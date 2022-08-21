Underwear Doesn't Have To Be Skimpy To Be Sexy – & These Pieces Are Proof

G-strings, corsets, and pasties... Oh my. Scantily-clad lingerie has a time and it has a place — and whether that’s every single day for you or once in a blue moon, I am 100% here for it. Nevertheless, sometimes in life you just want to look hot without being too revealing in the underwear department — and that’s perfectly fine, too.

And actually, it’s pretty easy to accomplish thanks to my most recent epic deep dive on Amazon. I stumbled upon the absolute cutest bras and underwear that are confidence-boosting yet modest and functional all at once.

Here you have it, friends: Underwear doesn't have to be skimpy to be hot — and these 34 pieces are all the proof you need.

1 This High-Neck Lace Bralette With A Striking Strappy Back Nolabel High Neck Lace Halter Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sure, it’s a little revealing (because the tummy is showing, and all) but the high neckline on this Nolabel bralette balances it out. The floral lace cleavage panel and intricate strappy back also add a sultriness to this thing that makes it totally cute for a night out. Style it under your plunging tops as a modesty bib like one shopper suggested in the reviews: “I like wearing this bralette with tops that might be a little lower cut [than] I’m comfortable with so it offers more feminine coverage,” they wrote. And it’ll match most of your tops, since it’s available in pretty much every color under the sun. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X

Available colors: 24

2 A Seamless Push-Up Bra With Mesh Inserts WOWENY Seamless Mesh Lace Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon What can I say, really? WOWENY’s seamless bra is a winner. You’re going to be shocked by how soft this pullover style is courtesy of the modal, nylon, and spandex fabrication. Plus, there are no wires, hooks, or metal hardware anywhere in sight — meaning it’ll fit like second skin. Spot the mesh insets? Those add a little dose of seductive appeal, as does the sweetheart neckline. “This bra is so comfortable and I love the uplifting pads to perk up the ladies,” one shopper stated, adding that “It’s not restricting or too tight at all — but offers amazing support.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

3 These High-Waisted Lace Briefs With A Corset Back Avidlove Lace Underwear Amazon $15 See On Amazon Avidlove’s lace underwear offers the best of both worlds. First, these precious panties have a super high-waisted design so you get the coverage you desire. But, the sheer floral lace leaves nothing to the imagination, if you catch my drift. Turn around — and there’s a stunning lace-up corset detail that’s adjustable to your frame. “Bought these for a photo shoot and they were perfect! The fit was great and the style,” one fan praised, and another noted they were “Not itchy because of the lacy material.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

4 A Barely-There Racerback Bra You’ll Never Want To Take Off True & Co True Body Lace Racerback Bra Amazon $41 See On Amazon Here’s some unsolicited advice: Buy True & Co’s True Body bra STAT. Check out the gorgeous lace T-strap back and tell me this isn’t both practical and pretty. It’s made from the silkiest microfiber fabric that feels like butter on the body and it suits all your racerback tops, along with disappearing under regular blouses. Need one more reason before pulling the trigger? No painful wires digging into your ribcage. “I don't understand how something SO soft can be this supportive. It also smooths out your back and makes the ‘girls’ looks great,” one shopper commented. Another raved that “I can barely tell I’m wearing it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

5 A Fleet Of Cheeky Hipsters With All The Lace KUKOME Lace Underwear Birefs (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in nine different multipacks with plenty of colors, silhouettes, and lacy designs to choose from, KUKOME’s underwear is an absolute steal for $17. I featured this set because I love a cheeky cut, but there are more full-coverage options if that’s your speed. While the price tag is on the low side, don’t be convinced that the nylon-stretch material will be itchy on the skin or low-quality to the touch. You can wear these 24/7 without any issues like this customer pointed out: “These are the best undies I’ve bought off Amazon,” they swore. “They are stretchy enough and would fit well even if you have a huge tushy. They are also high quality, not at all the cheap pair I was expecting. They are so soft and comfortable to wear.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

