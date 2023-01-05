For as long as I can remember (read: the late ‘90s), ‘vagina’ has been considered a dirty word, seldom uttered with confidence in a public setting. But, as we all know, this outdated ideology is not but bullsh*t. The vulva — and all its beautiful bits — is something to be revered and normalized (and pleasured, but that’s a different story)(this story, to be specific).

So, naturally, when I noticed a pearl-studded vulva hanging from Mrs. Wheeler’s neck in the most recent season of Stranger Things, I was in awe. Witnessing her rocking a gorgeous vagina pendant (icon behavior, quite frankly) inspired me to find similarly body positive necklaces. And I was pleased to find a bevy of fabulous styles.

Much like vaginas themselves, each design is unique and beautiful. There are some that make great dupes for Mrs. Wheeler’s — gold-plated, with a pearly clitoris — as well as whimsical, colorful options. Whether you’re drawn to more minimalist designs or prefer louder jewelry, there’s a vagina necklace for everyone.

Undoubtably, there will always be people who’ll cringe at the word alone, and those who would be appalled to see a vulva celebrated in the form of a glimmering charm. But, like seeing Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde free the nipple, it’s empowering to see vaginas worn with pride.

Keep scrolling to check out 10 chic options to choose from.

1 Marisa McKay The Diver Dawn Necklace Etsy $195 See on Etsy Like Karen’s necklace, this pretty gold pendant is adorned with an elegant pearl to represent the clitoris.

2 Fawcett Society Viva La Vulva Necklace Tatty Devine $59 See on Tatty Devine Calling all my glitter-loving girlies, this glossy pink acrylic necklace is for you.

3 The Vagina Pearl Charm Necklace Tuza $220 See on Tuza The only thing that could make the vagina better: dipping it in gold. This 14K yellow gold plated style features a pearl clit and is also available in rose gold and silver.

4 Mindy Vulva Necklace Normale $25 See on Normale Featuring a 3D-printed design, this necklace comes in multiple colorways to choose from, including baby pink.

5 The Pussy Pendant The Moonstoned $1,800 See on The Moonstoned This subtle, yet flashy, charm features a sparkling antique diamond and I couldn’t be more obsessed. Shop this pendant in three different sizes.

6 Vulva Necklace Delve Jewelry Art $144 See on Delve Jewelry Art An intricate wire style, this beautiful and subtle piece is handcrafted in Italy.

7 Elenita Cengiosa Vagina Pendant Necklace Etsy $39 See on Etsy Offered in multiple colors, this necklace features a unique stained glass design with a dried flower in the middle, and a beaded chain.

8 The Vulva Necklace Gjenmi $403 See on Gjenmi This fabulous gold pendant is a bit less — um, biological? — than some styles, showing a set of hips studded with a little white diamond.

9 Preljest Vulva Pendant Etsy $27 See on Etsy This dainty piece comes in gold, silver, and copper to suit varying preferences.