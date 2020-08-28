Ready to transition your beauty routine to fall? Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is back, and it's just in time for your seasonal style changes. The twice-annual sale begins Aug. 30 and runs through Sep. 19.

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty reduces prices on some of the retailer's most popular products by 50%. Diamond and Platinum members of Ulta's rewards program, meanwhile, also get free shipping when they order something on sale during the event. Each day features two to four items to choose from, and the offerings change daily.

Luckily, you don't have to wait to find out what'll be on sale and then scurry to your computer to take advantage. Ulta created an online calendar outlining each day's products in advance so you can plan your shopping ahead of time.

As usual, the sale features a mix of skincare and makeup products: Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer, Uoma Beauty's Say What Foundation, and Foreo's Luna Mini 2 Cleansing Device are just a few cult favorites you can purchase during the event.

If you want to shop Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, deals will be available in-store, via curbside pickup, and online.