6 The Strappiest Longline Bralette MotoRun Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon This MotoRun strappy sports bra is pretty fierce. Made with a sweat-wicking four-way stretch fabric that contours to the body, this head-turning option has cleavage straps attached to the deep V neckline as well as an eye-catching strappy back. There are also removable foam cups whether you want some extra oomph for evening or to play it natural in the daytime. Some reviewers mentioned that it won’t support a workout if you’re on the bustier side but that doesn’t stop them from wearing it often. “This is my new favorite bra,” one fan declared. “And it is so comfortable that I often forget I'm still wearing it. Unlike others that I have to rip off the second I get home. Must have!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

7 These Ultra High-Waisted Cotton Briefs With A Touch Of Pretty Lace MISSWHO High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Stretchy, soft, comfy — MISSWHO’s cotton underwear ain’t playin’ around, folks. The waistline sits above your belly button with a cotton-stretch construction that lets your body breathe with ease. ICYW: The gusset is made with 100% cotton, too, for guaranteed freshness *down there*. They’re even suitable for new mommies (especially if you had a c-section) as this one expalined here: “I really only wear thongs and had a hard time finding any underwear for postpartum but when I was induced 6 weeks early I ordered these from the hospital to have something to wear until I could find something else but I ended up loving them so much. They were comfortable and perfect after just giving birth and I loved that they’re high waisted.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 11

8 This Cropped Lace Camisole That Layers Like A Dream BRABIC Cropped Lace Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on this BRABIC lace cami if you know what’s good for you. Not only does it make an ideal layering staple in your wardrobe — slip it underneath revealing blouses or oversized blazers, for instance — but it can also be worn on its own with high-waisted bottoms. Despite not having an underwire, you can rely on this camisole to keep you locked and loaded. Not to mention, the thin adjustable shoulder straps and lightly-lined soft cup pads will shape and lift. “I wore this to a concert and was nervous about the girls but they stayed secured,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

9 These Adorable Lace Boyshorts That Look Good On Everyone Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about these Barbra’s Lingerie lace boyshort panties, but their inclusive size range tops the list. While they might appear delicate to the eye, the silky nylon-spandex fabric is actually quite durable and won’t unravel or rip in the washing machine — gentle cycle preferred. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see raves all over the place like “ten stars if I could. Amazing quality, fits perfect” and “they don't roll down in the belly, they don't ride up.” Choose between two six-packs with different colorways for $26. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 2

10 A Sassy Scalloped Lace Bralette With Lots Of Coverage SOLY HUX Scalloped Trim Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon Gorgeous gorgeous people wear SOLY HUX’s scalloped trim bralette. If I had to guess why, I’d say it’s because you will look 10/10 phenomenal — sans wires — like magic. Case in point: “I'm a DDD and it was able to hold my girls up without me wearing a bra underneath which was surprising since it has no underwire,” one shopper remarked. Click through the colorways and you’ll notice there are modest renditions (like this one) along with body-baring camisole styles. Available sizes: Large — 5X

Available colors: 15

11 A Lace Bra & Panty Set That “Makes You Feel Like You Can Rule The World” Avidlove High Waist Bra and Panty Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Truth be told, you’ll want to wear Avidlove’s lace bra and matching high-waisted panty set whether or not you’ve got a partner around. Here’s the lowdown on this $19 duo: The triangle bralette has a deep V neckline, sheer lace cups, adjustable double spaghetti straps, and a wider elastic band under the bust with a hook-and-eye closure around back. The bottoms, on the other hand, have an ultra-high waist, cheeky coverage, and a lace-up detail when you turn around. Even better: This fierce two-piece set runs up to 4X. “Looks amazing on and makes you feel like you can rule the world,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 14

12 A Luxe Mesh Minimizer That Fits Like A Dream HSIA Underwire Unlined Bra Minimizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon How stunning is HSIA’s unlined minimizer bra? Sign. Me. Up. As someone with a larger chest, there are days I desire a little less protrusion, and this bra helps with that — without sacrificing “curve appeal” thanks to the mesh and lace cups. The adjustable straps were designed to relieve shoulder pain while the U-shaped back keeps the undergarment in place. You’re getting quite the deal for $27, in my humble opinion. “I was willing to spend $100 on a bra that fits perfectly," one shopper stated, adding that this wallet-friendly version "FITS PERFECT." Agreed! Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

