fashion girls probably already recognize Maty Drazek, who has fronted multiple fashion magazine covers, like Vogue Japan and Vanity Fair Italia. The Czech-based nonbinary model has also strutted for designers like JW Anderson and Miu Miu, also starring in the label’s Fall 2022 campaign.

This season, they hit New York for Sandy Liang, who outfitted them in a drapey trench and what’s bound to be the next it bag.

Amber Later

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Amber Later is no stranger to the world of fashion. Some of her notable gigs include starring in a Miu Miu campaign and walking for Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show, among others.

When she’s not wearing the clothes, she’s talking about the industry or interviewing its players, as Perfect Magazine’s contributing editor. This season, the transgender model returned to NYFW and rocked a saucy tuxedo at LaQuan Smith.

Alex Consani

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Trans model Alex Consani has been dubbed TikTok’s next it girl. She lived up to the lofty prophecy by walking several high-profile FW24 shows, including Marc Jacobs, Puma, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Luar, and Helmut Lang. She walked for the latter last season in a nearly identical all-black ensemble.