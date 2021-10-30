As a petite-but-curvy human, bra shopping has never been particularly fun for me. For most of my life, my size — 32DD — just didn’t exist in most brands. I thought I was condemned to a life of ugly underthings that were 90% underwire, and lived that reality well into my 30s. That’s when I discovered that there are wireless bras made for people with small band sizes and large cup sizes, and True & Co. makes my absolute favorites.

I’d been getting Instagram ads for the brand for months before I finally broke down and ordered one. My first True & Co. bra was the True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra. I remember taking it out of the packaging and regarding it with extreme skepticism. It looked small, there were no wires or elastic panels or any of the other things that people with big boobs have been conditioned to believe they need. It just looked like a regular bralette — a cute, comfy bralette, the kind I’d actually want to show off.

When I put it on, I was more shocked by how good it looked than by how good it felt (which was pretty great). Whenever I’d tried wireless bras in the past, they didn’t provide either of the two things I look for: support and shape. This bra didn’t try to mold me into some fictitious shape, it just made me look awesome in my natural state.

This wireless bra was so different from others I’d worn. I tried it on with a T-shirt, a dress, and the hardest kind of top for me to wear comfortably, a button-down shirt. The True & Co. bra disappeared under all of them. I didn’t have to deal with bulges, spillage, or underwire digging into my ribcage. All of the brand’s seamless styles also have removable padding, which allows you to further customize the fit.

It seemed too good to be true, so I basically didn’t take the bra off for three days. I wore it around my house, out to a museum, running errands, long walks in the park. It performed. So I started telling all of my friends about the bras. And I ordered more.

True & Co. makes their bras in both standard sizes, which start at 32A, and full cup, which are designed to fit sizes up to 42DDD. Each True & Co. size covers a range of a few traditional bra sizes, which makes their pieces perfect for anyone who’s between sizes. Their microfiber fabric is super soft, lightweight, and supportive in a way that makes you wonder whether they’ve used some kind of dark magic on their bras.

Even if you don’t have a hard-to-find bra size, it’s worth checking these out. They’re without question the most comfortable bralettes I’ve ever put on my body, and at this point, I almost never wear anything else. The brand makes a ton of different styles, but the ones below are my personal favorites.

1 The Best Overall True & Co True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon This adjustable strap triangle bra is my go-to for daily wear. The triangle shape works with almost any neckline, so it’s super versatile. It has a slightly longer length that’s somewhere in-between a standard bra and a longline style — on days when I’m feeling bold, I’ve been known to rock this in darker colors as a crop top under a blazer. Like all the True & Co styles on my list, it’s truly seamless, which makes it super comfortable. It’s one of the most supportive bralettes I own. Available colors: 23

2 The Runner-Up True & Co True Body Lift Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon A cousin to the previous style, this scoop neck bra also has adjustable straps, which is great if you’re like me and have a petite frame, but prefer legitimate lift and shaping. This style offers a bit more coverage up top than the triangle, so it’s my go-to for T-shirts and crewneck tops. The length is on the shorter side, but it’s still long enough that you can wear it as a cropped tank, especially if you’re just lounging around the house. Available colors: 12

3 The Best Convertible Bra True & Co True Body Lift Mesh Scoop Neck Convertible Bra Amazon $64 See On Amazon I wore this convertible bra to death in the summer, and it still fits just the way it did the first day I got it. The mesh panels are great for sweaty days, or people who just tend to run hot. I also find that the bottom band on this one actually offers a bit more structure than the ones in the traditional scoop neck and triangle styles. The back of this one has a subtle V-shape, which makes it great for tops or dresses with a low back, and the straps can also be adjusted so you can wear it as a racerback style. Available colors: 7

4 The Best For Lounging True & Co True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon My favorite bra for lazy days at home, this scoop neck style one doesn’t have adjustable straps, but the straps are a bit thicker and the bottom band is on the longer side, so you still get plenty of lift — though not as much support as the adjustable-strap styles offer. The U-shaped back and wide straps give this more of a tank top style, so I often pair this bralette in black with black leggings and a long cardigan for an extremely comfy loungewear look. It works great under T-shirts and sweaters, but isn’t the best choice for blouses or dresses because of the wider straps. Available colors: 15

5 The Best For Low-Cut Tops True & Co True Body Lift V Neck Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon This True & Co bra is pretty similar in style to the previous scoop neck, but with a V-neck that makes it a great choice for wearing underneath sweaters or button-downs that are more low-cut. The straps aren’t adjustable, so it doesn’t lift quite as much as some of the other styles, but it still offers nice shaping. I love that the seamless style doesn’t show through Oxford shirts, and the U-back makes it versatile enough to wear with certain dresses, too. Available colors: 11