Available colors: 5

13 String Bikini Panties For A Happy Compromise Between Briefs & Thongs Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini Panties Amazon $28 See On Amazon Vanity Fair’s Illumination string bikini panties are everything. Let me explain: The nylon-spandex material feels luxurious as heck with a satin binding along the waist and legline. The gusset is lined with 100% cotton, which is ideal for breathability and just health in general. The peek-a-boo string side cutouts offer a flash of skin without going over the top. “I like these panties a lot, these are my favorite style. I am not a fan of thong panties by the same token,I am not a fan of grandma panties either! These are comfortable, cute and still sassy,” one shopper explained. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 39

14 A Wireless Lace Bra With Plenty Of Coverage Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon Bali’s “Desire” bra will make you feel just that: Desirable. Not only that, you’ll feel supported and comfortable all day in this baby. The adjustable straps convert from the classically straight shoulder positioning into a racerback with a simple J-hook that’s included with your purchase.“I stopped wearing underwire bras many years ago, and it’s always been difficult to find a bra that meets certain requirements - no wire, supportive, and doesn’t look like granny underwear. Well, this one fits the bill,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

15 These Leak-Proof Panties With A Touch Of Lace Bambody Leak Proof Bikini (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Suffer from irregular periods, spotting, or unwanted discharge during your cycle? No sweat! These Bambody leak-proof bikini panties have you covered. They're made with an airy bamboo fabric that's durable and wicks away sweat like a champ. The leak-proof layer extends from the front to rear, so you won’t ruin your bedsheets or clothing with hard-to-remove blood stains. (If you know, you know). To top it all off, there’s a cute lace waistband that jazzes these up compared to other period panties on the market. "These are officially my go-to undies. The lace gives them a bit of sass, and the absorbent layers are great for light days or heavy discharge days throughout my cycle,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

16 An Impressive High-Impact Sports Bra That’s Actually Supportive Yvette High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon Are you a workout machine? Good for you! Yvette’s high-impact sports bra might be an option to consider for hardcore gym days. The strappy criss-cross back was intentionally designed to take the weight off your shoulders and evenly distribute pressure, and it won't squash you down in an uncomfortable manner courtesy of the 3D molded cups — there’s also mesh ventilation along the cleavage to prevent breast sweat. “This sports bra is everything,” one shopper proclaimed. “It holds these yard dogs in like nothing I have ever had. When I am at the gym doing the exercise, they don't move. You heard me, they don't move. It is also comfortable. This thing is magic and I want more.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 16

17 These Lovely Lace Hipsters That Look So Expensive Iris & Lilly Cheeky Hipster Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bye-bye, visible panty lines. Iris & Lilly’s cheeky hipster underwear are sweet as sugar. Cut from sheer lace that sits comfortably on your curves, these low-rise panties will never show lines under your pants thanks to their scalloped edges. “Probably my favorite pair of panties. I got this style because it looked like my Victoria Secret ones that were much more pricey but I think I like these better,” one shopper confessed, adding that there was both “enough coverage and enough showing” for a cute finished look. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

Available colors: 5

18 This Wonderfully Wireless Cotton Bra By A Tried-&-True Brand Fruit of the Loom Wireless Cotton Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add Fruit of the Loom’s V-neck cotton bra to your Amazon cart if you’re looking for wire-free comfort every single day. The extra-wide and adjustable straps offer support without digging or pinching. Plus, the smoothing sides and U-back help reduce the appearance of lines under clothes. “Ok, so let me start by saying I am a 42G. NASA has to build my bras,” one shopper joked. “I was looking for an all purpose everyday bra, this is it. This is more support than a sports bra but not as much as an underwire. Somewhere in the middle.” (A happy medium indeed.) Available sizes: 38G — 46DD

Available colors: 5

19 Some Alluring Low-Rise Hipsters That Are Just As Hot As Thongs FINETOO Low Rise Hipster Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon FINETOO’s low-rise hipster underwear will make a positive impact on your underwear collection — guaranteed. Made from a ribbed cotton and spandex blend, they have a V-shaped front that creates an undeniably attractive shape on the body, with a booty-baring backside that doesn’t quite venture into thong territory. One shopper pointed out that “These are between a cheeky underwear style and a thong.” Expect no sagging, no binding or pilling in the short term. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

