9 Valentine's Day Hairstyles For 2023 That Look So Dreamy

If you’ve been looking for a reason to get all dolled up, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to do just that. No, you don’t need to have a romantic date to celebrate this manufactured holiday (though if you do have love, congrats, and by all means go all out for the one you love). No matter if you’re coupled up, just hanging with your best friends, or just romanticizing your singledom, getting to play with some new Valentine’s Day hairstyles is a great way to celebrate February 14.

The best part is that you don’t have to get too bold or complicated if you don’t want to either. Experts say that classic looks like the slicked-back bun and voluminous ’90s blowouts make for perfect Valentine’s Day hairstyles. If you’re looking to go a little more out of the box, experiment with face-framing baby braids or a mini half bun to update the half-up, half-down look. They’re all easy to do yourself and the possibilities are endless.

Below, celebrity hairstylists Clayton Hawkins and David Lopez, pro stylist and K18 Ambassador Eric Vaughn, and Dyson global hairstylist Matt Collins break down the nine hairstyles you should consider for Valentine’s Day 2023.

1 Pumped Up Volume “Valentine’s Day is all about romance and love,” says Hawkins. “I think hair should be as touchable and soft as possible.” He recommends opting for brushed-out ’70s curls. For those with naturally curly or coily hair, he says to use a diffuser like the Dyson Supersonic Diffuser Attachment to add that desired volume. If your hair is naturally straight, use hot rollers to get those waves and lift with something like the Big SexyHair Root Pump Volumizing Mousse.

2 A Retro Ponytail Instead of going high and tight with your ponytail, opt for something more relaxed that ties low around your ears. “We have seen a lot of people do it,” says Lopez. “Basically, this is great for longer hair.” He says to spritz hairspray onto a brush before smoothing it through your strands to get it nice and sleek. Once your hair is tied, he says to blow dry the ends and give it a flip. A tool like the T3 Airebrush Duo will dry and curl at the same time. Brush hair again to get it smooth, and add a black ribbon or bow at your ponytail’s base if you want to dress it up a bit more.

3 Baby Braids Carefree and giving total Bohemian vibes, Vaughn loves using baby braids to frame your face. With your hair down, he says to create a center part and then take one-inch sections on each side at the front. Next, braid each section and secure them with small clear elastics. Spritz on some hairspray to set the style in place.

4 A Slicked-Back Bun Vaughn is a huge fan of the classic slicked-back bun. He says you’ll want to prep your hair with a strengthening treatment like the K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Treatment. Then, dry and apply a shine serum before parting hair down the center and creating a low ponytail. Use a texture spray on the ends before twisting it into a low bun and securing it with bobby pins. Finish with a few swipes of a wax stick to smooth any flyaways around your hairline.

5 Romantic Waves Need a fool-proof hairstyle this Valentine’s Day? Collins says to go for romantic waves. Section off your hair, then use your hair dryer (his pick is the Dyson Supersonic) to smooth out strands, section by section. Afterward, grab a flat iron. He says to start at the root, rotating the flat iron at 180 degrees as you pull it down the section to create bends. Once you’re done, comb out the waves with your fingers and add a texture spray for extra volume.

6 Bouncy Botticelli Curls Lopez suggests Botticelli-esque curls. To get the look, make sure you have a smaller curling iron (he says the T3 Singlepass Curl 0.75 is the perfect size to get those tight bouncy curls). Then he does what he calls his “twist-out technique” when curling. “[It] is basically putting two-inch sections around the 0.75 iron so they don’t get too curly, and then you want to make sure that the hair is all the way wrapped inside the barrel. As you twist out, have some tension so the curl collapses and becomes flatter as you twist it out,” he says. Once your hair is curled, he recommends a texturizing spray (he likes the Kenra Dry Volume Burst) to give curls lift and separation.

7 A Deep Side Part Switch up your hairstyle in seconds by simply changing your part. Vaughn is in favor of bringing back the side part (Millennials rejoice). He recommends using a rat-tail comb to create a very deep side part and misting a texture spray for some definition. Then, pull the parted side back behind your ear and secure it with bobby pins and some hairspray. If you want to up the glam factor, he says to accessorize it with a sparkly barrette.

8 The ’90s Blowout Whether you’re linking up with friends or going out with your S.O., an iconic ’90s supermodel blowout is perfect for any occasion. Collins says to start by washing your hair, but skip the conditioner so that your strands will have some extra volume. On wet hair, add some volumizing spray or mousse. To dry and curl at the same time, he likes to use the Dyson Airwrap and curl hair away from face. Once finished, brush it out and add a texture spray for more of a lift.