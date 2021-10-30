As a petite-but-curvy human, bra shopping has never been particularly fun for me. For most of my life, my size — 32DD — just didn’t exist in most brands. I thought I was condemned to a life of ugly underthings that were 90%underwire, and lived that reality well into my 30s. That’s when I discovered that there arewireless bras made for people with small band sizes and large cup sizes, and True & Co. makes my absolute favorites.
I’d been getting Instagram ads for the brand for months before I finally broke down and ordered one. My first True & Co. bra was the True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra. I remember taking it out of the packaging and regarding it with extreme skepticism. It looked small, there were no wires or elastic panels or any of the other things that people with big boobs have been conditioned to believe they need. It just looked like a regular bralette — a cute, comfy bralette, the kind I’d actually want to show off.
When I put it on, I was more shocked by how good it looked than by how good it felt (which was pretty great). Whenever I’d tried wireless bras in the past, they didn’t provide either of the two things I look for: support and shape. This bra didn’t try to mold me into some fictitious shape, it just made me look awesome in my natural state.
This wireless bra was so different from others I’d worn. I tried it on with a T-shirt, a dress, and the hardest kind of top for me to wear comfortably, a button-down shirt. The True & Co. bra disappeared under all of them. I didn’t have to deal with bulges, spillage, or underwire digging into my ribcage. All of the brand’s seamless styles also have removable padding, which allows you to further customize the fit.
It seemed too good to be true, so I basically didn’t take the bra off for three days. I wore it around my house, out to a museum, running errands, long walks in the park. It performed. So I started telling all of my friends about the bras. And I ordered more.
True & Co. makes their bras in both standard sizes, which start at 32A, and full cup, which are designed to fit sizes up to 42DDD. Each True & Co. size covers a range of a few traditional bra sizes, which makes their pieces perfect for anyone who’s between sizes. Their microfiber fabric is super soft, lightweight, and supportive in a way that makes you wonder whether they’ve used some kind of dark magic on their bras.
Even if you don’t have a hard-to-find bra size, it’s worth checking these out. They’re without question the most comfortable bralettes I’ve ever put on my body, and at this point, I almost never wear anything else. The brand makes a ton of different styles, but the ones below are my personal favorites.