20 This Mixed Media Bra Top That’s Seriously Sophisticated DOBREVA Lace Bralette Crop Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon The fact that DOBREVA’s lace bralette crop top only costs $24 bucks is pretty jaw-dropping. Not only does it look like something an elegant French lingerie brand might sell, but its craftsmanship is also top of the line. The lightly-lined underwire cups have side boning that shapes and supports, and even has some foam in there for a subtle push-up effect. “I HATE the way most lace bras feel, but this one is cute and comfy, and nice without being too bare. I'm a little bit curvy and this stays put without bunching/pinching too,” one customer happily stated. Available sizes: 32A — 38DD

Available colors: 4

21 A Wallet-Friendly Multipack Of Matching Bras & Panties MakeMeChic Lace Matching Bra and Panty Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a good lingerie set, especially when it doesn’t break the bank? Enter: MakeMeChic’s lace bra and underwear set that is oh-so-cute and right on budget. Crafted with a nylon stretch lace, there are a bunch of variations in both color and style. This version, however, has a longline bralette and a boyshort to match that’s ideal for lounging around the house without showing too much. One shopper called these “so adorable and cutesy” while another noted that “the value for the money is excellent.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 10

22 This Set Of Strappy, Cheeky Panties With A V-Back Anna & Eric V-Back Criss Cross Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hello there, smoke show! Anna & Eric’s V-shaped panties are one way to wow your fine self. These have criss-cross straps along the waist and back, while the stretchy lace body has an exposed elastic waistband for comfort purposes. “I ordered a size up so they would cover my tummy. They are not too low and not too high. Just right. They show a bit of cheeks in the back, which looks cute,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: One assorted (shown)

23 Luxe Lace Boyshorts With A Vintage Feel Barbra Lingerie Retro Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Sold in packs of six charming colors for $33, Barbra Lingerie’s lace boyshorts are practically the deal of the century — at least in underwear land, of course. They have a cotton crotch gusset for comfort and scalloped trim that prevents VPL drama from occurring, which is a huge plus on both fronts. “These are fantastic! As a plus-size gal, it can be hard to find inexpensive undies that are cute and comfortable, but these panties fit the bill,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 2

24 A Charming Lace & Mesh Underwire That’s Inspired By The 1940’s Smart & Sexy Lace & Mesh Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Glamorous yet totally versatile, this lace and mesh bra has an Old Hollywood flair — and I am so here for it. The full cups have sheer eyelash lace detailing, picot lace trim, and sheer Swiss dot wings that dress up this supportive bra. Then, the ballet-style back and wide adjustable satin elastic straps offer peak comfort. “I usually get the Playtex 18 hour bra in a size 40G. This was my first time in years trying something different so I can wear different style tops without a bra showing. I ordered my ‘usual’ size, 40G. I tried this on and I AM IN LOVE,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 34C — 46G

Available colors: 4

25 These High-Waisted Thongs Are The #1 Sporty-Chic Option To Consider FINETOO High Waisted Thongs (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Need a casual “Netflix and chill” panty option for laidback nights at home? FINETOO’s high-waisted thongs are a must-have for such occasions. This four-pack is made from two-way stretch nylon with no side seams, so they’ll move with your body while disappearing under clothes. Can we talk about the wide waistband? It actually offers some compression that’ll feel nice and supportive without contricting. “The quality is phenomenal, they are very comfortable and I forget I have them on,” one shopper said, also adding that “they don't ride or rub.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

26 This Darling Decorative Bra That’s Shockingly Supportive Wacoal Embrace Lace Bra Amazon $42 See On Amazon Wacoal’s Embrace lace bra looks fancy, but its structure is surprisingly great for fuller chests. The seamed cups and inner side slings enhance your natural shape while the flat seams help this stunner disappear under clothing. The adjustable straps will also help add additional support, if desired. “This bra fits perfectly. No digging under the arm. No pinching or bones hurting from underneath. No painful breathing and no pulling at it to get a non painful breathe. In fact, I like this bra so much I just ordered two more,” one customer noted. Available sizes: 32B — 40DD

Available colors: 15

27 These Scalloped No-Show Hipsters That Fit Like A Literal Glove ALOTOU Seamless Hipster (6-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Seamless hipsters that stay in place at all times and feel like second skin? Yes, please! ALOTOU’S six-pack can be worn under leggings or lightweight trousers without any issues. The 100% nylon fabrication is so incredibly smooth and moisture-wicking, you’re going to want to stock up. Meanwhile, dainty scalloped edges lend a touch of pretty. “Love these! Comfortable and invisible under leggings,” one shopper also confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

28 An Edgy Minimizer Bra With Harness Straps HSIA Underwire Minimizer Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Calling all those blessed with a chest: HSIA’s lace underwire minimizer is another protrusion helper to check out. The sultry bra’s plunging neckline has a strap detail that highlights the chest while its full-coverage cups redistribute breast tissue instead of jutting outwards. On top of that, the double-lined mesh band subtly smooths, with built-in side panels and thick adjustable straps that help lift and shape. “Beautifully made and fits like a glove. I'm a larger chested girl who was looking for a light bra option with little to no padding without losing too much in the support area. This met all my needs and surpassed my expectations. Knowing it's cute as well has given me a little confidence boost too,” one customer commented. Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD

Available colors: 17

29 Bikini Panties With A Peekaboo Back Sofishie Cage Strappy Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sofishie’s cage-back panties turn up the heat without baring it all. They have a cut-out caged backside for a peek of cheek that still covers the bum, a solid front, and lace details all over. “These panties are nice quality with good coverage. I sized up and they fit perfectly,” one shopper revealed. Run, don’t walk. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

30 This Effortless Cotton Sports Bra By An Iconic Brand Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with any of Calvin Klein’s loungewear pieces, and the modern cotton bralette is no different. The cotton, modal, and elastane construction is soft and flexible enough for a day-long couch session (I may or may not have watched a marathon of Love Island UK wearing mine this past weekend) or simply running errands. The pullover style has a scoop neckline and is wrapped with the brand’s instantly-identifiable logo band. One customer commented that “this bralette is one of the most comfortable things I have tried on” — and, I can attest, that’s not hyperbole. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

31 Strappy No-Show Panties With Plenty Of Visual Interest BeReady High Cut Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These BeReady high-cut hipsters aren’t your average seamless panties. While they do have a similar raw-cut edge that provides a no-show finish, they feature two thick straps on the side that give a stylish vibe. My favorite part? You can hike the top strap up around your waist and leave the bottom one lower for an hourglass effect. “With a larger behind, it's hard to find underwear that fit, don't cut into my sides or give me muffin top," one shopper explained. "These fit good, stretch with your body and are super cute too. I'll be buying more for sure." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

32 The Strapless Bustier You Could Even Wear As A Top PARFAIT Elissa Strapless Longline Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon PARFAIT’s Elissa bra is one of those undergarments you didn’t even know you needed until now. Available in four colorways — black, white, and two tones of beige — the figure-enhancing bustier style will certainly come in handy for special occasions, and the impressive hook-and-eye closure allows for a custom fit. Alternatively, it's a lifesaver if you're wearing a strapless dress or even a one-shouldered neckline on a night out, too. There’s even silicone inside the cups to keep everything where it should be all evening. “I love that it supports me EVERYWHERE. Other places, even lane Bryant, have those narrow bands that I feel won't cover and support where I really need it. But this... OMG! It just arrived today and I couldn't resist putting it on immediately. It fits so well,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 32B — 44G

Available colors: 4

33 These Comfy Cotton Thongs With An Extra-Wide Lace Waistband WKFIINM High Waist Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your current feud with thongs is that your stomach feels too exposed, this WKFIINM six-pack offers some midsection coverage thanks to the the thick lace waistband. I love them, personally, especially because they’re V-shaped. "These are very soft thongs. The fabric width seems to be good in all the right places. Not too wide, not too thin in booty and crotch area,” one reviewer commented. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 11